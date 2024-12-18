Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Christians 3:0 Progressives
Society weakens when Christianity declines
Dec 18
•
Thinking Coalition
30
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Christians 3:0 Progressives
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Trump the techno traitor?
Peter Thiel's call for technocracy
Dec 17
•
Thinking Coalition
24
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Trump the techno traitor?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Trump a front for technocracy
When I spoke to Geopolitics & Empire I was speculating somewhat about the future of Trump’s Administration being a front for Technocracy based largely…
Dec 16
•
Thinking Coalition
17
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Trump a front for technocracy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1:17
Don Trumpo, Godfather of vaccines
Why the COVID vaccines won't be investigated
Dec 13
•
Thinking Coalition
42
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Don Trumpo, Godfather of vaccines
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Syria and Greater Israel (video)
Staring the Qatar pipeline
Dec 12
•
Thinking Coalition
26
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Syria and Greater Israel (video)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18:22
Syria and Greater Israel
Also featuring the Qatar pipeline project
Dec 9
•
Thinking Coalition
49
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Syria and Greater Israel
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Life the universe and everything with Bob Moran
Issued in 2 parts via Rumble - thinkingslow
Dec 6
•
Thinking Coalition
22
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Life the universe and everything with Bob Moran
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Funding death
The deep pockets behind assisted suicide and abortion
Dec 4
•
Thinking Coalition
55
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Funding death
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
November 2024
Murder Incorporated U.K.
Another win for the death cult
Nov 30
•
Thinking Coalition
36
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Murder Incorporated U.K.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Putin the White
The story of Khodorkovsky, Kissinger and Rothschild
Nov 24
•
Thinking Coalition
50
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Putin the White
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Big money behind politics
The march to technocracy.
Nov 22
•
Thinking Coalition
3
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Big money behind politics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20:29
Prof Jeffery Sachs exposes Netanyahu influence operation
An extract from an interview with Professor Jeffery Sachs is doing the rounds on social media, I suspect many people will likely see it, but just in…
Nov 22
•
Thinking Coalition
15
Share this post
Thinking Coalition’s Substack
Prof Jeffery Sachs exposes Netanyahu influence operation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2024 Thinking Coalition
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts