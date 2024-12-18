Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Christians 3:0 Progressives
Society weakens when Christianity declines
  
Thinking Coalition
18
Trump the techno traitor?
Peter Thiel's call for technocracy
  
Thinking Coalition
3
Trump a front for technocracy
When I spoke to Geopolitics & Empire I was speculating somewhat about the future of Trump’s Administration being a front for Technocracy based largely…
  
Thinking Coalition
1:17
Don Trumpo, Godfather of vaccines
Why the COVID vaccines won't be investigated
  
Thinking Coalition
5
Syria and Greater Israel (video)
Staring the Qatar pipeline
  
Thinking Coalition
18:22
Syria and Greater Israel
Also featuring the Qatar pipeline project
  
Thinking Coalition
Life the universe and everything with Bob Moran
Issued in 2 parts via Rumble - thinkingslow
  
Thinking Coalition
5
Funding death
The deep pockets behind assisted suicide and abortion
  
Thinking Coalition
4

November 2024

Murder Incorporated U.K.
Another win for the death cult
  
Thinking Coalition
5
Putin the White
The story of Khodorkovsky, Kissinger and Rothschild
  
Thinking Coalition
3
Big money behind politics
The march to technocracy.
  
Thinking Coalition
20:29
Prof Jeffery Sachs exposes Netanyahu influence operation
An extract from an interview with Professor Jeffery Sachs is doing the rounds on social media, I suspect many people will likely see it, but just in…
  
Thinking Coalition
1
