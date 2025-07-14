Looking at today’s e-mail inbox I realised how difficult it is to get traction and get a message across with inboxes stuffed with material of both high and low quality. I hope this makes it through so that we can celebrate some items of very good news that give just a tantalising hint that state overreach can be stopped and that the woke March Through the Institutions can be reversed. The examples below are exactly what I was talking about in the Winning the Omniwar post and you, dear reader, assisted in these wins.

Parliament is scrambling to again change MP’s job description

As you may know, I identified the fact that the UK Parliament had surreptitiously radically changed the description of the role of members of parliament (MPs). Sometime at the end of June 2025 they deleted all reference to being elected and representing constituents. The resulting Substack article gained enormous attention in the real alternative media, whilst being ignored by mainstream media and fake alternative media (GB News etc.). Many thanks go to UK Column and Black Belt Barrister, who quoted the material and to ALL of the individuals who liked and reposted the original analysis. I just noticed that in the past few days, UK Parliament has again altered the description of the role of an MP and inserted the new opening line of “Members of Parliament (MPs) are sent to the House of Commons from every part of the UK to represent local people and ensure that they have a voice in national decisions.”

There is little doubt in my mind that UK Parliament inserted this line as a damage limitation exercise after we collectively raised a stink about the original amendment. The new wording is still far from perfect and suggests that MPs are “sent” like a letter rather than elected by the public. So there is more work to do on this and we will write (with our colleagues) to the Speaker and the Deputy Speakers to require that they reintroduce the original wording. But there is enough here to justify a small celebration and giving ourselves a pat on the back.

Opposition to Camden’s Trans pedestrian crossing

About a week ago a resident of Camden in London, Blessing Olubanjo, issued a pre-action letter to Camden council to challenge their trans pedestrian crossing. She used several grounds including a breach of the council’s impartiality requirements, value for money considerations and road safety issues. I was lucky enough to get hold of Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern which is supporting Blessing in her legal challenge. I have already posted the full interview on Substack and we agreed with Tim that the retreat of Christianity has provided the opportunity for other destructive ideologies to flourish in the United Kingdom including Cultural Marxism, radical Islam, Gaia worship (climate alarmism) and others. We also agreed that the groups pushing these minority views gain outsized influenced because they are more aggressive and better organised than the silent majority. The silent majority will end up being even more oppressed by these ideologies unless they also get organised and stand up for their rights. It is a sad fact that almost all of our institutions not only pander to, but actually promote these “neo-pagan” ideologies and it is only citizen groups like Christian Concern that hold the line.

Importantly Christian Concern has a reasonable, albeit modest funding base and their contributors have very serious academic and professional backgrounds, which means they cannot be dismissed as cranks. Tim had a successful career in fund management for over twenty years and has a degree in Mathematics with Computation from Oxford University, as well as an MA (Distinction) in Kingdom Theology from Westminster Theological Centre. Several of his colleagues have no less impressive CVs and I personally sleep easier knowing that Tim is fighting not only the Christian corner but also the conservative corner.

Their website is a gold mine of conservative sense and lists a number of successful cases they have fought against woke oppression.

Young people are going to church

Did you miss all of the media headlines telling you that a recent survey shows that church attendance for young people (18 to 24 year-olds) quadrupled between 2018 and 2024 from 4% to 16%? These survey results were barely covered by London’s anti-Christian media (and political) class. The findings came from a survey conducted by YouGov (yes I know about their ownership) and commissioned by the Bible Society. Their key finding is shown in the chart below which shows an overall increase in regular churchgoing from 8% to 12% together with a breakdown by age group.

There are a couple of ifs and buts in the survey, but since we are in a celebratory mood I will skip the nit-picking!

I hope the news that real grass roots organisations are effectively standing against the anti-Christian state cheered you up in the same way that it did me. I also hope that at least some of the dissidents who cling to the self-defeating “opting-out” plan may think about getting involved in grass-roots activities. I will add Christian Concern to the list of organisations which I regularly point out are also doing tremendous work (including The Heritage Party, The Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, UK Medical Freedom Alliance, the HART Group and others).

If you need any more cheering up, have a look through Heritage Party’s new manifesto which is filled full of gems like this:

Kind regards

Alex

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model . He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world's largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)