Fighting woke ideology

A lot of people complain about woke oppression, but few do much to oppose it. I was therefore delighted to be able to get hold of the fearless and highly competent Tim Dieppe from Christian Concern to talk about the multiple successful legal challenges that Christian Concern has facilitated against captured government bureaucrats who are aggressively pushing the woke ideology. We talk about the expansion of woke, the green cult and Islamist ideology in the U.K. and focus in on a high-profile case they are working on to challenge Camden Council’s trans pedestrian crossing on the grounds of impartiality requirements and road safety.

To help us produce these interviews PLEASE UPGRADE TO PAID SUBSCRIPTION if you have not already done so and enjoy the benefits of full access and in-person meeting invites.

Many thanks

Alex

Home - Christian Concern

The Challenge of Islam: Understanding and Responding to Islam's Increasing Influence in the UK: Dieppe, Tim: 9781916121188: Amazon.com: Books