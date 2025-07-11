Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Áine's avatar
Áine
Jul 11

Absolutely agree Alex. We are now living under fascism/dictatorship. Problem is most people have yet to realise. Anyway, I had posted this piece earlier in the week which I hope you’ll find interesting

https://www.lepantoin.org/wp/former-satanist-i-performed-satanic-rituals-inside-abortion-clinics/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alice's avatar
Alice
Jul 12

Yes. They are barely bothering to disguise the fact that they are implementing their own agenda which is inimical to the public.

As your piece showed on the change in the website for Parliament, MPs are apparently no longer required to represent their constituencies .

Sad that Lowe and Farage did not bother to vote on the Unlimited Kill for Unborn Babies Bill.

Lowe has done good work over the rape gangs though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thinking Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture