As you may be aware, on 17th June 2025 the U.K. Parliament de-criminalised (effectively allowed) abortion to birth via a vote with 379 MPs for the amendment to 137 against the amendment. The amendment was to the Crime and Policing Bill. It is worth examining this decision as it is yet another clear example which shows that we are living under the undemocratic control of a Malthusian oligarchy working through radical Leftists and other hired hands. Let’s follow the money.

Various surveys show that 99% of the population do not support abortion to birth and that in fact 70% of women believe that the 24-week gestation limit should be reduced. Since that survey data comes from a campaign group, we should be cautious as they have a dog in the fight, but there is no doubt that the overwhelming majority of British people oppose abortion to birth.

Given that we have a “representative democracy” (stop laughing at the back there!) you have to wonder how Parliament passes a piece of legislation by a whopping 74% of votes FOR to 26% AGAINST in the teeth of 90% opposition from the populace. It is also noteworthy that 132 MPs have no vote recorded, deducting out the Speaker and three Deputy Speakers, that means that 128 MPs simply didn’t bother to vote on this momentous amendment. Neither of the conservative “heroes” Nigel Farage, nor Rupert Lowe bothered to turn up.

The official role of a member of parliament was until very recently to “represent their constituents”, as I covered in a recent post the text on the UK Parliament website has been significantly amended. In this abortion case, as in so many others, the Political Class has done the exact opposite of what the constituents wanted.

So who really is in charge? Any follower of this Substack will know that we have painstakingly documented the links between the Malthusian globalist oligarchs, their NGOs and legislative outcomes. Petty well all key areas of government activity are heavily influenced by vested interests, especially the area of foreign policy.

The abortion behemoth, MSI Reproductive Choices (MSI), has made my life somewhat easier than usual as they have issued a triumphalist press release which boasts of their lobbying efforts.

I had already warned about the power, history and funding of MSI in the Funding Death on Substack. MSI is an abortion juggernaut which facilitated 4.6 MILLION abortions in 2023, their enterprise had over £ 400 million in revenue in 2023 including government income and grants from uber-wealthy oligarchs. The State not only uses our tax money to fund hundreds of thousands of abortions per year in the U.K. that are carried out by MSI (and BPAS) but also lavishes further millions on MSI via grants. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office alone provided USD 26 million (equivalent) in 2023. Malthusian oligarchs also provide multi-million pound grants, in 2023 Sir Chris Hohn’s Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) provided USD 21.4 million (equivalent). Although the Gates Foundation is not listed in 2023, it has been a regular contributor, and a search of its grant database shows $ 44.3 million was contributed in 2024.

Of course, it is no coincidence that the Malthusian oligarchs who fund this abortion enterprise are also significant funders of the green agenda, which is another branch of the Death Cult. One influential blogger has denied that the global oligarchy has an interest in de-population. This is not true as many key oligarchs have expressed extreme views on over-population and Henry Kissinger produced the now declassified NSSM 200 paper which talks specifically about steps to reduce fertility rates to the year 2000.

Together with one of my colleagues, Oxbridge physicist David, we traced the collapse in Western fertility rates to around the time of Kissinger’s 1974 paper (Rumble film ).

The “Progressive” tip of the spear

To implement globalist plans, there needs to a tip for the spear to deliver the necessary legislative changes. Here the hard Left abortionists like Tonia Antoniazzi, Labour MP for Gower, spring in to action. Antoniazzi, is perhaps not surprisingly also the co-sponsor of Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying bill. Antoniazzi has managed to lead the nation into abortion to term despite a truly unimpressive career. She managed to find a way to legalise abortion to birth by amending the Crime and Policing Bill, an extremely dishonest but effective way of pulling the rug out from all previous abortion related legislation. Based on experience in New Zealand, this change will almost certainly lead to a significant increase in late term abortions.

Every “progressive” politician believes that destroying existing social norms and conventions is a “win”. We should understand that the hard Left doesn’t do fair and reasonable and is only interested in “winning”.

It is enormously counterintuitive that the hard Left would facilitate the agendas of the uber-wealthy, but no matter how hard this is to comprehend it is nonetheless the case. I can only assume that the common cause that they have in creating powerful government and collectivising the population outweighs other considerations, at least for the time being.

The Stockholm Syndrome opposition

I had some correspondence with a pro-life organisation called Right to Life and was spitting blood over the fact they lent credibility to Reform’s indication that they would probably (note word) repeal the assisted suicide bill and the Antoniazzi abortion up to birth amendment. I pointed out that this vague promise was ridiculous in light of the fact that Reform MPs had just voted for the assisted suicide bill and that Farage failed to turn up to vote against abortion to birth. I can’t comprehend why people are so often willing to ignore what politicians actually do and instead focus on what politicians vaguely indicate they might do at some indeterminate point in the future. The same goes for Right to Life looking to the Conservative Party as a potential ally despite the fact that i) abortions increased about 30% whilst they were in government ii) they introduced legislation that is used to ban silent prayer near abortion clinics and iii) they rammed abortion down the throats of the Northern Irish.

Whilst I’m all for every possible alliance, at some point you have to accept who your ideological enemies are and stop dealing with them as allies.

How to fight this

The purpose of this note was to show the reasonably clear links between a Malthusian oligarchy and the unpopular and grotesque legislation that can be passed in Parliament. In addition, I wanted to show that the Stockholm Syndrome type of opposition is a bad idea and should be replaced with bigging-up parties that voted against abortion to term (DUP have been great), or pushing challenger parties that have a commitment to limit abortions (Heritage Party, Alliance for Democracy and Freedom etc.)

I recently wrote a note called Winning the Omniwar that talks about tactical moves that can be used to begin to re-establish even the idea that Parliament should represent the will of the constituents.

