In a recent U.K. High Court decision, Justice Linden ruled that the attendance of Northumbria Police officers at the 2024 Northern Pride March was a breach of the force’s duty to maintain impartiality. This decision would seem to be self-evident for many, however in the British justice system it required forty-one pages to get to this conclusion.

This is not as you might imagine, a case of a heterosexual individual losing patience with the government’s endless promotion of Pride, but a case brought by a lesbian lady and transgender crtic, Lindsey Smith, against only the trans element of Pride. Although this is a good win, it would in my view have been better with a heterosexual claimant objecting to police involvement in any Pride activity, rather than just objecting to the T in LGBT+. Lindsey Smith’s position is described as “gender critical” meaning that she recognises the biological reality of male and female genders as opposed to the transgender position of “gender ideology” which does not recognise biological reality. Of course, “gender ideology” is a form pf psychosis and should be treated as such in my opinion.

The central argument was around the requirement that the police remain impartial of political causes versus a chief constable’s need to promote “inclusion.” The ruling is quite long and goes into some very abstract arguments about the “gender ideology” psychosis. The items that I found interesting were i) the extent to which Chief Constables used to rigorously enforce police impartiality in the past and ii) the evasive behaviour of Northumbria’s Chief Constable, Vanessa Jardine.

The ruling refers to the 1990 Champion case where the Chief Constable of Gwent prevented a police officer from serving on the appointments committee of a local comprehensive school. That case highlights the extreme sensitivity that police forces used to have to the question of impartiality, the Gwent Chief Constable’s thinking is not as obtuse as it first appears and he made a number of interesting points. The real issue though is how far the police force has degraded in the intervening thirty years with police often openly attending all sorts of divisive and politically motivated marches, often in uniform. The other striking feature for me was the evasiveness of Northumbria’s Chief Constable and failure to clarify key points. For the 2025 Pride March she had proposed to allow police officers to attend the march but not in uniform and instead in tee-shirts that still identified them as police officers. A ridiculous position. The extent to which Northumbria’s Chief Constable seemed to want to continue to support Pride may be due to years of “training courses” (indoctrination) provided by Common Purpose, Stonewall and others. This is the Long March Through the Institutions at work.

I don’t believe in oppressing minority interests, but neither do I think that celebrating them is necessarily a good idea. In 2022 London alone awarded Pride a £ 625,000 contract so at a national level millions of pounds of taxpayer money will inappropriately be awarded to promoting Pride. If we collectively celebrate anything we should be celebrating heterosexual attraction and family formation. If demographics is destiny, then the destiny of the U.K. (and most of Europe) is in deep trouble. England & Wales recently recorded the lowest total fertility rate on record at 1.44 versus a replacement level of 2.08 to keep a stable population (number of births per woman). Is this the right environment to be using government resources to celebrate same-sex attraction?

As I set out in more detail in the note on the Politics of Division, it is crazy to be regularly emphasising the interests of minority groups and then being surprised that you no longer have a cohesive country. For the Leftists, splitting the country into small grievance groups allows them endless opportunities for social engineering through relative promotions and demotions. More cynically, it may make life easier for the ruling elite via a classic divide and conquer strategy.

Having said all of that, this is still a great win and it illustrates the tactics that I outlined in Winning the Omniwar. It is thanks to the claimant, Lindsey Smith and the extensive help that she received from The Free Speech Union and We Are a Fair Cop that there was meaningful resistance to the Long March Through this particular Institutions. I hope that the people who have chosen to disengage from the system appreciate that there is real mileage in creating this kind of opposition.

Incidentally, the issue of impartiality is exactly the issue that we addressed in our letter to the Home Secretary about the definition of “cultural nationalism” in the PREVENT training material. We received a fairly substantive response yesterday (17th July 2025) and are now digesting that.

Alex

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model . He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)