3

The staged arrest of Montgomery Toms

Why does the System push charlatans
Thinking Coalition's avatar
Thinking Coalition
Aug 13, 2025
Paid
3
I produced video evidence which clearly shows that the “innocent Montgomery Toms was arrested for wearing a sign” Narrative™ is (somewhat predictably) nonsense. The video clips show that Toms was seeking to trigger an affray at the London Pride event in July 2025. He also refused multiple, reasonable offers from the police to avoid arrest and angrily re…

