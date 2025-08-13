The staged arrest of Montgomery Toms

I produced video evidence which clearly shows that the “innocent Montgomery Toms was arrested for wearing a sign” Narrative™ is (somewhat predictably) nonsense. The video clips show that Toms was seeking to trigger an affray at the London Pride event in July 2025. He also refused multiple, reasonable offers from the police to avoid arrest and angrily re…
