Opinion polls conducted over a period of decades have consistently shown that the outright majority, or at times a plurality, have wanted to see immigration into the U.K. reduced. In spite of these clearly expressed views, governments have increased net migration fairly consistently (it reached 860,000 for the year to December 2023, although the latest estimates may indicate the start of a reduction). While I accept that many politicians are both dishonest and incompetent, I also believe that they have a good handle on polling data and know full well that open border policies were (and are) unpopular.

Politicians may have pursued these vote-losing policies for various ideological reasons, for instance, the Leftist Establishment insists on multiculturalism and open borders as articles of faith. The have also made various multilateral commitments to facilitate immigration including as part of Agenda 2030.

In addition, it appears that the Establishment is weaponizing the problem of excessive immigration in order to push the “solution” of digital ID.

In the past, the Establishment has used different elements or “fronts” to herd the unsuspecting public towards “solutions” that are invariably bad for the public. This is the so-called “problem-reaction-solution” sequence. In the case of immigration though we have a single individual, Professor Matt Goodwin, who used to be involved in creating the problem and is now stirring up anger about the problem he helped to create.

In a recent post, I explained that Professor Goodwin (v.1.0) was a Leftist academic who worked as part of a Chatham House project which led to the report “From Voting to Violence? New Evidence on Far Right Supporters.” The report smears anyone opposing open borders, including UKIP supporters. The project was initiated by Daniel Sachs, a W.E.F. Young Global Leader and Vice Chair of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. I have previously outlined that Chatham House (the Royal Institute of International Affairs) is itself a “deep state” operation that grew from the Rhodes-Milner network, and that it is now funded by the ”usual suspects” including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and others.

The tweet below from the same Matt Goodwin would appear to be calling out particularly heinous crimes committed by immigrants.

The tweet is hard-hitting and it is typical of the emotionally charged messages that he tweets on a daily basis.

It’s quite a flip from someone who in The Guardian smeared UKIP supporters and criticised them in that his Chatham House report due to the fact that “over half (51%) rejected the suggestion that Britain has benefited from diversity.”

It self-evident that Goodwin’s (v 2.0) tweets, with their talk of r*pe of children are likely to stir up public anger and create the conditions to trigger an “amygdala hijack”. Such behaviour brings to mind Harold Lasswell’s classic 1927 book, “Propaganda Technique in the Word War”:

“A handy rule for arousing hate is, if at first they do not enrage, use an atrocity. It has been employed with unvarying success in every conflict known to man. Originality, while often advantageous, is far from indispensable…..Stress can always be laid upon the wounding of women, children, old people, priests and nuns, and upon sexual enormities…”

That is not to say that these events are not happening, so much as to say that which was previously outside the media’s Overton Window is now suddenly within and being reported. It is my belief that the shift is to manipulate rather than to inform the public.

In this case, we don’t need to speculate too wildly about what the endgame is, since the Establishment is already telling you that Digital ID allegedly represents a solution to illegal immigration, even though this is a ludicrous suggestion. It would appear that Matt Goodwin is now helping to generate the Reaction (anger) to the Problem (mass immigration) and which, in due course, will justify the Solution (digital ID).

As well as providing this “solution”, the emphasis on illegal immigration creates a shoe-in for Establishment front-man Nigel Farage since his shtick is based on reducing immigration. The “Google Trends map” below shows that searches for the term “illegal immigration” are increasing, driven by media reporting.

At the same time as getting people very angry, Matt Goodwin is normalising the idea of civil unrest. In his latest Substack (“Labour is pushing the UK into civil unrest” 4 August 2025) he says “It’s not “the far right” that’s transforming the UK into a place where public protests and civil unrest are quickly becoming a regular feature of our national life….” Other Substack articles and recordings reinforce this theme:, “Is Britain about to blow? An exclusive two-hour event” (28 July 2025), “How things fall apart” (16 July 2025), “Things are spiralling out of control” (2 June 2025) and “White Men Can’t Work” (29 May 2025).

These messages all suggest that riots may become commonplace, and are repeated by many Establishment right outlets,.

The endgame?

Many on the Left are statists who actually want to surrender their liberty, but the obstacle has always been getting right-leaning folk to accept state tyranny. Reformers are more likely to cooperate when Digital ID is sold to them by Farage, rather than by someone like Kier Starmer. It also seems likely that Farage will facilitate Tech Bros efforts to “smash and grab” data, and he may mirror Trump’s moves in America that significantly expanded Palantir’s activities.

I imagine that the Establishment would actually accept the Britain envisioned by Immigration Watch under a scenario of uncheck immigration: “a fractured society and increasing tensions between different religious and cultural groups, many from conflict-ridden parts of the world.” To me, this sounds like a useful case of divide and conquer, necessitating management by a strong central police presence.

As subscribers may be aware, I am a big fan of “Fate of Empires” by Sir John Glubb (1897-1986). His analysis predicts that the “average” empire lasts around 250 years. He described the stages of development and decline, with the final stage being the “Age of Decadence” characterised by:

High levels of immigration;

The citizens becoming increasingly dependent upon the state;

A loss of religious faith.

If you consider 1776 to be the start of the American empire, then that spookily gives 2026 as the estimated year of decline, although the figure of 250 years is very approximate. Certainly, the United Kingdom is riddled with these symptoms of decline. While the good news is that Glubb foresaw a phase of recovery after the Age of Decadence, the bad news is that this can take several generations.

“In this manner, at the height of vice and frivolity the seeds of religious revival are quietly sown. After perhaps, several generations (or even centuries) of suffering, the impoverished nation has been purged of its selfishness and its love of money, religion regains its sway and a new era sets in.”

Practical steps

Readers who are genuinely concerned about mass immigration would likely be better off getting behind a grassroots organisation like Migration Watch UK I have not spoken to them directly, but they lobby government extensively, produce a lot of high-quality research and have been involved in this single issue since 2001. This activity would seem to be more constructive that funding a Chatham House Senior Visiting Fellow who appears to be, at best, normalising physical confrontation.

In addition, I set out a number of practical steps that could be taken within the context of a legislature dominated by political parties that are no more than Establishment charades [winning the Omniwar].

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)