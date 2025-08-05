Thinking Coalition’s Substack

oxyGINnT
Aug 5Edited

It should, by now, be clear as day that those who are featured on social media and in the mainstream press / media are all part of the Hegelian Dialectic. I have not had the displeasure of watching Mr Goodwin, in his no doubt passionate diatribes. In 2020/21 I watched a lot of output from certain "anti-establishment" figures, JM, LF, MD, CR, I believe they all were, mostly, from a more left / socialist background, railing against the covidiocy.

They may not know it, they may not suspect, they may firmly believe in what they are saying but if you see them on MSM, you know that they are controlled, even if they may not know it themselves.

As Chomskey said (before he turned, in my opinion, into a corronie fascist) "I'm sure you believe everything you're saying; but what I'm saying is, if you believed something different, you wouldn't be sitting where you're sitting"

Goodwin, like all others we see presented to us on mainstream & social media, are there because of what they say, for a purpose, they may or may not know their part in this nonsense, the important thing is that we see the trap.

