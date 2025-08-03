Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John William Corcoran's avatar
John William Corcoran
Aug 4

If only the Reform voters would realise the establishment Trojan horse in their constitution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thinking Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture