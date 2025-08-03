Gwain Towler, Reform UK’s former press officer, has been drumming up interest in Reform UK’s board “election” process on social media. Like many things associated with Reform UK, this exercise is pure smoke and mirrors.

The role of the board is defined in the party’s constitution. In August 2024 then chairman Zia Yusuf promised that the “finest legal minds” would work on the party’s constitution, and that members would have the right to remove the party leader. Based on the latest version of the Constitution in December 2024 version, both of those statements are untrue.

The Party Leader, Nigel Farage, appoints three members as well as the Chairman of the board, and is himself a board member. While three additional board members are elected by the membership from an approved shortlist, the Party Leader directly controls five of the eight positions and is therefore dominant. From a governance point of view, it is a joke because a board cannot exercise oversight over the individual who controls it.

It is true that the Constitution does allow the members to instigate a motion of “no confidence” in the Party Leader if over one-half of them write to the Party Chairman to that end. While, in the real world this would mean that the Chairman would implement what the members want, in Reformland this membership motion merely triggers a board meeting. Yes, the same board where the Party Leader controls five of the eight board positions.

The Constitution does not oblige Reform UK to facilitate the process, so disgruntled members face an uphill battle communicating with other members, let alone collecting the signatures of 50% of the membership.

And just in case Reform Party members were under any illusion that their voice mattered, the Constitution eviscerates them through a Clause 5.3 which states that “Motions carried [by the Annual Conference] shall only have advisory force and will be listed for discussion by the Board within 3 months.”

The governance of Reform UK is an inversion of standard corporate practice where a majority of members (shareholders) would have ultimate authority and would be represented by a board that controls the executive management. It seems to me that the “finest legal minds” did not consider the interests of Reform UK members in drafting this grotesque document. The members have been well and truly shafted.

So what?

Beyond the irritation of the fakery underlying this board “election”, there are some important questions.

One question is: perhaps Reform UK is involved in other elections where they know that the outcome has no influence over the way in which power is actually wielded? There are those on X/Twitter who say that they are getting involved in Reform UK so they can remove the Party Leader if he or she pushes the Establishment Agenda – such as Farage’s endorsement of Tony Blair for the vaccine roll out and by association vaccine passports. I would suggest that this is a fantastical pipe dream, given this possibility has been expressly excluded under this Constitution.

Another question is: why have Reform UK members been disenfranchised under the Constitution? To some degree, I do sympathise that in taking on the job, Farage is justified in including some self-preservation measures even if they are a departure from best practice governance. On the other hand, doing this to the extent that it disenfranchises the membership is not acceptable.

My own guess is that Nigel Farage (and his co-conspirators) know that they will at some point fall in line with the Establishment Agenda again, just as they did during COVID, and that they don’t want this to trigger a change in leadership. Reform has blanked the threat posed by digital ID and I suspect that Farage intends to endorse digital ID and has already taken steps to protect himself from any potential blow-back. To my mind it confirms what I have been saying since 2024, namely, that Reform UK’s purpose is as a vessel to contain good liberty-minded folk. In my opinion, Farage is likely to lead the party faithful into digital ID.

My point is that I largely share the worldview of Reform UK’s membership, and I know that there are many good people among their supporters. On the other hand, I believe that it is naïve to imagine that Reform’s leadership will do anything other than throwing the members under the Establishment bus when tapped on the shoulder. It never makes sense to ignore such facts and replace them with vague hopes.

I would encourage others to see through this fakery and to support one of the many truly grassroots organisations that have actually opposed state overreach; these include the Heritage Party, the Alliance for Democracy, Freedom and others. I suspect that because these organisations stand up for individual liberty, they never get any Establishment media coverage.

A sure sign that Reform UK is an Establishment project is the near wall-to-wall media coverage that they receive. Take for example this sample of articles relating to Nigel Farage in the past week or so with significant articles in The Guardian, BBC, Politico, Financial Times, The Times, The Mirror, Sky News and The Independent.





Unfortunately, no matter how convincingly I can show that Farage and other Reform leaders have caved in to the Establishment Agenda in the past, many people will continue to be hypnotised by their expensive imagery, clever talking points and sophisticated manipulation on social media. No matter how many times they failed to do these things in the past, it seems that people have an endless appetite for the promises of politicians to “fix the border/the economy/the justice system/the NHS/[your hot issue here]”.

It’s clear that only the oligarchy can afford these expensive propaganda operations and that large sections of the voting public will forever be ensnared into supporting these Establishment fronts. One of the best summaries of how this process works can be found in Coudenhove-Kalergi’s 1925 book, “Practical Idealism”.

I plan to write a post about Reform’s “brave” opposition to the Online Safety Act which came “only” two years after the Act was passed into law in 2023. Here is the result of my Twitter/X search for Nigel Farage’s account (from inception in January 2009 to July 2025) across twenty-three thousand tweets:

At the same time genuine opposition to the Establishment has been vocal against this legislation from the beginning of the legislative process all the way back in 2022.

As a dissident, I have had to accept the painful reality that most people will be herded into Establishment containment vessels led there by empty promises of jam tomorrow. Given that reality, I presented a plan to fight against state overreach using the spoiling tactics employed by the Finns in the Winter War, as set out in the “Winning the Omniwar” article.

