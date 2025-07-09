I thought that Iggy’s reply to my post on Montgomery Toms was so good that is deserved its own post. I think he’s aced it here (my five penny’s worth is shown in comments).

Hi Alex,

There’s a clear reason why Montgomery Toms gets promoted on TalkTV by JHB. It’s part of how the system manages dissent.

CONTAINMENT OF DISSENT VIA CO-OPTED LEADERSHIP

1. The government or establishment sets a policy direction (e.g. digital ID, lockdowns, war support).

2. Some people start to question or push back. This creates a small movement or wave of public dissent.

3. The system doesn’t always try to crush it directly. It often manages the dissent by helping certain public figures rise up to “lead” it.

4. These figures may not even know they’re being used. They might just want fame, money, or influence—and the system gives them a platform.

5. By giving the movement a leader/leaders/strategic personnel/faces/voices, the system gains control. It can:

Shape the message.

Map who supports it.

Slowly guide the movement into safe, non-threatening directions (like voting for controlled opposition parties).

6. The public feels like they’re pushing back, but in reality, they’re being walked into a trap.

That’s likely what’s happening with Montgomery Toms:

He emerges--perhaps for the right reasons, good faith basis/honourable intentions--voicing valid dissent for his demographic and zeitgeist. In his case, it looks like post pandemic reaction, which is/was a valid starting point and his original expression of concerns echoed with many.

He gains followers who see him as a brave truth-teller.

He says truthy, valid, sensible things that are a reflection of how bad things became, quite quickly. He's not controversial. It’s simply that the system is into “overt totalitarian mode”.

He starts raising money directly through a polished website.

He has just tried to “sell tickets” for his own 20th birthday party. That's a telling decision that revolves around ego, the self, and their relationship to cause, messaging and activism. He could've just had a get together party for likeminded followers to connect, kept his birthday a modest secret and/or just sprung it at the event as a bolt on.

He recently tweeted:

“I won't stop now, and I can't stop now.

To where I have got to today in the speed of which I got here has taken immeasurable sacrifice through loss, struggle, and never-ending torment.

One day I will run this country and transform the relationship between the state and the people. True democracy will return, and the people will be given a voice once again. I trust the British public and will never talk down to them. This will only be made possible if I am not killed in the process!

You think I'm crazy? Good.”

His methods and messaging may move towards more confrontational and/or controversial things that might “go viral”. This isn't necessarily an inorganic phenomenon in the information space when you understand the techniques involved in “information warfare marketing”.

He has co-opted Billboard Chris’ approach to challenging the “trans” agenda but deliberately escalates into an inflammatory mode/setting/approach.

He gets arrested in a very public way and lies about why/how.

He is quickly given airtime on establishment-friendly channels like TalkTV.

But this visibility is not a sign of rebellion—it’s part of a system that lets you feel rebellious without threatening real power.

What will probably happen:

Toms will keep gaining popularity.

By the 2029 election, he’ll back a political party (Reform UK, Advance UK, or whatever version of Conservative-lite appears).

His followers will be encouraged to support it as the “real alternative”.

In the end, the energy of the protest movement will be fed back into the system—through votes, donations, and wasted attention.

This strategy is used again and again:

Raise up a “dissident” voice.

Let people rally around them.

Redirect that energy into safe, contained actions (like voting).

Prevent real resistance before it can grow.

Even if Toms isn’t part of the plan on purpose, he’s playing a role that helps the system. He takes attention, money, and hope away from real, grassroots action that could actually build independent power.

Toms, Reform UK, Tommy Robinson, Russell Brand. The names change. The method stays the same.

Toms - co-opted - will signpost followers to establishment dissent containers.