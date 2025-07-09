Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition
Jul 9

I think Iggy has absolutely nailed it here. So the deal looks like this - Mr Toms you get fame (which is obviously something you seek) and get to keep large amounts of money that will be extracted from the dissidents using The Establishment's massive PR machinery. When the time comes we'll give you a tap and you will endorse whatever policy, party or individual we need you to endorse and deliver over your followers. Got it.

(this is only my opinion and speculative)

Ignasz Semmelweisz
5d

Note: Re his 20th birthday party, no images from the event other than this one have been posted, which has no comments from anyone claiming to have been at the event.

He did not appear to have taken any pictures of his own event.

https://x.com/MontgomeryToms/status/1944119533704229103?t=jEBnvt0g8HB03yABybOybA&s=19

His "thank you to everyone who came" message had zero responses from anyone who said they'd attended and no requested feedback was posted in reply.

https://x.com/MontgomeryToms/status/1944343348237508887?t=R2q7w54Ue_s9qK0CRWu59A&s=19

