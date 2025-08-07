Since I travel in and out of the U.K. I tend to notice changes between successive visits. This visit has achieved a number of positive outcomes, but I was also struck by the near wall-to-wall Establishment media coverage and praise for online porn “star” Bonnie Blue. I hope to convince readers that this is not the media covering an “edgy” topic but is instead a psychological operation designed to pervert young people and to destroy people’s faith in our nation’s history.

I had already identified Bonnie Blue as an important influence back in January 2025, below is a quote from that post.

Since writing that article, Bonnie Blue’s Establishment media exposure has skyrocketed still further and has reached the dizzy height of being promoted by Establishment harlot Julia “double-jabbed” Hartley-Brewer on Murdoch’s Talk TV. I expect that everyone with a pulse in the U.K. knows that Bonnie Blue is a young female who has chosen to make money by being gang-banged by hundreds of anonymous men, many of whom are masked. These events are live streamed and monetised via the OnlyFans porn site.

In addition to the Talk TV coverage a lengthy Channel 4 documentary has been made about this character. Despite a couple of feeble caveats, the documentary paints a picture of an exciting and affluent lifestyle backed by eye-watering income generated by the “creator” Bonnie Blue. The film celebrates the fact that young “barely legal” men are actually losing their virginity in the depraved online gang-bangs. In one particularly vomit inducing scene, Bonnie Blue engages a number of young porn “stars” who are selected because the look very young, although we are assured that they are in fact eighteen, or over. These young people are dressed up as school boys and school girls in a lesson which degenerates into an orgy. Not only are children being sexualised, but the sex itself is completely depraved.

The gang master for the school orgy scene is porn “star” Andy Lee, it seems pretty obvious whose team he is working for.

The message from the Channel 4 documentary, which is repeated in all other mainstream media outlets who relentlessly cover this character is:

You can make an awful lot of money being gang-banged for porn purposes.

Bonnie Blue’s mother supports her and is now living well on the wages of sin.

Bonnie Blue enjoys an affluent lifestyle including multiple trips to exotic locations, including Cancún, Mexico.

Bonnie Blue enjoys tremendous fame.

The obvious consequences of this Establishment media coverage will be to encourage other young girls to enter into this stomach-turning depravity for clicks and money. It will also encourage men to view women as sex objects to be gang-raped, this view was central to the U.K. grooming gang scandal where young girls were dehumanised and considered to be sluts. This is particularly true for black, mixed race and Arab men who seem to make up a disproportionate percentage of the men queuing up to gang-bang Bonnie Blue.

Cognitive warfare

Not content with perverting the nation’s youth, Establishment media has gone one step further and equated Bonnie Blue with Britain and has presented Bonnie Blue as a Boudicea type figure.

Be aware that this isn’t some kind of “slip-up” by a junior intern but a calculated move to denigrate Britian to the level of an online porn slut. Pretty well all of the comments on this post were negative, but that was to be expected.

The Economist is the ultimate Deep State Establishment propaganda tool being owned by the Italian Agnelli family (owners of Fiat) and our favourite family the Rothschilds, along with other bloodline families like the Schroeders. I have no doubt that the purpose of this and dozens of similar articles is to demoralise the population.

A NATO article on cognitive warfare notes that “An opponent could conceivably subdue a society without resorting to outright force or coercion.” In his classic book “The Rape of the Mind”, Joost Meerloo goes further and warns that even in democracies, subtle forms of menticide can occur when media targets the collective faith in a nation’s history and identity to foster apathy or submission. Once people lose trust in their cultural roots, they become susceptible to external control.

There is no doubt in my mind that this is exactly what the Economist intended with this post.

How to resist

Firstly, it is important to understand this assault is deliberate and not a series of media gaffes. The purpose of the menticide is to prepare people for the new order that the Establishment is introducing under the “Great Reset” banner. The newly reset regime will primarily be based upon an attack on Christian principles including transhumanism, trans-genderism, submission to Gaia and so forth (see “Yes they are cults”). In addition, destructive Communist thinking is also anti-Christian, including an attack on the nuclear family, which Engles sought to replace with some kind of communal arrangements.

It is vital to discourage young people for an online “career” and especially anything to do with the Sodom and Gomorrah level of depravity that the Bonnie Blue character is pushing. The only online models that seem to work consistently are toeing the Establishment line, e.g. pushing “safe and effective” vaccines in 2020/2021, acting as controlled opposition, or creating mind-numbing “bread and circuses” content. The vast majority of people who create serious content that challenges the approved narrative will be suppressed and can barely hope to make a subsistence wage. After years of producing high quality analysis, we barely make enough to cover basic operating costs, let alone making any kind of meaningful income.

If anyone is interested in taking concrete steps to oppose the mainstream media’s glorification of Bonnie Blue’s depraved online gang-bangs they are welcome to contact us on info@thinkingcoalition.com. We can then file formal complaints to Ofcom using our platform, we don’t have the capacity within our team at the moment to do this ourselves as we have our hands full.

As always please convert to paid subscription if you have not already done so. Alternatively, you can provide funding via the following routes.

Patreon.com/ThinkingSlow

https://buymeacoffee.com/thinkingslow

Best wishes and stay free

Alex

Personal invitation for paid subscribers below