Who really runs the West

In the mid 1920s it was widely accepted that oligarchs run government and control the populous through sophisticated propaganda, this is what Edward Bernays referred to as the "invisible government". At some point this became a "conspiracy theory" and the fiction that we elect politicians who work for the people was born. During the past few years that …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Thinking Coalition’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.