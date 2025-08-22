In previous posts, I looked at the bizarre flip performed by open borders left-wing academic and Senior Visiting Fellow of Chatham House, Matt Goodwin in order to become a tub-thumping advocate for Reform UK. Yet it is not the most unusual link between the hard Left and the supposed Right. For instance, the Brexit Party (Reform UK’s predecessor) fielded four candidates who were formerly members of the Revolutionary Communist Party (RPC) network in the 2019 European Parliamentary elections, most notably Claire Fox. This tie-up is confusing given that RCP was opposed to all forms of border controls, whilst the Brexit Party’s main objective was to “take back control” and especially over immigration into the U.K.

Network analysis suggests that three individuals play an important role in a number of entities including Reform UK, Spiked, the Conservative Party, the Battle of Ideas and others. The evolution of this network appears to be the proverbial left wing “march through the institutions” as suggested by Italian communist Antonio Gramsci.

The march began in a British university, somewhat predictably because state-funded universities have become a hotbed of leftist and woke ideology. Way back in 1975 one Frank Furedi was appointed Professor of Sociology at the University of Kent. Professor Furedi and Claire Fox were key individuals in the RCP. The party positioned itself to the left of Labour which they saw as being a sell-out and no longer representing the interests of working people. The network included a journal, Living Marxism, which essentially morphed into Spiked in 2000.

The network is hard to discern because the main players operated under various pseudonyms, for instance Frank Furedi was also known as Frank Richards. In addition, the group was involved in various cutouts, in other words organisations with different names that were de facto fronts for RCP. I have included a network chart at the end of the article which illustrates some of the various links between the key players.

The original RCP 1.0

RCP links spread into the heart of the fake-Conservative Party, Reform UK and the Together Declaration. While all of these links are worthy of attention, in this post I wanted to look at the links with the Together Declaration.

In 1983 the RCP’s political programme included;

· Withdrawal of British troops from the Malvinas (Falkland Islands)

· Opposition to all immigration controls

· Support for women’s emancipation – a euphemism for increasing the provision of abortions.

Astute readers will notice that successive British governments have implemented at least two of these policy objectives with U.K. borders being largely wide open and the number of abortions in Britain exceeding 250,000.

RCP 2.0 reinvented as free speech champions

The RCP ceased to exist in 1996 and its founders like Furedi and Fox have platformed themselves via Spiked (formerly Living Marxism) and the Battle of Ideas. In their latest reincarnation, former RCP activists proclaim their interest in defending free speech and their support for Brexit.

For me, it was always something of a stretch to imagine that Communists would be concerned about free speech rights. After all, a hallmark of communist regimes is the destructions of political opposition. And sure enough, this libertarian communism blew up during COVID, when RCP affiliated Spiked declared its full support for the compulsory vaccination of care home workers (as did RCP-influenced Reform UK).

It really doesn’t add up that these organisations that supposedly champion free speech rights are simultaneously happy to cancel rights to informed consent. What is the point of free speech when you encourage the state to force people to be injected?

When people on social media started asking about Spiked’s historic work with big pharma company Pfizer in 2006 the result was they were often simply blocked, including yours truly.

(screen grab: archived extract of 2006 Spiked survey carried out with Pfizer)

RCP alumni are closely involved in the Together Declaration. I started looking into this when Alan Miller (Together’s main founder) and Claire Fox both pushed the same false narrative concerning the staged arrest of Montgomery Toms (covered here).

The Together Declaration is an organisation that was ostensibly created to fight COVID tyranny by mobilising popular opposition to a limited set of COVID-related measures and notably they never expressed concerns about the vaccines themselves. The key link between former RCP individuals and Together Declaration, include;

· The Together Declaration platforms Claire Fox and Frank Furedi.

· Lesley Katon who is a co-founder of the Together Declaration and is a close associate of Claire Fox.

· Alan Miller, who is a small shareholder in Spiked (Frank Furedi was one of the founding shareholders).

The platforming of Frank Furedi by a medical freedom movement appears bizarre since there is almost no evidence of Furedi having opposed the COVID tyranny. There are dozens of individuals who would have been significantly better qualified to talk at a medical freedom related event. Yet Frank Furedi was chosen to speak at Together Declaration’s third anniversary event in September 2024 where he spoke about the importance of personal courage.

When I looked through his social media activity during the COVID tyranny I didn’t find much evidence that he exercised personal courage to oppose state overreach. As noted above, Spiked, a journal that he co-founded, actually endorsed the compulsory vaccination of half a million care home workers.

Together’s endorsement of Reform UK

Alan Miller has repeatedly heaped praise on Reform UK, an odd position to take given that Reform UK called for compulsory vaccination of care home workers. Further, Nigel Farage famously called for Tony Blair to run the COVID vaccination programme, a de facto endorsement of Blair’s plan to roll-out the Covid Pass digital identification scheme.

Reform UK is also tied to the RCP network via Lesley Katon who is simultaneously a co-founder of the Together Declaration and reportedly played a key role in recruiting Brexit Party candidates for the 2019 European Parliamentary elections. The candidates nominated included four RCP network associates including Claire Fox. Lesley Katon also previously worked with TV doctor David Bull and current Reform UK chairman at Pagefield (a PR firm).

In the clip below, the Together Declaration’s founder Alan Miller is bigging-up TV doctor David Bull, who said that “they [care home workers] must be vaccinated” in January 2021. This scene reminded me of analysis by

in which he suggested that the Establishment doesn’t need to fight opposition to state overreach and technocracy, it merely needs to misdirect that energy into a political dead-end. This seems to be what Together’s repeated endorsements of Reform UK represent.

Conclusion

I like a lot of what Together says and they have done a good job in raising awareness of the threats from Digital ID, a subject about which Reform UK’s leadership has said little or nothing. However, I do see Together as a cog in a wheel of controlled opposition with the same small group of leftist RCP alumni holding sway over Reform UK, Together and even over the fake-Conservatives. When the chips were down, as they were during COVID, these organisations pushed the Establishment agenda when both Spiked and Reform UK endorsed compulsory vaccination.

In my previous note I argued that uber-wealthy foundations who fund NGOs like Chatham House have very significant power over policy setting in the U.K. and elsewhere. Many of these NGOs have a hard left outlook, similar to the RCP’s 1983 manifesto. They support open borders, multi-culturalism, the destruction of the nation state, the expansion of the role of the state all coupled with a strong dislike of Russia.

For me, the most telling red flag is RCP alumni’s access to Establishment media, which is a decisive factor in determining whether or not a political project gains traction. While the RCP alumni have easy access to Establishment media, none of the organisations whom genuinely oppose state overreach (Heritage Party, DUP, UKMFA and others) ever receive significant media coverage.

Although we are presented with a number of apparently right leaning and libertarian organisations, behind these facades former members of the Revolutionary Communist Party play influential roles. Communism in general and RCP policies in particular are diametrically opposed to right-leaning and libertarian thinking. During the COVID tyranny both Spiked and Reform UK endorsed tyranny and I expect these organisations to do the same again when the chips are next down.

In subsequent posts, I plan to explore the other links between RCP and the Fake-Conservative party via Munari Mirza and between RCP and Victor Orban’s government.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)

Notes to network chart

The chart visualises links that are taken from corporate records, party records and various articles, notably Kickstarting the Comrades (Byline Times) and Revolutionary Communist Toryism - Research Notes from antipolitics. Links are assigned a score of 1 to 5 with 5 being the strongest, for familial relationships 5 relates to direct relations, for corporates 5 relates to co-founders or senior executive management. The distance between nodes indicates the strength of any relationship (the further apart, the weaker the relationship). The chart only covers the data sources reviewed for the article and would likely change as more data is added. The size of a circle reflects a feature known as “betweenness centrality” which is a way of detecting the amount of influence a node has over the flow of information in a chart (graph). It is often used to find nodes that serve as a bridge from one part of a graph to another. Blue relates to political parties, orange to media and dark green to NGO type entities.