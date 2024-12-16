Trump a front for technocracy

When I spoke to

I was speculating somewhat about the future of Trump’s Administration being a front for Technocracy based largely upon the enormous rally in Palantir’s stock price and Peter Thiel’s links to J.D. Vance and others in the Administration. Around then the fake “alternative media” talking head Bari Weiss conducted a wide-ranging interview with Peter Thiel. The “alternative media” reported on various bits of the interview but “forgot” to mention that Peter Thiel just came right out and said that at this stage of technological development, the U.S. needs technocracy. Boom!

Watch out for a forthcoming Substack about this, which includes a 2.0 version of our influence diagram, which is building out more edges and showing some very interesting results which tie together money and power.

