The Great Return with Rev. Franklin

I was really lucky to be able to get hold of the brilliant Rev. Franklin to talk about his forthcoming book, The Great Return (out March 2025). The short summary starts “Many people have a sense that the Western World is in decline and that our society is fragmenting around us. Many people have an ominous sense that we are living at the end of a civilised age and are moving into something far less pleasant and humane. But fewer people understand why this is happening.”

We had a great conversation and touched on a lot of really Big Picture issues like relations with Islam, what to do about immigration, declining fertility and the legalisation of euthanasia. We also discussed the illusion that Christianity can be replaced with some kind of logical-neutral secular thinking and Jamie convincingly argues that what replaces Christianity are different types of destructive quasi-religious belief systems. At the end he calls on Christians to get involved in the political process to help ensure that Christianity can act a positive force in secular law making.

I really enjoyed this talk and I hope you will too.

Many thanks

Alex

You can (and should!) pre-order Jamies’s book via the link below.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Great-Return-Jamie-Franklin/dp/1399814923