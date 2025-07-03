Is the UK now officially a dictatorship?

I was explaining how the Gates funded abortion juggernaut Marie Stopes International (now MSI Reproductive Choices) helped to ram through abortion to birth legislation in the U.K. despite of 90%+ opposition from the British public. In the process, I learnt that UK Parliament has just altered MPs’ job description to remove any reference to actually representing the public. Naturally nobody at MSM has spoken about this change which seems to have taken place in the last week of June 2025 and only my friends and partners at

took the time to reach out and report on this momentous change.

I intend to write to the Speaker along (hopefully) with our partners at Heritage Party and Alliance for Democracy and Freedom and others to require that the new text be removed. To allow us to do this type of engagement work please convert to paid subscription, otherwise we won’t be able to fight back against this creeping tyranny. One-off donations are possible at https://buymeacoffee.com/thinkingslow

Thanks

Alex