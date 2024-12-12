Syria and Greater Israel (video)

Playback speed
Dec 12, 2024
Dear friends, here is a video version of the Substack article on Syria and Greater Israel where I summarise two of the long term trends that seem to have contributed to the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, i) the Qatar-Turkey gas pipeline project and the Sunni-Shia rivalry associated with the project and ii) The Greater Israel project (1982) which is supported by two radical Zionists in Netanyahu’s cabinet, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. The video also includes a clip from a fascinating interview with the former head of Israeli Intelligence (Shin Bet) who openly refers to the two cabinet ministers as terrorists. I also highlight the dire position of Syrian’s Christian minority and the likely problems the rest of the population will face under the government of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) proscribed terrorist organisation. I tried to pack these complex topics into a short video.

I also added a short section of how people can volunteer and/or fund any number of U.K. based grass-roots organisations who are working hard to oppose state overreach (including us!).

I am also working on some influence diagrams around President-elect Trump that are throwing up some very interesting results.

Many thanks

Alex

