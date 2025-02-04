I suspect that those of us who are silly enough to waste time on social media (guilty!) are probably aware of the high profile discussion between Piers Morgan and Tucker Carlson. In the interview, Piers Morgan offers some kind of half-baked apology for his repulsive COVID fascism, which included calls to prevent the unvaccinated being allowed access to NHS healthcare.

The justification that he used was that he just cared too much about granny and this led him to his brutal attacks against the unvaccinated. Tucker doesn’t challenge this “explanation”, but as Albert Camus so brilliantly warned us “The welfare of the people in particular has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.”

The second key element is that the non-apology shifts the blame to nameless people who allegedly assured Piers Morgan that vaccines prevented transmission. That claim has to be a lie since it was widely known in October 2020 that the study of transmissions was excluded from the vaccine “trials” thanks to a brilliant article by Peter Doshi in the British Medical Journal (BMJ). The BMJ article had clocked up one million views by early 2021 and I cannot accept that a guy sitting in a multi-billion dollar media empire with 24,000 employees not only didn’t know about this, but can reasonably claim that he believed the exact opposite to be the case.

Tucker Carlson fails to challenge any of this (in the same way that Konstantin Kisin also failed to challenge Piers Morgan in an earlier interview) and instead pivots to a joke and high fives all round.

This is situation further exacerbated when Bev Turner claims that Piers Morgan just blows in the wind in order to chase popularity. Establishment media pays Establishment talking-heads to push the Establishment Agenda and not to spin in the wind. A quick review of Pier’s tweet history shows he propagandises his audience into EVERY AgendaTM item from climate alarmism, to hard lockdowns, to forced vaccination to BLM and taking the knee etc. These agenda items wreck people’s health, impoverish them and causes phycological distress by requiring people to prostrate themselves at the alter of cultural Marxism. This is a clear pattern and absolutely not the mark of someone just chasing their tale.

Many dissidents have accepted this “apology” and explained that it is the mature thing to do to welcome reformed sinners and bring more people into the tent. I believe this thinking is naïve.

Hope that you enjoy the video, which I have tried to keep as short as possible

