Farage the Judas Goat?

In 2021 Nigel Farage wanted Tony Blair to run the U.K.’s COVID “vaccine” programme, that de facto meant compulsory digital ID in the form of Blair’s COVID Pass. A strange endorsement from someone whose whole Barbour wearing image (and it is not more than an image imo) is British values, fish and chips, pints and saluting the Union Jack. Tony Blair has spent years trashing British values and attempting to implement a “papers bitte” control system which would kill ancient British liberties.

Liberty is again under assault, this time with Labour Together’s proposal for a BritCard, a compulsory digital ID programme. Farage has completely ignored this threat. In fact Farage and all of the Approved right-wing talking heads have refused to mention BritCard, Digital ID or other related terms on X (Twitter) since the BritCard was announced on 5th June 2025. My guess is that their allocated role is to deceive their patriotic followers into accepting digital ID under the bogus justification of tackling illegal immigration.

I hope you find this video convincing, even if it leads to a slightly unwelcome conclusion.

