The definition of an Overton window given by Wokeipedia is:

The Overton window is the range of subjects and arguments politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time. It is also known as the window of discourse. The key to the concept is that the window changes over time; it can shift, or shrink or expand.

Let’s run a couple of adjustments to that definition, let’s assume that the window includes only views that benefit the oligarchy. Let’s also add that the window is deliberately moved over time in order to nudge society into pre-planned solutions which increase the oligarchy’s wealth and/or power. Anybody who actually told the truth about COVID knows my amended version is much more credible!

Let’s apply that definition to today’s real world press coverage. As I mentioned in a 2024 post, it was virtually impossible to talk about excess immigration prior to around spring 2024. The Church of Multiculturalism insisted that diversity is strength as an article of faith. Around spring 2024, the mainstream media started covering Nigel Farage and his comments on excessive immigration and unsurprisingly Reform duly achieved a very respectable 2024 election result. Now in 2025 we are inundated with stories about racial tensions in the U.K., today the Telegraph even claimed that uncontrolled immigration could lead to civil war. That kind of talk was way outside the Overton Window from 1968 (Enoch Powell’s speech) until very recently, almost forty years of de facto censorship. Some on the right are relieved, finally we can speak openly about an obvious financial and societal problem. They claim the chickens are coming home to roost for the stupid open-borders political class.

Whilst those things are not incorrect, the real driver is that oligarchy is probably allowing this discourse into the Overton Window in order to generate anger and fear so that people, especially on the right, are willing to accept a significant loss of liberty in exchange for a “solution”. This extortion method was successfully trialled during COVID with the proposal to take the mRNA shot so that society could be freed from pointless and crushing lockdowns. Problem, reaction, solution.

Compulsory digital ID was suggested in a white paper from Labour Together, which carried the same message as an earlier paper from the Tony Blair Institute. For the globalists, I believe they may be allowing opposition to their agenda 2030 open borders goal because it gets them closer to the main objective, which is compulsory digital ID and control.

The globalist agenda seems to be split into two main lists, one set of items that politicians cannot talk about (outside the Overton Window) and one that politicians can (inside the Overton Window). Here is my rough split;

Agenda items outside the window

Oligarch control of central banks and money printing.

Requiring digital ID and CBDC.

Oligarch influence over wealth transfer mechanisms, specifically and forever wars.

Agenda Items inside the Overton Window

Illegal immigration

LGBT propagandisation

There is a deeper underlying agenda item which is to remould Western culture and particularly to destroy Christianity, but I want to stick to affairs temporal here (spiritual affairs were covered here).

It is important to remember that the bulk of immigration is legal and comes from issuing visas. You can argue the toss about illegal boat crossings, and I am attaching a case made by an experienced mariner that small boats could be stopped with existing powers. What is undeniable is that the Home Office chooses the number of visas to issue. What happened under the post-Brexit regime is that the Home Office visa issuance exploded up to over 1.4 million a year, a level much higher than pre-Brexit (this figure excludes tourist visas). A high percentage of these people will end up staying in the U.K. The chart is from OBR, but be aware that this number has come down recently, but is still way above pre-Brexit levels.

We need to remember that the ECHR argument is nonsense, in March 2020 the human rights of the entire population were fed into the shredder and nobody batted an eyelid. The Fake-Conservatives made a manifesto pledge a full ten years ago in 2015 to reduce net migration to the “tens of thousands” and curtail the role of the European Court of Human Rights in order to facilitate deportation of foreign criminals. We now have net migration at over 400,000 and nothing has been done to exit any part of the ECHR. Without getting into constitutional details, I understand that exiting ECHR would only require an act of parliament. The reality is that the political class does not want to do this.

Conclusion

I think that the lack of serious response from all main political parties about the proposal to introduce compulsory ID to reduce illegal immigration indicates that opposing this policy is outside the Overton window. This is Davos’ holy grail and Labour, Fake-Conservatives and Reform barely protested. I suspect they will eventually either support this imposition or at best pretend to oppose it in the same way that they (for the most part) supported COVID tyranny. The poor old under-funded and largely invisible grass roots organisations did immediately spring into action and TOGETHER launched a web app to make it easier to contact your local MP to oppose compulsory ID.

Allowing the debate about excess immigration inside the Overton Window was not done because the public wanted this debate (that point was passed by 2010 at the latest), but because the anger and fear caused can be weaponised to nudge people into compulsory digital ID. This theory is based on the assumption that a powerful group has a pre-defined Digital ID objective and the means to manipulate the political process, media and ultimately the public to ensure this goal is achieved. That might sound farfetched, but I’ve done enough analysis to be fairly certain that this is indeed the case.

Of course, the population needs to be sufficiently malleable to accept this imposition. I am not too optimistic on this score as many people happily complied with COVID tyranny, hopefully this time around people will be far less trusting of government and prepared to undergo any inconvenience imposed by rejecting compulsory ID. COVID exposed the dishonest means that the state is prepared to use in order to achieve nefarious objectives that benefit vested interests.

Let me have your thoughts below. I would also encourage readers to become paid subscribers so that we can continue our work. We are not looking for funding solely to write interesting Substack articles, but to fund our lobbying efforts. This involves contacting MPs, the Standards Commissioner and many other official bodies. Whilst this activity generates few “quick wins”, creating that document trail opens the door to malfeasance and other claims down the line.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.com)