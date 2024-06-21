People are getting the feeling that something feels scripted about the collapse of the Fake-Conservative party and the simultaneous rise of Reform UK. They are right to feel that and in my view there is little doubt that we are witnessing a scripted handover.

Of course there is huge support for Reform, the British people have been abused by successive governments for years through the imposition of minority agendas onto the majority under the guise of inclusion. In addition, there has been a significant and ongoing change in the country’s ethnic composition following periods of very high immigration. This has happened despite the fact that many people have opposed high levels of immigration, the 2022 figure of over three quarters of a millions felt like the ultimate betrayal. Anyone who is allowed to publicly express these concerns will receive tremendous support from many people who rightly feel ignored. Until very recently you were not even allowed to raise the issue of immigration as the U.K. political class believed in multiculturalism as an article of faith. All of sudden, Nigel Farage seems to have been given enormous media coverage and to turn this issue into the central question of the 2024 election. There appears to be some problem-reaction-solution at play, long suffering people will grab Reform UK’s delicious promises with both hands, without actually looking too carefully at Reform UK’s track record.

I previously covered Richard Tice’s role in the Murdoch stable of talking heads who relentlessly pushed the vaccine agenda (2020 to 2022) and the Ukraine proxy war agenda (ongoing).

For the oligarchy, wars and pandemics seem to offer tremendous opportunities to transfer USD billions from the public purse to vested interests.

I believe that an individual’s response to the COVID tyranny of 2020 to 2022 tends to define them as a person, almost everybody in the political-media complex embraced the tyrannical agenda. Reform leaders Richard Tice and Dr David Bull infamously pushed for compulsory vaccination, saying that care home workers “must be vaccinated”. Nigel Farage didn’t go that far, but he did call for Tony Blair to be put in charge of the vaccine roll-out. It should be obvious that this move would have meant the introduction of vaccine passports via the back door, as this was a central element in Blair’s mass vaccination plan.

Overall, Farage was strangely silent between 2020 and 2022 during one of England’s darkest periods. Yes, he sent a couple of grumpy tweets about vaccine passports and later on about lockdowns, but he wasn’t manning the barricades of liberty as some ordinary citizens were. His reach would have made a tremendous difference back in 2020 and 2021, but overall he chose not to use it.

The social media platform X is used as a tool to manipulate people via fake bot traffic, but it can also be useful to work out who said what and when via a powerful search function. During the COVID tyranny, Farage essentially said nothing about vaccine harms or the WHO treaty power grab and made no calls for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Below are the results of Twitter searches on the account @ Nigel_Farage;

In fact his response to the WHO power grab was a classic ApprovedTM dissident play when he came out guns blazing in May 2024, two and a half years after the pandemic treaty consultation process started in December 2021. Rather than collaborating with the existing medical freedom associations who had been in the trenches for years, he ignored them and promoted his own organisation @ActionWH.

The other element is of course the bizarre behaviour of the Fake-Conservatives themselves, starting with the sodden Sunak announcing the election. I noted that it was also bizarre to choose that particular day as the following day the Home Office and ONS released the highest ever net migration figures. This was followed by one “gaffe” after another. Today’s politicians seem interested primarily in optics and soundbites, so Sunak would have been very well aware of the negative impact these images and announcements would have.

Then we get to the role of the mainstream media, here we see stories about Reform UK plastered everywhere every day, the coverage is unprecedented and carries an implied value of tens of millions of pounds. GB News is also closely aligned with Reform with both Tice (after Talk TV) and Farage as presenters, many of their other presenters are tweeting out support for Reform UK. That support also has significant value and the hedge fund shareholders of GB News have had to cover £ 84 million in accrued losses to May 2023, at least some of that can be considered as a boost to Reform UK. Anti-establishment parties do not get wall to wall media coverage, ever.

I wanted to also add that Reform UK’s social media traffic is receiving jaw dropping amounts of amplification from heavily automated bot accounts. They also appear to be running Astroturfing operations where multiple individual accounts repeat exactly the same text in a coordinated fashion. A simple search for “let’s smash the two party system” showed that this exact phrase has been repeated by all of these individual accounts.

The accounts in question could be genuine, but this appears unlikely as they push out Reform UK propaganda and are likely to be operated by activists. This traffic is then further amplified by a network of largely automated accounts or bots. I estimate there are around twenty thousand such bot accounts amplifying Reform’s tweets and tweets of talking heads sending pro-Reform messages. It is also interesting to look at what other topics some of those same bots amplify, I would say generally they are amplifying tweets displaying a dislike of Islam, a general dislike of foreigners and support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza. I have warned for quite some time that there is a very large and unpleasant social media campaign in place to increase religious and ethnic tensions.

That brings me on to the probable endgame, here of course I can only speculate and guess at some possible trends. The big picture appears that divisions are likely to widen in the U.K. The Left will have the bit between their teeth with a supermajority in parliament and will push a radical agenda. At the same time, the right is being radicalised via social media manipulation and by the provocateurs with whom Nigel Farage associates.

We may expect to see the following consequences of Reform UK’s progress;

Split the right and create an even bigger majority for Labour, who will vastly accelerate Agenda 2030 and make socialism irreversible via Gordon Brown’s constitutional reforms.

Eliminate the handful of true conservatives within the Fake-Conservative party who would oppose Agenda 2030 (many of those who opposed COVID tyranny stepped down).

Mainstreaming an extreme form of patriotism which could spill into racism, causing physical clashes inside the U.K. This in turn requires increased police powers to “keep us safe” from the deliberately engineered violence.

Generally, a more jingoistic atmosphere making is easier for the state to drum up support for and recruits for pointless proxy wars designed to maintain a crumbling hegemony. In that context there are clear signs that anti-Iranian and anti-Chinese feelings are also being manufactured, along with anti-Muslim sentiment.

In other words, genuine concerns will be manipulated for the purposes of more divide and conquer.

What’s the alternative

We are caught in a trap where elections are about choosing the least bad option, but the key is that all of the options are determined by media presence. Media presence is in turn determined by money and media ownership. The public has understandably tended to vote for well-known parties, rather than take a risk on a challenger party or independent candidate. Unless the people are able to break out of that cycle then we will remain stuck in a least bad loop. It is probably idealistic, but nonetheless it is necessary to vote for people who you would actually want in positions of leadership. There are genuine libertarian parties who were right about everything to do with COVID and have been calling out excess immigration and other issues raised by Reform UK for years. There is no doubt in my mind that they would make far better representatives given their actual opposition to COVID and the absence of links to Deep State media businesses.

Here I am talking about smaller parties such as the Heritage Party and ADF. Doubtless people will scoff at these suggestions and say these small parties can never get anywhere and therefore there is no point in voting for them, especially under a first past the post system. That of course is the Catch-22 paradox, but the only way to avoid endlessly choosing between Deep State patsies is to put in the hard miles and build grass roots parties who are independent, as far as possible, from Deep State influences.

In the meantime, I am sure that a harassed populace will embrace Reform UK who continue to throw out delicious sounding policy morsels. In addition the imaging is slick with the Barbour wearing, flag waving, hail fellow well met shtick. But ultimately I believe people will again be let down by the devious leadership, even if the rank and file are stout patriots.

This article is much less scientific than normal and involves a lot of unsubstantiated opinions, so constructive comments are welcome. Let me have your thoughts below and please don’t forget to circulate our material and sign up as paying members if you find benefit in our analysis!

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.com)