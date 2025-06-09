In the past few days, a fairly shocking story has appeared about how a U.K. counter-terrorism programme, PREVENT, has defined concerns about immigration as a form of potential right-wing extremism, or even terrorism.

I thought that possibly the document was doctored as the definition of Cultural nationalism is bizarre, but this grab is indeed genuine. If you work through an online questionnaire you will eventually get this screen.

Small-c conservatives and libertarians may be inclined to laugh this off with a couple of Starmer looking like Stalin memes, but I cannot be so relaxed about this development.

It seems clear that the open-borders Left have partially captured PREVENT in order to target their political opponents. Even more worryingly, it seems that PREVENT is coming under the influence of Islamist sympathisers so that only a very small fraction (22%) of referrals to PREVENT related to Islamist terrorism in 2021. The number of referral attributed to extreme right-wing ideology was higher than Islamism at 25%, with the remainder being classified as mixed or unclear. At the same time data indicates that a full 80% of counter-terrorism police investigations concern Islamist related terrorism indicating a major disconnect between PREVENT and the real world.

The real problem is that this new bizarre guidance is not a one-off, the evident bias against right-of-centre views plus the failure to properly address Islamism is deep-seated. These problems were exposed in an important external review in 2023, but failures had already been identified back in 2018. The 2023 report states that research produced under PREVENT “not only covered non-violent far right extremism, but also examples of centre-right debate, populism, and controversial or distasteful forms of right-leaning commentary and intolerance.” The report goes on to list a number of instances of PREVENT wasting time including researching into “a highly popular American podcast”. The bizarre definition of Cultural nationalism indicates that PREVENT has deteriorated further over the past two years.

Whilst this is already annoying, it is small beer once you understand that PREVENT has been actually funding NGOs which were sympathetic to Islamist positions. The leader of one NGO working with PREVENT (the Karimia Institute), Musharraf Hussain OBE, actually went on the BBC to state that “we need to give the Taliban the benefit of the doubt” and he goes on to speak favourably about the incoming Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

This Institute’s primary role appears to be preaching the Quran via eight Quran schools and six Jamia Masjids. This is only one of many such instances.

PREVENT was set up in 2015, when Theresa May was Home Secretary (the same person who gifted us net zero). The fake-Conservatives therefore not only created this monster, but also failed to get to grips with its anti-conservative bias, or its pro-Islamist sympathies.

Unfortunately the power of the State is being subverted by those who are politically active. In this environment the views of the majority count for little since a majority (or at least a plurality) believe that immigration should be curtailed and this view has been fairly consistently held for years.

The politically active have worked in synch to ensure that PREVENT is used to silence political opposition and grotesquely downplay the threat of Islamist terrorism. These idealogues are “in it to win it”. I don’t expect Labour will take remedial action and the fake-Conservatives created the mess, so it will yet again be down to grassroots organisations to try and put the brakes on this madness.

The real terrorist is again the State, since it is the State which is attacking British values and specifically the values of democracy and individual liberty when using state power to potentially oppress people for holding reasonable opinions. The current trajectory suggests that the state will continue to oppress reasonable views, a hallmark of totalitarian regimes.

I expect to be classified as an enemy of this captured State.

Let me have your comments below and any level-headed suggestions for opposing this madness.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.com)

