I told several friends over Christmas that the U.K. state has actually banned silent prayer within a one hundred and fifty meter radius of any abortion clinic in England & Wales. They said that this was impossible and “cannot be proved” etc. George Orwell introduced “thoughtcrime” in his brilliant novel 1984 where thoughtcrime is the offense of thinking in ways not approved by the ruling Ingsoc party. The Government has listed “silent prayer” as a potential breach of the Section 9. of the Public Order Act 2023.

Few people seem to realise that tyranny is being implemented piecemeal in the U.K. with only a handful of brave souls trying to do something to stop this process (no, not Reform UK). This is certainly the most draconian piece of legislation, but is followed closely by the Online Safety Act, parts of the Terrorism Act 2000 and of course the disgraceful forced vaccination of care-home workers under the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities). All of these draconian pieces of legislation were approved by Parliament, so the majority of Westminster MPs, both red and blue, are happy to coerce U.K. citizens.

We try and “follow the money” for these pieces of legislation as there is unlikely to be a groundswell of voters calling for banning silent prayer. In this case an extraordinarily well funded abortion organisation, established by a eugenicist and funded by pornographers and billionaires lobbied for this legislation. The legislation will doubtless be used to oppress Christian citizens seeking to offer support to women and girls finding themselves in the difficult position of having an abortion. The mantra of the abortion industry is “Choice!”, but ironically the aim of this Orwellian legislation is to remove all choice by silencing people like Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, the co-director of March for Life UK.

Prior to October 2024, the state was able to harass Isabel Vaughan-Spruce and her colleagues via the use of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO), which were originally designed to give police powers to move drunks on from public spaces and resolve similar anti-social problems. A number of councils were willing to misuse these powers to harass Christians simply standing near abortion clinics. MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Mary Stopes International) lobbied to create a new piece of legislation which came into force on 31st October 2024.

Like all draconian legislation it is an offence to “cause distress” to a person accessing an abortion clinic, this is a very subjective test and potentially any activity could be classified as causing distress. The same “logic” was used in the Online Safety Act to send thousands of people to prison in August 2024. This legislation goes further and prevents any act which has the intent of “influencing any person’s decision to access …an abortion clinic.” In reality, this means any form of protest has been banned.

The original legislative amendment was introduced by hard Left politician and radical abortionist Stella Creasy in 2022 and was approved by the majority of U.K. MPs. by 297 to 110. Only the Democratic Unionist Party consistently opposed this legislation, with Labour supporting and the Conservatives split thus allowing it to pass with ease.

Abortions were introduced in 1967 to cover “exceptional circumstances”, by 2022 the number of legal abortions for residents of England and Wales exceeded one quarter of a million, this is equivalent to around 40% of total live births at around 600,000 per year. The fertility rate in England & Wales collapsed immediately after the introduction of legal abortions and introduction of the contraceptive pill on the NHS in the late 1960s.

The vast majority of the 250,000 abortions were funded by the NHS and carried out either by the “independent sector” (light blue), or the NHS itself (orange) with less than 2% being privately funded. The independent sector earns around £ 55 million a year carrying out these abortions and the largest providers are MSI Reproductive Choices and BPAS.

MSI Reproductive Choices Limited is named after hard-core eugenicist Marie Stopes (1880-1958) who spoke favourably about forced sterilisation. MSI Reproductive Choices rebranded itself specifically to distance itself from the views of Marie Stopes. MSI Reproductive Choices (MSI) stated they allowed 94,000 people to “access abortion care” in the United Kingdom in 2023 and they boast that this represents a 26% annual growth rate7.

Around 1976 two individuals involved in the sex industry, Dr Tim Black (1937-2014) and Phil Harvey (1938-2021), took on the lease when the Marie Stopes Memorial Foundation went into liquidation and founded Mary Stopes International. They made much of their money from the postal sex industry trading as Adam and Eve. Adam and Eve funded Mary Stopes International via a company called DKT International. Although MSI does not disclose all of its donors with a large amount of money coming from the “others” category, it is possible to see that other major donors are the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (funded by Sir Chris Hohn) and others.

MSI also receives enormous funding from various government ministries, including around £ 20 million a year from the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. In total MSI had access to £ 147.6 million in grant funding alone in 2023. Although a lot of this money is earmarked for overseas projects, it is clear that MSI has a huge amount of resources available to lobby for Orwellian legislation.

Many people understood in 2020 that the U.K. political class is fairly tyrannical and willing to coerce its own citizens for “the greater good”. Even so, the move to outlaw silent prayer still seems extraordinary. As I mentioned in previous posts, I believe the Government is out-of-control on many levels and does not recognise any reasonable limits to its coercive powers. The idea that police officers can arrest and charge someone for silent prayer is preposterous.

I don’t advocate the banning of abortion services, but at the same time we should accept that the political class’s apparent fixation with more and easier abortions is hugely damaging. Seeking ways to facilitate more abortions at time when the U.K. fertility rate is well below a replacement level makes no sense, it is quite literally national suicide. The low fertility level is then also used by the Westminster political class to justify another favoured policy, open borders.

We seem to be shuffling towards a more tyrannical state and few people appreciate the dangers. I find it bizarre that a large abortion business funded by the sex industry and Malthusian billionaires can lobby the State to shut down silent prayer by Christians like Isabel Vaughan-Spruce and others. I discussed this directly with Isabel in a Rumble interview (see link).

Let me have your thoughts below and please don’t forget to circulate our material and support our work. We are also looking for volunteers and intend to approach all of the relevant foreign ministries who fund MSI Reproductive Choices and ask them why they are doing this. Please also take the time to convert to paid subscription and/or fund us via Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/c/ThinkingSlow).

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.com)