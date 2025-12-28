Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Elizabeth Hart
I've forwarded my own open letter to Substack leadership, see: Will Substack Remain a Platform for Free Speech - or a Biometric Gate? https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/will-substack-remain-a-platform-for

It seems to me to be telling that the UK and Australia are at the forefront of implementing controls on the internet, under the guise of 'online safety'.

Is it a coincidence that these countries were at the forefront of the manufactured COVID-19 crisis, a scandal that up to now we've been able to discuss on Substack?

In Australia there aren't serious public forums provided by government where people can discuss important matters of policy, we're reliant on platforms such as Substack. And before 'Covid' it was very difficult indeed to publicly question vaccination policy.

As someone who has spent years seeking transparency and accountability for taxpayer-funded vaccination policy, and more recently for vaccine mandates, I can attest governments are not working for the people. The last six years have shown governments in supposed 'free countries' run roughshod over freedom on the basis of a 'killer virus' that didn't kill most people.

Are these authoritarian governments now seeking to impede access to forums where people have been able to speak and share commentary without censorship, i.e. Substack?

It seems to me we are facing the thin end of the wedge...which is widening...

Mark Adams
I now do not appear to be able to use the Substack chat function without verifying my age. I will not continue to use this medium after my current subscriptions expire, sorry creators.

