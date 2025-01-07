In June 2024, I set out what I thought was a strong case to support my view that Reform UK is primarily an Establishment charade. Somewhat depressingly, many people are prepared to ignore the reality of what Reform UK people actually do and instead buy into an image created by slick social media manipulation. The COVID-19 tyranny of 2020-2022 was a real-life Milgram experiment which clearly showed us who was prepared to oppress their fellow citizens because a guy in a white lab coat told them to. Reform UK’s “leadership” largely failed the Milgram experiment and several of them enthusiastically supported compulsory vaccination.

Since then, many in the political class have gone through scripted interviews which have allowed them to dismiss their tyrannical behaviour as just “following the science”. Rather than seeking out and promoting the few brave souls who were right about the COVID tyranny, like David Kurten and Dr. Tech Khong, the System has rinsed down the “usual suspects” who continue in positions of influence. The illusion that Reform UK is anti-establishment still persists in some quarters.

Reform UK has two main axes to grind, one is that the party wants to reduce net migration into the U.K. and the other that it wants to abandon net zero, encapsulated by the catch-phrase “net zero, net stupid”.

I recently found (h/t X account mrnobodycb1990) that Rupert Lowe, Member of Parliament for the Reform Party established a company called Kona Energy Limited in July 2021, the company’s stated objective is “Delivering the zero carbon future”. At that time, Rupert Lowe was the company’s largest single shareholder, owning more than 50% of the issued share capital.

The company was also funded by a 100% Lowe family entity. Kona Energy’s main business is developing battery projects for energy storage, which are generally required to handle the erratic electricity generated by wind and solar farms. In turn, wind and solar are required to achieve the economy crushing and largely pointless Net Zero 2050 target. At around this time, Rupert Lowe was denouncing “net zero nonsense” despite creating and funding a business to profit from this exact same “net zero nonsense”.

Rupert Lowe stopped being the majority shareholder in November 2022, but continues as the second largest shareholder with a 10% shareholding.

How can we reconcile this apparent duplicity? Assuming that Rupert Lowe MP intends to make money on an investment that furthers the Net Zero agenda, we can speculate that he either assumes that Reform UK will not have enough MPs to reverse “net zero nonsense”, or that Reform UK will have enough MPs but will decide to abandon their commitments once in power (as almost all political parties do). Here we can only speculate, but these arrangements reinforce my opinion that Reform is slippery.

Tommy versus Nigel show

Since the distraction du jour is the Tommy versus Nigel show, I thought I would also add my five pennies worth on this topic. There is an ongoing Twitter storm over Nigel Farage’s treatment of Tommy Robinson, one camp believes that Tommy is a rough diamond who should be embraced by Reform, another camp believes that Tommy has been appropriately punished for repeatedly breaching court orders and he is actually a liability. Elon Musk was apparently so annoyed that Nigel Farage wasn’t adequately supporting Tommy Robinson that he called for Farage’s removal as leader of Reform UK.

In our upside down world, nobody seems particularly annoyed with Farage for pushing the COVID vaccine, but furious when he actually tells the truth about Tommy Robinson. In the past, Tommy Robinson probably did some good by bringing attention to the problems of excess immigration and grooming gangs and he was certainly oppressed by the System for doing this in the period around 2000-2015. But in this particular instance, Farage told the truth that Tommy Robinson was arrested for deliberately and repeatedly breaching a July 2021 court order. He was not arrested for “making a documentary”, “exposing rape gangs” or any of the other bogus reasons that Robinson’s social media team regularly pushes out. I have lost sympathy for Tommy Robinson precisely because he keeps pushing out the nonsense lie that he was “arrested for journalism”. This is especially bizarre given that he makes clear that he planned “every f—king second” of the events leading up to his arrest. So whilst a lot of people are annoyed with Farage, I am again in a minority of people who are happy that he disclosed the real reason for Tommy Robinson’s incarceration.

In terms of Musk’s potential funding of Reform, it is true that the U.K. system is corrupt in that foreign money can easily be pushed into U.K. party politics, so long as it goes through a U.K. company. So the Left are correct to point out that this loophole is bad, but at the same time they have been happy to see hundreds of millions poured into U.K. media, universities and even the medicines regulator (MHRA) by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Oligarch funding of political life is a major problem as I have discussed on many previous occasions.

Reform UK updated assessment

The fact that Rupert Lowe has a significant investment in a company that is “Delivering the net zero cardon future” is just another reason not to trust their leadership. This is the latest in a long list of red flags, including; the fact that Richard Tice dishonestly denied that he supported compulsory vaccination, that Lee Anderson repeatedly voted for tyrannical legislation and the fact that Reform UK gives its members near zero voting rights.

We should be faced with better options than a choice between; Fabian socialist, pretend-Tory or slippery oppressors. To get better choices, citizens need to involve themselves in grass-roots organisations led by people with integrity and a desire to reign-in the State, people like David Kurten and Dr. Teck Khong. I am not sure when, or even if, this will happen. People need to eventually start placing faith in people with at least a minimal level of integrity.

