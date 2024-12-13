I sense that some people are getting a little frustrated with the incoming Trump Administration. In some quarters hopes were high that this new administration would put “America First” and “drain the swamp”, despite the limited progress during the first 2016-2020 administration on these issues. I was hopeful but sceptical, hopeful because Trump is a great salesman and his speeches on personal liberty in Davos in 2020 and his stated commitment to clearing out the Washington war mongers in 2023 were both impressive. Don’t feel too bad if you are starting to get the feeling that we’ve been tricked again.

It may be cynical, but I had always assumed that Trump’s first loyalties (such as they are) would be to the oligarchs who provided around USD 1 billion to finance his 2024 presidential campaign. Their priorities will rarely be the same as a MAGA voter’s priorities (see briefing on DOGE). But things are turning out worse than even my low expectations.

The core of the incoming administration seems to be built around a relatively narrow group of wealthy tech and biotech operators who have been in various ventures together. Many are alumni (or should I say illumni 😊) of PayPal, but there are many other links. I have started building an influence diagram which I might make into a usable tool, like our ISD tool. A reasonable draft is included in the appendix, which shows the various linkages which are described below (mRNA-biotech investments in orange).

In bygone times, the business interests of individuals in politics were probably not especially important as people would have recused themselves in situations with possible conflicts of interest. Unfortunately, I am nervous that members of the Don Trumpo clan may not only not recuse themselves but will instead use their influence to further their own investment portfolios. This is particularly relevant as several of the portfolio companies are very heavily dependent on Government funding including Space-X (estimated value USD 350 bn) , Palantir (estimated value USD 168 bn), Anduril and others. Even in cases where direct sales to the government are limited such as the biotech investments, their success depends entirely upon the position of government regulators like the FDA.

Big business today is often not about selling products to customers, but much more about getting state approvals and securing government contracts. This is relevant for mRNA vaccines where I can’t imagine there was any consumer demand to use gene therapy products. This was seen as “neat technology” that the technocrats decided would be fun to try out on the population in 2021.

The Trump Administration got off to a bad start on mRNA with the appointment of rabid vaccine pusher and TV-doctor, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General. Even more important though, much of the wealth of Don Trumpo’s clan is tied-up in mRNA related Biotech.

Vivek Ramaswarmy’s primary wealth is in Roivant Sciences Limited (his interest is worth about USD 1 bn), Ramaswarmy as a tub-thumping MAGA nationalist doesn’t seem to have a problem with the fact that Roivant is actually incorporated in Bermuda, with a management address in London. Like a lot about Vivek Ramaswarmy, this doesn’t look good in my opinion.

Ramaswarmy made serious money in biotech by buying a failed Alzheimer’s drug called intepirdine from GlaxoSmithKline for USD 5 million via a company called Axovant. This company was IPO-ed and jumped up to a valuation of USD 3 billion, even though sensible people were saying in 2016 that the chance of this failed drug being successful were tiny given failures of similar drugs at other pharma companies. Ramaswamy was reportedly able to sell shares to make a gain of USD 37 million, the drug duly failed its clinical trials in 2017, the share price collapsed and after some failed reinventions, the company was dissolved in 2023.

Roivant Sciences Limited itself was racking up tremendous losses and burning through cash. Luckily for them, Roche bought one of their drugs for USD 7.1 billion in October 2023, keeping the company alive and avoiding more share issuance, or even closure. Roivant is also heavily invested in the mRNA technology. I suspect that Ramaswarmy will not be pushing for a proper investigation into the COVID mRNA vaccine debacle.

His involvement doesn’t stop there since his brother, Shankar Ramaswarmy, is the CEO and major shareholder in another mRNA related company called Kriya Therapeutics. J.D. Vance, the Vice President-elect who is considered to be a front man, sorry protegee, for Peter Thiel has also invested in Kriya Therapeutics. J. D. Vance was reportedly a classmate of Vivek Ramaswarmy at Yale. J.D. Vance has also invested in another mRNA company AmplifyBio. J.D. Vance’s financial incentive is to see mRNA related drugs approved and rolled out.

Don Trumpo’s underboss Elon Musk amazingly described the COVID mRNA injection as a “no brainer” in April 2021, despite the fact that it was known in 2020 that the trials were woefully inadequate. I can’t believe Mr. Musk was unaware of the BMJ article’s important analysis of the huge gaps in the vaccine trials.

Via Tesla he was getting ready to create mobile mRNA manufacturing facilities together with German company CureVac AG. CureVac AG also received more than USD 5 million in funding from the ultimate vaccine pusher Bill Gates, via grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Looking at the financial and business interests of Don Trumpo’s clan I believe that not only is there no chance of seeing an objective assessment of the COVID vaccine failure, including compensation for those adversely effected, but it is in my view more likely that political chancers may use their influence to push their own financial interests.

This is worrying not only because the COVID mRNA shots were ineffective but also because these individuals have a lot of money tied up in Palantir which is used for spying on people, as well as killing people with drones. Peter Thiel’s interest in Palantir is worth an estimated USD 10 billion alone. I believe it is problematic that many members of the Don Trumpo clan stand to benefit financially from more war and over-prescription of ineffective biotech products.

I hope to write separately about Peter Thiel’s stated desire to introduce technocracy in America and also about the social media assets that this group influences and/or controls including YouTube, Rumble, Truth Social and other platforms.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID mode, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.com)

The sources for the above are too numerous to list here, I have included just a couple of them and will produce a full list if there is enough interest in creating a dynamic influence model.

Working draft of influence diagram (Biotech in orange).