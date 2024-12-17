In the last briefing, I postulated that The Trump Administration will never carry out a proper investigation into the lack of effectiveness of the COVID-19 mRNA gene therapy products. This is largely because many people in his prospective administration, including Trump himself, have invested in (or otherwise supported) mRNA technology including J.D. Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy (and his brother Shankar) and Elon Musk.

Looking more broadly, I think that the investment portfolios of Trump’s various funders probably tell you a lot about Don Trumpo’s policy priorities for America. It may be cynical of me to presume that the Trump clan may use their political influence to benefit their investment positions, thereby increasing their wealth, but this is still a credible hypothesis.

I have updated the influence diagram showing the various links around Don Trumpo, which is included in the appendix below. Don Trumpo plays a central role in the network mainly because he links up the “old money” which is flowing into the Republican Party with the “new money” from Big Tech oligarchs. More than USD 170 million flowed into Elon Musk’s newly created America PAC (political action committee) Texas in support of Trump.

The dark heart of this wealth appears to be Palantir, which has an eye watering valuation around USD 166 billion and a whopping price of 60x revenue (note, not earnings!). The company’s governance is poor and gives insiders the ability to control the company despite only owning 5.9% of the outstanding Class A shares. This is due to the fact that insiders control Class B shares which carry 10x the voting rights of ordinary shareholders. These poor governance arrangements are typical for tech companies who do not respect the traditional one share, one vote principle.

Palantir’s share price has increased enormously since Don Trumpo’s election, up nearly threefold over the past couple of months. Palantir derives just over half of its revenue (USD 2.64 billion in total) from the government sector, of which U.S. government related entities are the largest customer. The company’s “service lines” are using AI to find patterns in data for the purposes of detecting crime (spyware) and using AI to manage autonomous weapons system (killware). Financial markets can sometimes get things wrong, but probably market expectations that the U.S. Government under Don Trumpo will be buying an awful lot more spyware and killware is accurate. I suspect MAGA voters may not be too happy about this prospect.



Palantir’s largest individual shareholder is Peter Thiel (Alexander Karp has more votes due to B share ownership). Peter Thiel’s interest is valued at around USD 10 billion. As many people have spotted, he played a key role in getting J.D. Vance into the Vice-President elect position by providing USD 15 million to the Protect Ohio Values PAC, which funded Vance’s election to the U.S. Senate. J.D. Vance worked at a number of Thiel entities, including Narya Capital and Thiel has reportedly invested in J.D. Vance’s investment vehicle Mithril Capital. The Administration is now filling up with other Thiel related appointees including, Jim O’Neill who was Managing Director of Thiel’s failed macro hedge fund, Clarium Capital and David O. Sacks who was a co-shareholder with Thiel in PayPal. Elon Musk who is head of DOGE, was similarly himself a large shareholder in PayPal.

It is not 100% clear what Peter Thiel really believes in, way back in 2009 in a short piece in Cato Unbound, Peter Thiel expressed a desire to operate outside of government control including a stated desire to have a world currency outside state control. He also spoke about going to space and set up seasteading (floating cities in ocean areas with no prevailing government oversight) as a way to get away from government control.

Fast forward to 2024 and rather than opting out of government, Peter Thiel is now something of a grey cardinal and playing a central role in Don Trumpo’s administration. In a recent interview with “alternative media” journalist Bari Weiss, Peter Thiel went even further and suggested that at this stage of U.S.’s development, the country probably needs technocracy.

If you haven’t come across technocracy before, then I would highly recommend reading one of Patrick Wood’s books (Technocracy The Hard Road to World Order) and signing up to his website technocracy.news. Whilst the concept of getting “experts” to run everything using The ScienceTM might sound tempting, the tyranny of the model (as I call it) has already been proven to be an absolute disaster. There have been various attempts to run society in this “scientific way”, a major step took place in 1972 with the Club of Rome’s Limits to Growth Report. The flawed logic of the models is nearly always the same, a demand for something is growing but the supply of that something is fixed, therefore a global priesthood needs to crush demand to keep things running smoothly. In extreme cases, this includes the world’s population.

The most ambitious tyranny of the model project is the centralised effort to control global carbon emissions. Since everything that we do involves carbon, a net zero ambition entails a completely centralised global tyranny and all in the name of The ScienceTM. Similarly, COVID-19 in the U.K. was another tyranny of the model, where millions of people were locked-in or let out depending upon what The Model said about future demand for beds from COVID patients. The models were invariable completely wrong, the biggest single failure was discharging around 30,000 actually sick patients from U.K. hospitals in March 2020, only to have largely empty hospitals in April 2020.

The model failures unfortunately never dampen the enthusiasm of the wannabe tyrants who simply move on to the next excuse to oppress people.

Oligarchs are also increasingly openly saying that party politics is something of a show anyway. The latest confession came from Marc Andreesen of Andreesen Horowitz, who I suspect is a very important member of the oligarch class. In a recent interview, he candidly stated that societies are always run by oligarchies and referred to Robert Michels’ Iron law of oligarchy. Andreesen also refers to oligarchs’ ability to organise versus the disaggregated citizens and he is probably right on both counts. Many of the tech billionaires in the Trump influence diagram are members of the Bilderberg Group or WEF Young Global Leaders programme (Schmidt, Thiel, Musk and Andreesen himself) which meet to discuss global policies.

Although I am something of a luddite when it comes to technology, I am certainly not the only person who sees possible danger in new technology, which by its nature is centralised. Globalist Zbigniew Brzezinski warned in his 1982 book on America’s role in the technetronic era that technology could be used to shut down democracy in the United States; “Such a society would be dominated by an elite whose claim to political power would rest on allegedly superior scientific know-how. Unhindered by the restraints of traditional liberal values, this elite would not hesitate to achieve its political ends by using the latest modern techniques for influencing public behaviour and keeping society under close surveillance and control.” Occasionally globalists like Brzezinski will “warn” about things that they actually support since he was himself a key member of the elite he is describing.

As we discussed before, well-funded political movements are beholden to the oligarchs that fund them and there is a fair degree of commonality between those funding the nominal Left and those funding the nominal Right.