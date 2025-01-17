In January 2025 American citizens will enjoy an escape from crazy Leftism to Trump’s MAGA agenda of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, or at least that is what we are told. Out of the gate, I want to say there is no shame in believing Trump, the way he denounced the globalists’ agenda in Davos in 2020 was inspirational. Trump’s shtick is literally brilliant. I too drank some Trump Kool-aid, but the sooner people start focusing on the agendas and investment portfolios of the Trump clan, the sooner they will understand that Trump is likely a front man for some dangerous Technocrats.

Here I explain what substantive changes we can expect in a move from Leftism to Trump technocracy and it ain’t a pretty picture.

Communism is a well understood belief system with power and money concentrated in the hands of the State and ultimately in the Leftist political activists and others who run that State. The concentration of power in the State implies the simultaneous reduction in power of the individual, who is reduced to a number in the collective. At the same time alternative sources of authority like organised religion and the nuclear family are undermined, or even destroyed. True Communists believe that the State is omnipotent and that belief is not compatible with the Founding Fathers’ view that God has given people inalienable rights, totalitarians reject the concept of inalienable rights.

The Trump MAGA movement is apparently going to provide an alternative to Communism-lite. One of Trump’s first major initiatives has been to float the idea of a merger of the United States with Canada and Greenland. By a crazy “coincidence”, exactly this plan was first put together by Technocracy Incorporated around 1933, they called this agglomeration the Technate. A CBC article provides the following map of the proposed Technate, which I compared with a recent social media post from Donald J Trump.

Those maps sure look similar. In another “coincidence”, Joshua Haldeman (1902 to 1974) was an important leader of Technocracy Incorporated, Joshua had a number of children including daughter, Maeve Haldeman who went on to marry Errol Musk. Maeve and Errol are the parents of a certain Elon Musk. It is no secret that Elon Musk provided significant funding for Donald Trump’s election campaign with a USD 118 million contribution to American PAC (Texas) via SpaceX and is also involved in the Trump Administration via his role at DOGE (something we covered in a Substack on DOGE ).

In addition, another member of the Trump clan, Peter Thiel, who funded vice president J.D. Vance’s election campaign in Ohio openly called for technocracy.

Technocracy’s core idea is that society should be managed by a scientific priesthood which would regulate society to ensure production and distribution of key goods. A key part of their system involves giving individuals an energy allowance which would not be tradeable. This is effectively communism, but expressed in terms of energy income, rather than money income. Astute readers will observe that these arrangements sound an awful lot like the carbon budgets which form the heart of net zero tyranny and which are indeed an exercise in technocracy. Technocracy also envisaged that technology would advance to the stage where most labour would be performed by robots and individuals would be able to stay at home and receive a universal basic income.

Both systems are directly opposed to the key tenets of the Declaration of Independence since neither system recognises inalienable rights and neither recognises the pursuit of happiness as a valid objective, with “equity” and efficiency respectively acting as alternative aims.

The only small difference between the systems is that Technocracy has nothing much to say on “social equity”. Leftism has branched out from splitting people into income and ethnic groups and expanded into identifying victim groups based on sexual orientation. The State then needs to use its coercive power in order to socially engineer outcomes for the victim groups, which often involves oppressing the majority. This is manifested in the imposition of minority views onto the majority under the mantra of “inclusion”. I suspect that somebody understood that this imposition would create a lot of resentment which could be easily channelled into Trump’s anti-woke position (problem-reaction-solution?).

In an attempt to escape state sponsored wokeism, I believe that many U.S. citizens were manipulated into swapping one form of oppression for a worse form of technocratic oppression.

When we looked at the Trump influence diagram you could see that the Tech Bros split fairly evenly between support for the “left” (Reid Hofman and Eric Schmidt) and “the right” (Thiel, Musk, Andreesen). It has always been a mystery to me how private property owning oligarchs are able to work closely with anti-private property Leftists. The best explanation of this paradox was given by the author of Creature from Jekyll Island, G. Edward Griffin in an excellent interview with Doc. Malik (minute 31). In the context of Central Bank ownership, Edward Griffin said “the same people.. would wind up running this criminal syndicate, whether it was privately owned or government agency owned. It's who controls it, not who owns it.” For mere mortals the distinction between private property and state owned assets might appear to be enormous, but for those exercising serious power the distinction may be academic as they intend to control both types of wealth regardless of the legal details.

Conclusion

Technocracy by its nature is overall more coercive even than communism, this belief system was developed in the 1930s by Technocracy Incorporated, where Elon Musk’s grandfather (Joshua Haldeman) played a leading role. Although the “left” and the “right” are supposed to be diametrically opposed political systems, I suspect that the predator class controls both political movements and will use both of them to achieve the aims of increasing their own wealth and power. I plan to write more about this, using the Fairshake political action committee as an example.

There is no shame in believing Trump, his shtick is fantastic, but it is better to see through the charade, abandon the heavily funded Trump circus and move forward to explore work-arounds and support real grass-roots organisations. This is not “black-pilling” but rather accepting the idea that any well funded politician will probably be more interested in what his billionaire funders want than in what the average man on the street wants. That’s common sense really.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model , he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (thinkingcoalition.org)