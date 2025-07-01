I have been writing quite a lot about the fact that MPs repeatedly fail to perform their responsibility to “represent their [UK public] interests and concerns in the House of Commons.” My claim is based upon the increasing amount of legislation that is being passed in Parliament in the teeth of strong public opposition. In particular, I was looking at the latest approval of abortion to birth in Parliament, despite the fact that a huge majority of citizens do not support this move.

When I opened the MP’s job descriptions on the official website of UK Parliament, I was stunned to see completely new text which I was certain that I had never seen before. This is the first few lines of MPs’ job description which is currently on UK Parliament’s website.

This a bureaucratic description of MP’s work process, involving logistics and codes and does not mention what MPs are actually supposed to be doing in Parliament. In fact, this text suggests that this is completely open to interpretation as there are “no rules”.

When I looked a few days ago on 14th June 2025 the text was completely different. Thankfully, we now have internet archives and below is the archived text.

I hope people see the glaring differences between the two versions, in the version that was there at least until 14th June 2025, it is clear that an MP’s role is to represent the interests of the UK public who elect them. The change in text is stupendous, all mention of the public and the MP’s role as a representative has been expunged.

No doubt some sheeple will shrug this off as just a regular update, nothing to worry about, move along. For those people who understand the importance of definitions, they will see this move as being sinister. The opening salvo of the COVID “pandemic” also involved changing all manner of definitions including what a “pandemic” actually was and what a vaccine actually was. Both terms were systematically diluted down ad absurdum.

Looking back at revolutions, altering definitions was often an important step. Joost Meerloo wrote a book analysing the use of applied psychology in fascist Germany, this is what he had to say about the importance of words.

I have been documenting the slow march into tyranny for five years now and there is no doubt in my mind that the deletion of MPs’ role of representing the public is deliberate. Even after the COVID tyranny was relaxed, the U.K.’s direction of travel towards tyranny is clear for anyone with eyes to see it.

I also believe that the bewildering number of “solutions” to our travails that are now being offered starting with Reclaim, Reform and now Restore Britain and also Advance UK are largely fake. The few small grass-roots organisations, including ours, who are trying to take a stand against increasing tyranny are getting crushed under the weight of these charades and vanity projects.

We intend to express our displeasure in writing to the Speaker of the House of Commons and require him to re-introduce the old text. We will likely be stonewalled in this initiative since the changes were obviously made deliberately. Initiatives such as this, as well as our letter to the Home Secretary on the politicization of PREVENT, take time and effort to put together and push through the system.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID mode, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.org)