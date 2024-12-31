King Charles III’s Christmas message was again a sermon on multi-culturalism and at odds with at least one undertaking the King made in the Coronation Oath (1688) in September 2022.

The Christmas message was carefully scripted, so it is safe to assume that the location of the speech, the former chapel of Middlesex Hospital was carefully chosen. King Diversity is head of the Church of England and has a sworn duty to “Maintaine…the Protestant Reformed Religion Established by Law.” (effectively the Church of England). As such, he could have chosen any one of around 16,000 church buildings from which to celebrate the birth of Christ. He chose to film his message in the Fitzrovia Chapel, a former chapel to Middlesex Hospital which no longer hosts Christian prayer services and is instead used as a venue for non-religious ceremonies such as secular weddings and memorials.

The exact status of the Fitzrovia Chapel is somewhat complicated, but the Christian community that funded its construction in the late 1800s intended it to be used as a chapel dedicated to the glory of God. It operated as a chapel for many years hosting regular services, under Middlesex Hospital’s resident chaplain. The first service was held on Christmas Day 1891, with an official opening ceremony led by the Bishop of London taking place in June 1892. Its official status seems to have been that the chapel was partially blessed but not fully consecrated. According to the current owners “This is the protocol with all hospital chapels.”

King Diversity gushingly describes the former chapel as a “vibrant community space”. As head of the Church of England, it might be expected that King Diversity may express regret that a beautiful chapel like this became a “community space” now acting mainly as a backdrop for secular weddings. Instead he seems to find this development to be positive.

The Christmas message was accompanied by carols sung by a London choir called Inner Voices. The signers are dressed in bland dark clothes, rather than the colourful cassocks of a traditional church choir at Christmas. The choir itself is an experiment in positive discrimination with signers drawn solely from London state schools. As a result, the demographics of the choir (London is 36.8% white British according to 2021 census) do not represent the demographics of the U.K. as a whole.

King Diversity also seemed to speak favourably about Sir Keir Starmer’s crack-down on protestors in August 2024. I don’t condone rioting, but at the same time I don’t condone successive governments’ refusal to reign-in mass immigration despite the clearly expressed views of large sections of the population. Many of the obviously heavy-handed sentences were imposed for breaches of section 179 of the Orwellian Online Safety Bill. A major theme of the King’s speech related to the ability to listen, ironically the ruling “elite” has singularly refused to listen to a clearly expressed desire to reign-in inward immigration.

These one world religion, strength in diversity and open borders messages all form part of the wider Great Reset agenda and the King made it abundantly clear in June 2020 that he is a fervent supporter of that agenda.

My guess is that the British monarchy appears to be in a difficult position, as it will probably be disliked by the republican Left no matter how progressive it becomes, simultaneously it is alienating some on the conservative right by pushing ultra-green and diversity agendas.

I tend to agree with Emeritus Professor Kenneth Minogue’s 2005 assessment that “The eagerness of the multicultural establishment to abandon British customs, however, is one of the facts that reveals the extent to which multiculturalism arises less from love of others than from hatred of our own form of life.”

I won’t be celebrating the degradation of the Fitzrovia Chapel into a “vibrant community space.” I don’t believe that the Church of England is well served by being led by someone who seems to be more interested in multi-culturalism than defending the organisation that he leads.

