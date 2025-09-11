Thinking Coalition’s Substack

JanetteD
Sep 11

My husband wasn’t in that age category but in late October 2022, a few months after insisting on going for his second dose, once again against my wishes, he developed pain in his side and died on December 12 of a rare sarcoma. 6 weeks. I clearly don’t have evidence but I’m inclined to believe the two are linked. Also my stepson’s pal, 39, died within months of having x2 to go on holiday. He was super fit and healthy prior to succumbing to the pressure. So yes. I believe it is likely.

1 reply by Thinking Coalition
Shiraz Akram
Sep 11

Thank you for showing us this. Won’t authorities just link the rise in young cancer deaths, to some latent action of the virus?

1 reply by Thinking Coalition
