As many of you probably know, I got into dissent by showing with some relatively basic maths that a) the COVID model was garbage which massively over-inflated the risks posed by “COVID” and b) that lockdowns would kill many more than they saved (if any) when expressed in terms of years of life lost (YLL). I was also quite certain that that vaccines would likely be unsafe and ineffective based on the long history of coronavirus vaccine trial failures coupled with the woefully inadequate COVID vaccine trials. Unlike the Approved™ vaccine sceptics (Malhotra, Bridgen etc.), I provided these warnings by platforming real experts like Professor Sucharit Bhakdi (note the miniscule traction on Twitter) when this information was still actionable in 2021, rather than years after the vaccine roll-out was effectively over.

If you are reading this, I suspect that you will know that the vaccines are indeed dangerous, but I thought I would provide you with a copy of a very simple chart which shows beyond reasonable doubt that vaccines have almost certainly contributed to a massive increase in cancer deaths in a younger age group (15-44).

The chart shows the death rate (deaths per 100,000 population) from all kinds of cancers (these are all the diseases that are labelled with a code C00-C97) for the age group 15-44 for England and Wales. The chart is split by female (slightly higher death rate) and male (slightly lower death rate). The chart also shows the trend 2010 to 2019, which was a fairly steady decline in the death rate with an extrapolation of this trend line for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The chart shows very clearly that the death rate from cancer exploded AFTER the so-called “pandemic” of 2020 and increased significantly during and after the vaccine roll-out in 2021, especially in 2022. The increases are statistically very significant. I would encourage people to share this chart with normie friends (if any such remain) and ask them to provide a credible thesis which does not involve vaccination.

The great thing about this chart is that the data is drawn directly from the ONS with only one completely reasonable calculation required (explained below).

Mercifully, the absolute numbers of deaths involved is small relative to overall deaths in England & Wales, for reference the ONS recorded 581,363 deaths in England and Wales during 2023. Overall cancer deaths account for around 21% of all-cause deaths. Within overall cancer deaths, the younger age group that the researchers have focused on accounts for around 4.3% of cancer deaths based on data from Cancer Research UK. The researchers are looking at around less than 1% of total all-cause deaths (21% x 4.3%). The researchers, identified an average of around 3,000 cancer deaths in this young age group, but that had gone up to 4,000 in 2022, which represents a massive percentage increase and a complete reversal of trend.

It is worth noting also that this increase in cancer deaths is part and parcel of an overall increase in all-cause deaths in this age group, so there has been an increase in other causes too, but the increase in cancer deaths is higher than for other causes.

Having said all of the above, it is not correct to attribute all of this increase to COVID vaccines alone. It is probable that the NHS’s lack of interest in any disease other than COVID in 2020, 2021 and 2022 would have contributed to this very worrying increase. In fact, the NHS excelled itself in comparison to European peers in turning its back on patients. The increase in waiting times and cancelations of elective procedures were miles ahead of other health service providers and cancer waiting times were very badly affected. The chart below shows a collapse in the percentage of cancer referrals who were seen by a specialist within the two week target, this number fell from just over 90% to less than 75% after the government decided to de facto shut the NHS to “save lives.”

So the increase in cancer deaths in the 15-44 age group will likely have been caused by a combination of factors, so it doesn’t make sense to make a definitive statement that this was only vaccination. It is very hard to identify the impact of different drivers, but I would have to conclude that the impact of vaccination is the primary driver by some considerable distance.

The link between vaccination and cancer is confirmed by numerous first-hand witnesses, including from leading oncologist Professor Angus Dalgleish FRCP FRCPath FMedSci, who stated that:

“At the end of last year I reported that I was seeing melanoma patients who had been stable for years relapse after their first booster (their third injection). I was told it was merely a coincidence and to keep quiet about it, but it became impossible to do so. The number of my patients affected has been rising ever since. I saw two more cases of cancer relapse post booster vaccination in my patients just this last week.”

For us as laymen, it doesn’t matter what the exact biological mechanisms are, but there are already a number of papers establishing a likely link between vaccination and cancer, here is a an extract from one paper “Two days following booster vaccination (i.e., 16 days after prime), at only 14 weeks of age, our animal [a mouse] suffered spontaneous death with marked organomegaly and diffuse malignant infiltration of multiple extranodal organs (heart, lung, liver, kidney, spleen) by lymphoid neoplasm.”

There are many such papers, referenced in the same paper that I took the graph from:

All of the above confirms that the U.K.’s Prime Minister, Sir Keir Stamer, is a stone cold liar. He is prepared to ignore the data, the science and the first hand testimonies of serious doctors and just to continue to push The Narrative™. He dismissed out of hand the link between vaccines and cancers as “shocking and baseless claims that vaccines are linked to cancer…..These dangerous conspiracies cost lives.”

The level of dishonesty of British politicians never ceases to amaze me, his statement is an absolute inversion of the truth with a very clear temporal link between vaccine roll out and a very significant increase in cancer deaths. It is continuance of mRNA jabs that is costing lives.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)

One reasonable adjustment

The “adjusted” cancer death rates covers the fact that there were a large number of deaths where no cause had been established (total aggregate deaths – deaths where a cause had been established). Of course there is a big question as to why in 2022 a full 32% of registered deaths had no cause establishment. As far as I am aware, it is unprecedented to have such a large number of deaths where the cause of death had not been recorded. So the only adjustment that the researchers made was to scale-up the recorded cancer deaths and assume that 32% of those were missing, i.e. the same proportion as for aggregate deaths. This is an entirely reasonable approach.