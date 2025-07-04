In looking at the world around us it is easy to get disheartened and to decline to pursue political actions designed to slow down and reverse the creep towards tyranny. A false impression is created by mainstream and social media which is heavily curated and designed to lead you to opt out of taking concrete action beyond making a social media post. You will never see or hear about the enormous amount of grass-roots activity that is taking place to oppose tyranny. That activity has already stopped massive assaults on liberty, including the implementation of vaccine passports. There is no doubt in my mind that if it was not for the spontaneous actions of a number of citizen groups in early 2020 we would already have compulsory digital ID, together with a requirement to take regular mRNA gene therapy jabs.

There is also perhaps excessive analysis of who is in the Cabal and what they intend to do next, in many ways we don’t need an exact answer to that question in order to oppose what is happening today.

Ideally, we’d like to reduce the gigantic influence that a very small number of Malthusian oligarchs have over policy setting in the U.K. and much of the Anglosphere. That is a tall order for the moment but is also doable with the right team and knowledge. Our own focus is on reversing the “Long March” through the institutions and the policies and legislation they generate.

It is a sad fact that more ideologically driven and better organised groups have marched through the institutions and weaponised them to punish the silent majority, which does not share their extreme views. These groups include the hard Left, LGBTQI+ activists, supporters of radical Islam and other forces intent on destroying the British way of life.

This is the reason that we chose to write to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper demanding answers on the PREVENT programme, which has been captured by idealogues and subverted in terms of agenda and funding. This pattern repeats time and time again and must be stopped.

In order to fight this fight it is important to recognise that idealogues are committed to winning and for them the end justifies the means. This will not be a well-ordered game of cricket where we have a refreshing drink in the clubhouse afterwards. Looking at the disgraceful way COVID tyranny was rammed down our throats through fake science and the evil use of applied psychology, I came up with a generic list of “long march” tactics.

Many of these tactics were also on display during the passage of assisted dying legislation and the post called “funding death” demonstrates this as a worked example.

We need to remember that both Starmer and Blair were (probably still are) hard Left idealogues, they are almost certainly Fabian wolves in sheep’s clothing. Unfortunately, the “Conservative” Party was co-opted and actually accelerated Blair’s agenda by increasing mass immigration, introducing net zero, reducing free speech, encouraging LGBTQI+ indoctrination in schools and expanding abortion in Northern Ireland etc. There is literally nothing conservative about “Conservative” politicians.

Leftists idealogues understand the importance of power and for them it is more important than consensus, Lenin had this to say:

“In times of revolution it is not enough to ascertain the “will of the majority.” No, one must be stronger at the decisive moment, in the decisive place, and win. Beginning with the medieval “peasant war” in Germany…..until 1905, we see countless instances of how the better organized, more conscious, better-armed minority imposed its will on the majority and conquered it.”

It appears unrealistic to expect a “great awakening” and instead accept that many people will remain heavily influenced by propaganda (as was I in the past). Propaganda is expensive and therefore will be a tool that only the uber-wealthy can afford and they will use it to their advantage, as explained by Edward Bernays in his classic 1955 book Propaganda. So capturing a majority of seats in parliament would appear to be unrealistic in the near future, but there are many other options:

Single Parliamentary Seats

Many Council Seats.

Targeted Lobbying on specific issues.

Writing to constituency MP demanding an answer and to raise an issue in House

Tracking and provide feedback on White Papers on proposed policies

Targeted Freedom of Information requests on policies and past actions

Legal challenges on specific issues.

Mass protest.

Direct action.

Non-compliance with selected policies.

Referendums on all policies.

It would be an uphill battle to fight if you accept that policies will be set by a majority of MPs, many of whom are de facto serving the interests of the Malthusian oligarchs. However, in the case of specific seats, we have already seen religious/ethnic groups organise and get their candidates elected. This is not a great development, but it does illustrate that a well organised and cohesive group can consolidate around a candidate and get them elected. If conservative minded folk don’t want to do this, then they will suffer the consequences of being ruled by more determined groups.

Lobbying I think can be enormously effective, I am certain that if several very effective medical freedom movements (Doctors for COVID Ethics, HART Group, UKMFA, TOGETHER and others) had not sprung into action in early 2020 we would certainly have had vaccine passports.

At some stage, legal action will probably become important given the extent to which politicians have become used to ignoring the will of the people and not facing the consequences of their own dishonesty and incompetence. In this area there are both worthwhile projects, as well as some pointless projects. Clare Craig’s initiative appears very worthwhile and is a good example of reasonable people being forced to resort to legal remedies to get the bureaucracy to perform the duty that it is legally obliged to perform:

(I am aware about the Democracy 3.0 platform’s ownership etc.).

Long term, I think someone somewhere will need to really look at credible misfeasance claims against Savid Javid, Matt Hancock and others. I sense that few people are prepared to take on this costly and labour intensive project. We could do this, but only with some solid funding behind us. Look at the high profile case Gina Miller brought against Brexit, which was well funded and found success at the Supreme Court, to see how these tactics are used by the Left.

It is worth mentioning the 5th column in the diagram above. I have written extensively about my belief that essentially all well-funded Approved™ anti-establishment movements, especially Reform, are charades. Their purpose is to keep patriotically minded people corralled in a safe space, where they don’t actually pose a threat to the Establishment. The appearance of these charades also helps to ensure that genuine conservative organisations never receive publicity, funding or volunteers. If you strip away the Union Jack waving image you will see that Reform and/or its leadership has supported almost every single Establishment agenda item including; compulsory vaccination, Blair’s COVID Pass, proxy wars, regime change operations and assisted dying.

Conclusions

The Malthusian oligarchy is imposing a fundamentally anti-Christian totalitarian system in many Anglosphere countries. Their top-down “grand plans” represent a direct attack on the foundational principle of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. We see this being played out in parliament with the passage of increasing grotesque legislation which lacks any popular support. A variety of aggressive and ideologically driven organisations have “marched through the institutions” and are using those institutions to oppress the laissez-faire silent majority. Now is the time to step up and get involved in hand-to-hand political fighting to reverse the Long March and avoid the temptation to disengage.

For our part we have already started these initiatives and are learning about the lobbying process, which we expect to be slow and difficult. We have already undertaken the following initiatives.

Written to Yvette Cooper about PREVENT

Contact the Speaker of House of Commons to withdraw new definition of MP’s role.

Contacted all 319 MPs who voted for unethical and unscientific compulsory vaccination.

Contacted all relevant committees of Houses of Parliament about WHO Pandemic treaty.

Written to The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

I believe what we are doing with our partners will have a lot more impact that the next glitzy right wing party launch, slick video, analysis document or tweet. Getting into the nitty gritty is more important. If you want this mission to continue, please contribute either via Patreon or via Buy Me a Coffee, or by becoming a paid subscriber. Getting a few pounds from a large number of people is the only way we can oppose the vast and corrupt Third Sector machine which uses our own tax money to oppress us.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.org)