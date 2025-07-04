Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen M's avatar
Stephen M
Jul 5

Great post. Thanks Alex and co for all you are doing. In case it's helpful to anyone, more info on the Fabian Society and Edward Bernays' book Propaganda can be found below. And also a summary of "Obama's fainting ladies", which might help as an entry point for some to see what is going on.

https://unexpectedturns.substack.com/p/a-wolf-in-sheeps-clothing

https://unexpectedturns.substack.com/p/the-invisible-governors

https://unexpectedturns.substack.com/p/obamas-fainting-ladies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Winogrodzki's avatar
Jack Winogrodzki
Jul 4

Great article as ever. MP’s are no longer interested in what voters and constituents think and I’m beginning to believe they never did. Just to prove the point they have made that clear in the change of definition of their role:

https://x.com/thinkingslow1/status/1939964248081224161?s=46&t=zJmXjcGO-3XxdG285LODQw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thinking Coalition
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thinking Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture