I suspect that Restore Britain’s promotional video was designed by a slick PR agency for people exactly like me: a middle-aged lover of the British countryside with a strong, but ultimately unrealistic, yearning to recreate the Britain of my youth. If I hadn’t fallen down the dissident rabbit hole, I would doubtless be inspired by Restore’s slick videos and forwarding them to colleagues: “Sir Rupert of the Lowe is riding in to save us!”

Whilst it is necessary to have hope, it is also necessary to retain some realism. We should by now be aware that politicians always give fantastic sales pitches and almost always betray their voters once in office. Since this is very much the rule and not the exception, why do we think that this time it’s different?

Rupert Lowe puts on a great show pushing the idea of country, family, individual liberty, limited government and Christian heritage … I mean, what’s not to like! However, even at this early stage in his parliamentary career there is already a huge mismatch between his stated beliefs and his actual voting record, and a big disconnect between his stated opposition to Net Zero and his investment activity.

Let’s start with some of the more amazing votes … sorry, make that non-votes.

One of the most amazing non-votes was his failure to show up to vote against Labour’s inheritance tax raid in December 2025. His whole schtick and promotional video is based around farmer Lowe, caring for the land, thinking in terms of seasons and passing the land on to future generations. Yet this intense level of commitment didn’t stretch to actually voting, so Lowe joined the ranks of Jeremy Corbyn, Dianne Abbott and others as a no show.

Another theme that Lowe plays in to is Britain’s Christian heritage. Again one would imagine that this commitment to Christianity and British values would get him to vote against the horrendous abortion to term legislation. I wrote about the highly dishonest amendment (New Clause 1, NC1) to the Crime and Policing Bill which enabled abortion to term. A process that was initiated by hard-left MP Tonia Antoniazzi and was voted upon on 17th June 2025 where (again) Rupert Lowe and Nigel Farage both failed to show up.

You might remember that many Christian-inspired lobby groups (including March for Life and Right to Life) expended enormous effort to try and defeat this amendment whilst Lowe and Farage simply didn’t show (Farage was hosting his show on GB News at the time of the vote).

Even more bizarrely, Lowe dishonestly claimed that he did oppose abortion to term in an exchange on X! He was (in my view) relying on a general lack of understanding of complex parliamentary procedure in order to get away with this lie. Lowe’s vote against was on 18th June 2025 where he opposed the third reading of the bill which covered all of the amendments at once. For all intents and purposes, the third reading is a formality and, in terms of stopping the bill, the vote here was irrelevant. His only chance to vote against NC1 took place on 17th June 2025 and he simply didn’t turn up.

In the replies on X, many people actually thanked Lowe for his service without understanding that they had been deceived. With this in mind, I invited him to delete his completely misleading “I did” tweet via a social media post which he ignored, and others also correctly pointed out that he did not vote on 17th June 2025.

Yet when Lowe does turn up to vote things fare little better. For instance, on 29th November 2025 he voted for the assisted dying bill in its second reading (along with Richard Tice and Lee Anderson), even though this legislation is not aligned with Christian principles and was vehemently opposed by most Christian-minded lobby groups. Somewhat confusingly, he voted against this legislation at its third reading, but again by that stage it was too late.

Investments

Although Rupert Lowe has referred to net zero as nonsense, he has invested seemingly considerable amounts of money in delivering the Net Zero agenda. One investment was in Kona Energy which I covered in this substack. Kona seek to provide batteries to stabilise the supply of electricity from erratic wind turbines thereby “delivering the zero carbon future.”

In addition Lowe has invested personally in Alto Energy, a company involved in the installation of heat pumps, which for the most part rely on government grants to incentivise people to move to heat pumps in line with net zero plans.

Is Rupert Lowe anti-establishment?

Rupert Lowe is a “player” with significant wealth and business connections. As an ex-Morgan Grenfell banker he would have been trained to be disarmingly charming whilst having a killer focus on profits. As well as chairing Southampton Football club, one of his many business ventures included Digme Fitness Limited where he was a co-director with none other than Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Narayan Murty.

Conclusions

People need to understand that politicians are highly skilled in emotional manipulation: they understand what people want, which for the most part is to be allowed to get on with life with minimal interference in a safe and healthy environment. The oligarch-owned and generally Leftist political class has done everything possible to frustrate those simple desires through net zero madness, open borders, COVID oppression, intrusive electronic surveillance, high taxes, pointless wars and so many other harmful “policies.” Anyone who comes along and credibly promises to fix that will garner a huge amount of support from conservatives.

In addition, politics is described as “showbiz for ugly people”. Reform conspicuously waved Union flags, poured pints and wore Barbours to emphasise their Britishness. At the same time Reform UK’s leadership put Britain’s core values of individual liberty and democracy in the shredder when they embraced compulsory vaccination for care home workers in 2021 (no I haven’t moved on). Although Rupert Lowe was less involved in that particular initiative, it is irritating to see him invoking Christian roots whilst failing to oppose abortion to term and supporting, albeit partially, assisted suicide. For politicians flags, pints, Barbours, sheep and so forth are props that support the creation of a patriotic image, but when push comes to shove they have demonstrated that they have little respect for British values.

Rupert Lowe’s voting is completely at odds with the small “c” conservative and Christian image he professes to cherish.

Restore’s proposals feature deportations of illegal migrants, but rarely cover the more immediate threats of the digital gulag and the financial distress created by Britain’s involvement in pointless forever wars. On these threats he is largely silent and, worryingly, has received endorsements from Elon Musk who is playing a key role in the creation of the digital gulag. In fact Elon Musk has already introduced a social credit score indicator on X which is called the hidden_reputation_score, but more on that later. Likewise, Lowe has announced his and his party’s unconditional support for a certain Middle Eastern country, which means he would likely support UK involvement in future pointless regime-change wars.

As I set out in previous notes, I am not optimistic about the chances of achieving a true conservative government in Westminster owing to the fact that political success is largely driven by brand awareness. In turn, brand awareness requires a lot of access to mainstream media and a lot of funding, which means that parties are dependent on oligarchs. In turn, dependency on oligarchs means that politicians will almost exclusively pursue the interests of their oligarch donors at the expense of the citizenry. There are though smaller parties like the DUP who do a fantastic job of fighting for conservative values well below the radar screen and with a limited number of MPs.

So, whilst I don’t get any particular satisfaction from being a Scrooge-like figure mumbling Bah-Humbug whilst everyone on the right runs around excitedly on Restore Day, my sense is still that Lowe is not a reliable representative. I’ll continue to support Heritage and single-issue grassroots organisations (UKMFA, HART Group and others) rather than drinking Restore’s Kool-Aid.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)