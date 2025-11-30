As you probably know Russia and America seem to be moving towards a peace deal. As part of that process, Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in touch with Putin’s advisor Ushakov and the contents of a hacked call between them was recently leaked. Given that it is a high level of communication (presumably) made on secure devices, a leak is very likely to involve a three-letter agency. Yet there is nothing of any real substance in the leaked call, certainly nothing that appears to be even remotely untoward. It was, as President Trump would say, “pitch perfect.”

The Progressives and other peace saboteurs are up arms, claiming the call reveals a lack of even-handedness and the inappropriate coaching of Ushakov. The Progressives are now attempting to derail this process, as they have all previous peace processes, based on invented claims of impropriety.

I am going to try and explain why the Progressives and fellow Russophobes are seeking to stop peace, despite the fact that Ukraine is in very, very big trouble and to provide a psychological profile of the person whom I think hacked and leaked the call as well as describing the true power behind the throne.

By way of background, I wrote a post about how over time the anti-war left morphed into the rabid pro-war anti-Russia Progressive movement, which is a good primer to answering the leak questions. Until quite recently I hadn’t realised that the old-school left were often right about the question of war: they opposed it because it sacrificed the lives of mainly working class lads to benefit vested interests. Their opposition reflected the Left’s core mission of representing the working class. Opposition to war was a principle which allowed them to resist sophisticated pro-war propaganda campaigns run by the state. The Progressives have inverted this position by not only supporting war, but also by completely swallowing the “Slava Ukraini!” propaganda campaign.

Everybody needs a cause, including the Progressives. As an atheist, your cause is secular and is likely to be a very poor substitute for Christianity. Many people were propagandised into believing that Russia versus Ukraine was the most perfect possible secular cause to tweet about. It was an ideal combination: evil dictator “Putler” crushing the brave Ukrainians led by Saint Churchill Zelenskyy as they sought to enter Progressive utopia. To believe this one-dimensional view, it is essential that this fictional representation of reality is not corrupted by facts or real knowledge. This moral certainty implied that the more Progressives shouted “Slava Ukraini!” and the more money they encouraged governments to send to Ukraine the more virtuous they were. Peace on the other hand would be very upsetting because it would represent the loss of this moral cause.

To maintain the fantasy, it is essential that your history clock starts on Feb 2022. Prior to that, nothing is allowed to exist, because if they do things start to become grey and interfere with the fictional version of reality. So, the US Brzezinski expansionist doctrine of 1997 doesn’t exist, nor the Maidan putsch (which didn’t happen), nor the Nuland interference, nor 30 years of broken promises that the eastward expansion of NATO wouldn’t happen, nor Russian fear (probably almost paranoia) of invasion from the West having lost tens of millions in World War 2. The successful models of multiple neutral state arrangements don’t exist, and the murder of ethnic Russians in Donbass by Ukrainian nationalists in 2014 didn’t happen. The 345-page RAND book on how to harass Russia (including by using Ukraine) was never written nor published. And given NATO members did not cause the deaths of millions in Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Russia was totally unreasonable in resisting NATO’s presence on its borders.

Once you have been propagandised into accepting this good versus evil narrative, it is important to ignore the fact that your heroes are massively corrupt and have imprisoned and executed journalists, etc. Even when these facts are clearly stated in official US government documents, including the US Department of State’s annual Human Rights reports on Ukraine (which can hardly be dismissed as “Kremlin propaganda”). Again these facts will wreck the fictional version of reality. Overnight, the entire UK propaganda complex (sorry, media) flipped from accurate reporting about Ukraine to pushing the propaganda fantasy that Ukraine had instantaneously become the cradle of European values.

To make sure that this cosmic battle was exciting and unpredictable, you had to pretend that Ukraine is somehow matched to significantly larger and nuclear armed Russia. I noticed that Phillips O’Brien, a professor of Strategic Studies at St. Andrews and a “Slava Ukraini!” cheerleader produced this “analysis” (left is his tweet, right is mine).

He produced this chart claiming that Ukraine had more tanks than Russia! Leaving aside the fact that this claim is almost certainly false, I noted that he airbrushed out the fact that Russia has massive air superiority. The point is that here was yet another fantasist producing dishonestly doctored “analysis” to claim that Ukraine had the upper hand, using the authority of his professorship to convince others of this obvious lie.

The UK propaganda machine (sorry, media) ensures that only news and opinions that support the “Slava Ukraini!” pysop are shown. In the extremely unlikely event that a propagandist (sorry, journalist) accidentally reports on a Ukrainian atrocity or a strike on civilians, then Doublethink comes to the rescue. A Russian drone hitting a Ukrainian residential building is a bloody war crime committed by Putler’s thugs, whilst a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian building is a well-deserved reprisal against the Orcs. Incidentally, the widespread use of the orc people terminology pushed even by Estonia’s former president, Toomas Ilves, was lifted straight from the Nazi playbook of dehumanisation.

Just in case that isn’t enough your political “leadership” (flunkies for the cabal) relentlessly nudged people to support Ukraine. Every single public building up and down the country and even in the smallest villages flies the flag of Ukraine, and your national identity is replaced with a call to support a grubby and unnecessary proxy war.

The biggest nudges occurred when the entire cast of the Palace of Westminster theatre were called on to perform theatrical ceremonies to worship Saint Churchill Zelenskyy a spectacle which, by complete coincidence, was replicated in every other WEF infiltrated parliament.

Presumably everyone in that room can read, so know as much as I do about corruption in Ukraine. The coordinated seal clapping can be explained by several theories i) they understand the power dynamics and that the hidden hand wanted this performance ii) some indirect financial rewards were to be expected from the missing billions iii) rabid Russia hatred (see Bilderberger Tom Tugendhat’s tweet) iv) kompromat, the favoured tool of the whip’s office or v) drunk on their own propaganda that they were about to win a progressive holy war.

Bad news needs to be filtered out to avoid difficult questions which threaten the speed of the gravy train. The train needs to reach its final destination and only then is bad news allowed to leak out on a tightly-controlled and limited hangout basis. Until then, bad news needs to be hidden even if it is coming from the US government itself, for example the quarterly reports of the U.S. Special Inspector General. These detailed quarterly reports provide a treasure trove of objective information, surprisingly balanced given the incentives to paint a rosy picture of Ukraine’s position.

The whole of the mainstream media has ignored this information! By August 2025 the Special Inspector was reporting that Ukraine’s problems were terminal. Below is an example of an extract that I posted in March 2025 to propogandist Julia Hartley Brewer and “think tank” employee Gen. Ben Hodges III. Already in March 2025, the report stated that were more than a 100,000 deserters and in some cases “entire units abandoned.”

“Journalists” also studiously ignored all actual economic data on Russia in favour of breathless reporting about imminent collapse due to today’s made-up explanation. A lot of Russian economic data is freely available from Rosstat and the Bank of Russia, quite literally thousands of data points. All of that data showed that Russia has, so far, managed to work around sanctions. As far as I am aware, not even one single media outlet has reported on the actual economic situation, choosing instead just to push the “Russian collapsing” soundbite (please see this piece on true state of Russian economy, remember any news outlet could have produced this analysis, but they chose not to).

The Jilted liberals

Kasparov, Browder and Aslund etc.

I wanted to say a few words about the Jilted liberals, by which I mean individuals who not only participate in the binary fantasy world of good versus bad, but who also carry historical baggage relating to their previous dealings with Russia. That baggage arose from their decision that Russia should follow the path of “liberal democracy,” in other words the same path as the West (“Progressive collapse”?). The Jilted liberals seem to be furious that President Putin did not go down the path to the Washington Consensus and instead chose his own path. The Jilted liberals will never forgive him for this and seemingly hell hath no fury like the “liberal” scorned. In the case of Browder, he also has an additional score to settle in that his removal from Russian meant the loss of significant income from his fund management business. The level of Russian hatred from a Jilted liberal is illustrated by Kasparov (real name Weinstein) when he joked about a rocket being fired on Moscow. My guess is that his hatred of the Putin regime overwhelms any feeling of empathy for his fellow Russians. I can’t imagine being happy to see a bomb fall on London no matter how much I hated the UK regime?

The entire UK propaganda complex only platformed the Jilted liberals and “think-tankers”. We’ve covered “think-tankers” before but since their employer is funded by defence contractors, they are horribly conflicted. As far as I know they have never disclosed this conflict of interest during any interview.

Just like during the COVID event where extraordinarily well qualified people who did not toe the lockdown line, like Carl Heneghan were just shut out of the discussion process, here again very well qualified people who operated in the real world were excluded. In particular, Lord Skidelsky and his colleagues published an open letter in the Financial Times in July 2024 calling for peace based on simple and irrefutable logic. The propaganda complex (media), did not engage with this group and as far as I am aware and they were just ignored. The gravy train kept on moving and young Russian and Ukrainian men kept dying. This again indicates that there was a centralised decision to only show one Approved Narrative, there was near zero divergence of opinion. Sensible voices were allowed to operate (Mearsheimer, Sachs, Ritter etc.) but in the dissident space, nonetheless they still had a meaningful impact.

Here is the rub: who benefits from having a large group of citizens living in this binary fantasy land? In general, it is the overlords who benefit from propagandising the people. As I discussed in previous notes, it is a fact that Western governments run mass propaganda campaigns on a permanent basis, and this was well known in the 1930s. Several key books deal with this topic, for example, Laswell’s Propaganda Technique in the World War (1938).

Overall the overlords benefit from every brainwashing campaign (for example, the ludicrous “safe an effective” campaign generated about USD 60 billion in unnecessary (for us, anyway) mRNA sales). In the case of Ukraine, the military-industrial complex (MIC) benefits, as do individuals within the Zelenskyy clan (albeit now disintegrating).

So back to the leaked communication. Who was the leaker? Here’s my view: I don’t think the leak came from those mentioned above because their grift is largely over.

I do believe that it came from a security agency. There are number of possible scenarios which to some extent overlap and there are lots of variations on these themes. It was:

i) A European security agency that wants to derail the Witkoff-Ushakov process because they have been excluded and want to set up a new process and they had some form in this area. Given Witkoff is bypassing the US government apparatchiks who are usually involved in such things, it might be a US security agency.

ii) Employees of a security agency who want to disrupt the Wikoff-Ushakov process because they have drunk their own “Slava Ukraini!” kool-aid and somehow believe that Ukraine can improve the surrender terms. These fellows believe three years of totally wrong predictions on Ukraine’s advance and/or Russian’s imminent collapse. There is a scorched-earth version in which these employees want to stop the peace process for no logical reason other than their decision that Russia “should” lose (a variation of this is Trump Derangement Syndrome, where they will try and destroy anything that Trump does).

iii) The shadowy cabal who are committed to bleeding Russia dry even it if means the loss of every last Ukrainian. For example, George Soros seriously dislikes Russia, probably because they shut down his Open Society operations and have rejected his woke poison. It is possible that so long as Russians are killed, the collateral losses are irrelevant. After victory over Russia, we can get down to the serious business of fighting the weather (is this for real?). By way of background Soros has previously admitted (2004) to having fantasies of being a God.

It is worth emphasising again on iii) that my basic hypothesis is that foreign policies are written by a network of foreign policy “think tanks” and that politicians have very little influence over those policies. The “think tanks” are just fronts for oligarch foundations and defence contractors (see chart below). The defence contractors are financially incentivised to want more war. The oligarch foundations behind the foreign policy related “think tanks” are the usual suspects, Gates and Soros with the addition of Bosch money and Hoffman money (as in Hoffman LaRoche pharmaceuticals). But we need to add funding from President Putin’s implacable foe (Mikhail Khodorkovsky) and Viktor Pinchuk, the Ukrainian billionaire whose father-in-law was by a happy coincidence the president of Ukraine (Leonid Kuchma). I’ll cover this in another note, but all of those foundations are opposed to Putin’s anti-woke stand and Khodorkovsky is a direct political challenger to Putin. So collectively they may be inclined to pursue an aggressive policy towards Russia. Through influence they could of course get to use our military and expended our soldiers’ lives at the expense of the People. This needs more discussion in a separate note.

For those of you who still think that key institutions like security services could never engage in this type of treasonous leaking, I am afraid you are in for a shock. We already know that 77th Brigade did indeed target UK nationals during COVID and, following some huffing in parliament, nobody has been fired and no undertakings were made that such conduct would not be repeated. We’ve already seen anti-terror legislation being used to target people landing at UK airports (e.g. George Galloway) who have been targeted and harassed simply for “wrongthink”. A colleague informed me that his impression (including from talking to a recent leaver) is that some parts of the security apparatus are rogue, that has happened in the past. The security agencies have also made clear that they have been captured by the Progressive mind virus, including by flying the trans-flag over MI6’s headquarters.

Anyone who thinks this is a harmless sign of empathy for an excluded social group does not understand the significance of flags or of replacing them. Replacing a flag is the ultimate sign that a territory’s inhabitants have been completely defeated and that the conqueror’s culture will rule over their territory. A flag is one of the most powerful possible symbols (see British heroine Boadicea with OnlyFans porn star Bonnie Blue).

Conclusion

There are a lot of similarities between the COVID response and “Slava Ukraini!” psyops, both of which represent operations apparently planned a long time ago. These plans (and don’t forget “net zero”) have many common properties, including spending cosmic amounts of money fighting an enemy which a priori cannot be defeated or seriously impacted. The vast expenditures, COVID £ 410 billion, Climate £ 1,300 billion (total capex costs) and Ukraine proxy war EUR 400 billion (global commitments) do not generate any resulting assets. As such, they represent controlled demolition, and no rational person would approve these initiatives.

These policies are not set by the people for the people but by the oligarchs for the oligarchs. I identified above that the oligarchs behind Chatham House, CEPA, Atlantic Council, Hudson Institute, CSIS etc. are not well disposed towards President Putin and this could explain the long and steady march towards war and refusal of all peace proposals. In this particular case, I suspect that they have pushed this policy beyond its sell-by data and have entered a stage where a serious defeat is possible and so pulled the plug via disclosures about corruption, the strength of the Russian economy etc. In this case the intelligence agency Progressives trying to extend the war by disrupting peace negotiation may not have received the memo that this gambit is over.

One final point on this concern the fact that the military brass (at least recent senior retirees on Times Radio) were collectively hopelessly wrong about Russian collapse. I think for the cabal they only need people who are competent up to a point and it is possible that our top brass no longer includes serious figures who would adopt a principled stand. If we had had such people, this proxy war would probably not have happened and if it had happed would have stopped as soon as the counter-offensive evaporated. Extending beyond that point was driven by emotions and a lack of objectivity in my view (I acknowledge that I have absolutely no military knowledge, this conclusion is just based on a look at the key numbers).

The cabal again ruthlessly used applied psychology to ensure that the proletariat not only approved of this adventure but enthusiastically ran off a EUR 400 billion fiscal cliff (global commitment basis). The “Slava Ukraini!” project (like the COVID project) requires people to ignore mountains of facts and for the media to hide large amounts of information in order to let the psyop run to its predetermined course.

Amazingly many of Twitter Progressives and Jilted liberals are angered by the headline below: I suspect that everybody actually located in the area of hostilities would grab at the chance to exchange war for commerce with both hands. You should never underestimate the spite and the deviousness of Progressive children.

Also just to emphasise, everything expressed above is an opinion.

