What is really happening with UK bonds?

The Approved Narrative about the UK’s serious bond problems never mentions the fact that the Bank of England has been depressing yields (buying bonds) to levels well below market rates with newly printed money for years. As soon as they stopped doing this in Jan 2022 and switched to selling bonds, yields obviously shot up. This is like pushing down on a spring and then releasing it. In addition, the UK’s fiscal position has declined for years, with £ 1 TRILLION of government debt being added over past seven years. This is especially the case as a result of Uniparty approved lockdowns (Reset and de-growth plans). The obsession over party politics and the identity of particular individual puppets is designed (in my view) to distract the public from what is really happening, namely the deliberate debasement of the currency and gigantic wealth transfers to vested banking interests.

In the process of money printing the Bank of England has lost around £ 150 billion (about £ 5.4 thousand per household or 2.5x the entire defence budget). Pretty well all of that money has ended up with vested banking interests either as gigantic trading profits (The Bank of England bought high and sold low) or as massive interest income for high street banks. We the Taxpayer fund this bonanza for the banking industry. By a complete coincidence the “independent” board members of the Bank of England are drawn primarily from the banking industry. If you want to discuss the investment implications and especially understanding your exposure to government debt via collective pension schemes, please drop me e-mail alex@thinkingcoalition.org. [n.b. this is not investment advice].

Thanks

Alex