A lot of effort is being invested into telling people in the U.S. and the U.K. how bad our respective governments are with a constant drip feed of stories about wasteful government expenditure. People are also being told that democracy is “exhausted” and that a “strong leader” is needed. Here I warn of the danger that disgust with current democratic arrangements will be used to get people to embrace technocracy, a system that will likely be even worse than the terrible Leftist “blob” system.

As a libertarian, I am not a big fan of government spending and accept that for the most part Government is coercive, corrupt and has overstepped all reasonable constitutional boundaries. The real question though is are the people currently in charge attempting to re-establish democracy, or further consolidate power and wealth for their own ends?

To get a handle on that question, it is necessary to understand more about the Tech Bros who surround Trump and likely have meaningful influence with Reform UK.

One prediction that I made was that Trump’s main policy will be to use the power of the state to capitalise his backers’ investment portfolios. That has already happened and at a much quicker rate than I imagined with announcements of investments in AI and mRNA “vaccines” and related areas. Many of his backers’ investments are unlisted, but taking Palantir as a bell weather the Tech Bros are already doing very well. The value of Peter Thiel’s holding in Palantir alone has increased by around USD 8.5 billion over the 3 months since the November 2024 election.

The Tech Bros seem to be about much more than money and have a world-view that they are implementing, often described as the fourth industrial revolution. In a previous post I looked at both Peter Thiel’s direct call for technocracy and highlighted Elon Musk’s link to technocracy via his grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, who was involved in Technocracy Incorporated in the late 1930s up until 1941.

On paper, Technocracy actually sounds appealing with a scientific priesthood allocating out energy and other resources efficiently on a per capita basis. In reality though, technocracy is a far more totalitarian system than even communism and I would recommend reading Patrick Wood’s book on this topic. To give just one example of how they thought about Technocratic health policy in 1937, their newsletter states “in the blueprint of the The Technate of America, which includes in part, compulsory physical examinations of all citizens every six months;..” So much for personal liberty!

A lesser known member of the Tech Bros club is Curtis Yarvin who writes on Substack as Gray Mirror. I have started reading his material, so far I get the message that he doesn’t particularly believe that democracy is a workable system and that some kind of corporate style management under a CEO reporting to a board would be a better option. Curtis Yarvin’s views are relevant since the opening moves of the Trump Presidency are exactly those that Curtis Yarvin suggested in October 2022:

“You should be executing executive power from day one in a totally emergency fashion,” he told Anton. “You don’t want to take control of these agencies through appointments, you want to defund them. You want them to totally cease to exist.” This would of course involve some amount of chaos...

It is inevitable that some aggressive moves would have to made against a Leftist Establishment as they are masters at moving decision making beyond the reach of democratic control. In the Fabian document that I covered in an earlier post the author’s strategy was “In particular, creating more dispersed centres of power within the public sector and stronger partnerships involving businesses, unions and the third sector will make it harder for the right to unpick progress in the future…” The intention was to make socialism irreversible.

The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 plan also envisages radical steps to undo Leftist lawfare in the United States, expect there the emphasis is on giving control to the people. Interestingly, their plan also identifies Big Tech as part of the problem, rather than part of the solution. Trump unfortunately distanced himself from this document during the election campaign.

Cure worse than the disease

The Leftist infiltration of all areas of the state was clearly reaching untenable levels with enormously costly and discriminatory diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes and the mounting costs of net zero in the U.K. Faced with this reality, robust moves to reverse this situation would be justified. The real concern though is that the pendulum will swing well beyond a reversal of Leftist dogma and swing through to technocracy.

There seems to be a high chance of this happening due to Trump donors explicit and implicit interest in technocracy. Below I set out a summary of three main development paths.



In the U.K. we have several high profile accounts drip feeding horror stories about Government incompetence. I suspect that the end game for this news flow is to ensure that people get so frustrated that not only will they be happy to get rid of the Starmer Government early, but more importantly replace it with technocracy or an equivalent “strong pair of hands.”

Dominic Cummings has been a vicious critic of the cabinet system of government, I suspect that this criticism is not designed to trigger improvements to the system but to have it replaced with technocracy. Listening to various interviews it appears that he has a blind faith in the power of computer models and AI. It was of course this same belief in models that led the U.K. into multiple and pointless lockdowns 2020 to 2022.

If we replace “blob” socialism with technocracy then the cure will likely be worse than the disease. I hope that we are able to stop at the “Conservative” option that I outlined above, but I am afraid that the curated drip feed of stupid spending stories together with the narrative that “democracy is exhausted” has already prepped the populous for quasi-tyranny. Problem, reaction, solution – every time.

(h/t nonstopdramus on X)

Let me have your thoughts below and please don’t forget to circulate our material and support our work, I hope you appreciate that it requires a lot of analysis to presents important facts which are not to be found in the mainstream media, or in the bulk of the controlled alternative media. If more people don’t take the time to convert to paid subscription and/or fund us via Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/c/ThinkingSlow) then we must close down, which would be a loss for all of us.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.com)