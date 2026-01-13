The big news is that Nadim Zahawi, the former Vaccines Minister, is joining Reform UK. I can’t say that I am overly surprised because it is clear to me that Reform UK is an Establishment charade. The party’s leadership has supported more or less every major Establishment agenda item including: compulsory vaccination, the appointment of Tony Blair to run vaccination, more proxy war with Russia and so forth.

Having said that, it is surprising that Reform would take on someone so unpopular, and who shows absolutely no contrition for the vaccine programme he led being a spectacular disaster. In fact, Zahawi still seems to expect gratitude over the fact that he was able to roll-out the ineffective and unsafe gene therapy product at high speed.

I always believed that Reform UK was created as a containment vessel to capture disaffected Tories in the 2024 general election. After years of betrayal by the Fake-Conservative leadership, the powers that be must have understood that they were going to see a mass exodus of voters from the Fake-Conservative Party. Absent a controlled opposition party, those disaffected voters could have caused real problems either by supporting genuine, grass-roots conservative movements (Heritage Party or Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, etc.) or stopped voting altogether.

In the 2024 general election the Fake-Conservatives lost a staggering 7.1 million votes falling from just under 14 million votes in 2019 to 6.8 million in 2024. The Labour wing of the Uniparty was also completely uninspiring and also received fewer votes in 2024 than 2019. I suspect there was a real danger that the voters fleeing the Fake-Conservative party could have stopped voting altogether. Reform UK was able to pick up over 4 million votes in 2024, but even then voter turnout was low at 59.7%. Without 4 million votes for Reform UK, turnout would have fallen to a catastrophically low and unprecedented level of 51%.

For those that were (and remain) more optimistic about Reform UK, the appointment of Zahawi would have felt like an ice-cold shower. People have different reasons for disliking this open borders, tax dodging, expenses milking vaccine pusher, for my money the showstopper is Zahawi’s total lack of contrition over his diabolical vaccine programme.

Both Zahawi and Farage have expressed pride in the mass vaccine roll-out despite the fact that it failed to prevent infection and caused stunning levels of harm in the UK population with around 500,000 yellow card reports. Government changed the reporting system which made it harder to get a consolidated view of the harms caused by COVID vaccines, so here is the yellow card data when I last looked in 2024:

I haven’t updated the entire table, but the current position is not significantly different to the numbers above.

Of course, the “vaccine” roll-out was a tremendous bonanza for Big Pharma, which received around USD 60 billion in revenue on a global basis, extracted from tax-payers without having any product liability.

In the UK, the cost of the vaccines was around £ 8.3 billion (including acquisition and administration costs). If a private citizen had spent huge amounts of money buying a vaccine that failed to prevent infection and caused tremendous harm, they would engage with the manufacturer or distributor to demand recompense and, if they weren’t properly compensated, they would probably take legal action. In the Kafkaesque world of government, those responsible for the vaccine catastrophe, including Zahawi, continue to boast about the “success” of mass vaccination and still demand gratitude from the long-suffering electorate.

As far as I can determine, it was Bill Gates’ obsession with vaccines that led to the vaccination of billions of people who did not need it. As early as 2010, Gates was openly calling for “a decade of vaccines.”

Enormous levels of applied psychology and downright coercion was imposed on citizens to ensure that they took a poorly tested and almost certainly dangerous gene therapy product. The approximate chain of events was that applied psychology, and particularly the use of fear, was recommended by the Communist-infiltrated Independent Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) in March 2020.

The resulting fear encouraged people to believe that abandoning the established pandemic response plans and resorting to panic-induced lockdowns was a good idea. Lockdowns themselves were lobbied for by hard-Left statists and those under the influence of Bill Gates and others, especially by Dominic Cummings in the UK.

Once the lockdowns were in place, those confined at home found that it was not for “two weeks to flatten the curve” when they were racketeered into taking vaccines in order to get out again. The Deep State also tried to get Digital ID over the line as part and parcel of the vaccine coercion – fortunately they narrowly failed to achieve that objective. I suspect that the failure to get the COVID Pass (Digital ID) implemented was due to low levels of compliance.

As the Fake-Conservative’s vaccines minister, Nadim Zahawi played a key role in implementing all of these policies. When challenged about vaccines at a recent Reform UK press conference, Zahawi put on a fake shark’s teeth smile and dismissed the reporter as being stupid. His demeanour shows that he has absolutely no contrition and will doubtless deliver for oligarchs and Big Pharma next time around (as will the rest of Reform’s high command).

As I said, people dislike Zahawi for different reasons, and in addition to his lack of contrition, there was the fact that he arranged for the long suffering tax-payer to pay his electricity costs. While I am keen to pay my taxes to “keep the lights on,” I thought that paying for Zahawi’s estate and stables was stretching the friendship.

What’s to be done?

As a rule, I try and avoid criticising something without putting forward some alternatives. No doubt, Refomites will fall back on the argument that Farage is less bad than Starmer.

Regardless of this extremely low benchmark, I think that we need to accept several facts about British so-called democracy. Firstly, we should accept that key policies are set by oligarch and business-funded NGOs. In this model, the job of the politician is to put on a good show and create the impression that there is some debate on key policies and that the final determination is made by the people’s representatives in Parliament. It is hard to know to what extent this was ever true, but my own research indicates that this is now fiction. The setting of policies via oligarch-funded NGOs is the reason why multiple countries adopt identical unpopular policies in lockstep.

Secondly, politicians and political parties are to a large extent sold like soap powder via mass advertising campaigns. Mass advertising is expensive which means that parties that raise large amounts of money tend to succeed. Of course, raising large amounts of money means that parties become dependent upon key oligarch donors. To nobody’s surprise, these donations come with strings attached in the expectation that the politicians will pursue an oligarch’s agenda once in office.

The only way out of this conundrum is to seek to support genuine grass-roots organisations and to see if integrity and pooled efforts can at least constrain the well-funded oligarch charades otherwise known as political parties. Campaigners like Dr. Teck Khong of the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom believes that grass-roots organisations can reclaim sovereignty in a number of areas which are delivered locally and have a significant impact on the quality of voters’ lives. Teck is focused on making improvements to local healthcare, which is more achievable than, for example, trying to alter foreign policy. John Philpot Curran gave us a stark warning all the way back in 1790 about what may happen to people in the event that we are unable to oppose “the active”:

Ticking a box with the word Reform UK on it in 2029 (or earlier) will not cut the mustard, nor will opting-out of political activity altogether, which is a guaranteed losing strategy. For practical steps and ideas please see my reports “Winning the Omniwar” and “Give us some solutions” and let’s jointly exercise eternal vigilance and avoid the fate of the indolent!

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He pays his own electricity bills. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)