Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trevor Price's avatar
Trevor Price
14h

Zahawi's re-emergence surely can only be part of an intended humiliation ritual on all of us?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Thinking Coalition and others
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
7h

Off topic, but sharing some dangerous insanity coming out of the states, shocking I know.

Jan 2026

Skynet: Pete Hegseth Announces Plans To Integrate Everything At The Pentagon With AI, Will 'Appropriate Data Available Including Mission Systems Across Every Service And Component'

https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/skynet-pete-hegseth-announces-plans?publication_id=832192&utm_campaign=email-post-title&r=k6gro&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thinking Coalition · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture