Anybody who has looked at a UK paper today will have been informed that a Russian spy ship, Yantar, is up to no good in the UK’s “wider waters”. Two big alarm bells should immediately sound, the first being the synchronised wall- to-wall media coverage and the second is the coordinated use of bullshit terms like “wider waters”.

On the first point, Miri AF warns us that “if it’s headline news, it is a ruse” and I suspect that is true in this case as the story unravels upon inspection. The second item is that every journalist will (or should) know that there are some clearly-defined terms around territorial waters and when you start inventing phrases like “wider waters” this is to avoid stating that the Russian vessel is NOT in UK waters.

I suspect that this piece of largely fabricated news is preparing people for a painful shearing under the forthcoming budget (26th November) in which our government will tell us how important it is for them to “keep us safe.” The British political class seems to be obsessed with teaching the Russians a lesson and to ensure that this new war mongering will become our “common purpose” after fighting the “deadly virus.”

There are some clearly defined terms in concerning territorial waters:

· There is “Territorial Sea” which is 12 nautical miles from the low-water mark (known as the baseline).

· The “Contiguous Zone” which extends 24 nautical miles from the baseline (and so incorporates the Territorial Zone).

· Finally, there is an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEF) which can extend up to 200 nautical miles from the baseline.

The general rule is that nobody can interfere with a vessel’s movements providing that it is engaged in “innocent passage” which covers everything other than weapons practice, spying and similar behaviours.

The rights to police waters only really applies to the Territorial Sea with some very limited rights to police the Contiguous Zone. As the term EEF indicates, this zone only regulates economic interests and a state has no right to police traffic in this area. Russian and other vessels are free to travel in all areas and in fact can even lay cables and pipes in EEF should they so desire.

Tellingly, none of the acres of newsprint written about this incident provided even a single map showing where the “Yantar” was when it was spotted “on the edge of UK waters”. The only real clue comes from The Guardian which reported that the vessel “has been within the UK’s exclusive economic zone….but has been on the edge of Britain’s territorial waters, within 12 nautical miles (13.8 miles) from the coast.” In short, a convoluted way of saying that the “Yantar” was NOT in the UK’s Territorial Sea.

In fact, as a Murmansk-based vessel, there is pretty well no way that the “Yantar” could move around without entering into the UK EEZ, over which the UK has no control.

During this incident, it is claimed that the Yantar shone lasers at British pilots, presumably this refers to shining something like a whiteboard pointer at a pilot buzzing the ship. The timing of this “breaking” incident is similarly hard to establish. One article from 19th November states “the laser incident is believed to have happened in the last fortnight”, which suggests that this incident is not even recent from a news point of view and its release as “news” was managed.

Interestingly, this November incident closely matches a war games tabletop exercise broadcast by Sky News in June 2025 called “The Wargame”. I need to cover this in a separate note as there are several red flags that this tabletop exercise could have been a predictive programming operation (as they usually are).

Hypocrisy

The most galling aspect is the mind-blowing hypocrisy of the UK Deep State accusing Russia of provoking the UK when:

· Intelligence leaks confirm that UK troops are on the ground in Ukraine in direct opposition to the People’s wishes as expressed in various surveys.

· The UK is providing Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine with the express aim of striking deep inside Russia (the UK and U.S. will also be intimately involved in target selection and missile guidance into Russia).

· The UK repeatedly boasts about training tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops and having provided part of the EUR 153 billion in military funding to Ukraine.

The UK ruling class has done everything humanly possible to transform the proxy war with Ukraine into a direct conflict between Russia and the UK and therefore between Russia and NATO. Such an escalation is not in Russia’s interest, and it has therefore had to swallow these UK Deep State provocations.

Accusing Russia of planning to sabotage undersea infrastructure is rich after Bilderberger Radoslav Sikorski (Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs), actually celebrated the destruction of Russia’s Nordstream2 pipeline in September 2022. The destruction of this subsea infrastructure, inflicted against Russian and Germany, is probably the biggest act of industrial sabotage in history.

I don’t want to imply that the Russian government is whiter than the driven snow and can accept that Russian incursions do happen and have certainly increased in frequency. The West’s record in this department is also not perfect.





Rolling crisis

The Russia threat propaganda has a number of features in common with the COVID propaganda. It again feels like there is a “narrative arc” story line backed up by tabletop exercises and endless misleading reporting. The last fifteen years have seen rolling crises from the “climate emergency”, “migrant crisis”, “deadly pandemic” and now to “expansionist Russia.” These crises have been either entirely fabricated, or have been deliberately created in the case of the “migrant crisis” and “expansionist Russia” by the political class.

This approach is actually set out in the Club of Rome’s book The First Global Revolution in which they seemed to regret the disappearance of the Soviet Union as a reliable enemy. It asked: “Can we live without enemies? Every state has been so used to classifying its neighbours as friend or foe, that the sudden absence of traditional adversaries [the Soviet Union] has left government and public opinion with a great void to fill. New enemies have to be identified, new strategies imagined, and new weapons defined.”

The solution to each crisis is the transfer of vast amounts of public money to vested interests and the consolidation of control by a self-serving and dishonest political class in Westminster.

Qui Bono - timing?

We know that the UK political class has seriously damaged the UK over many years through a number of progressive “big ideas” including pushing mass immigration, making energy prohibitively expensive and squandering hundreds of billions on the COVID event. Eventually there needs to be a reckoning for these crushing progressive policies. The next dose of unpleasant medicine will be Rachel Reeve’s budget speech on 26th November. I suspect that the Defence Minister John Healey’s tough man act of 19th November was built around a non-event to prepare voters for a hard tax shafting on 26th November. The budget will be presented as being necessary to allow “strong Labour” to “keep us safe” against an aggressive Russia … having done everything humanly possible to provoke Russia.

I am not naïve about the nature of the Russian government, but their peace proposals since 2021, focusing as they do on Ukrainian neutrality, have seemed reasonable. I am left with the impression that the UK-US Deep State has done everything possible to trigger the current conflict. I am personally not frightened about the hobgoblins created by the political class but am terrified by the derangement of the political class itself.

Let me have your comments below.

Best wishes

Alex

(thanks again to

)

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)