I had wanted to stay out of the Lucy Connolly controversy given that Francis O’Neill and Miri AF have already raised dozens of valid questions concerning the Narrative™ presented to us by the Approved™ Right including Allison Pearson, Democracy 3.0 and the Free Speech Union. However, I happened to look into Lucy Connolly’s archived tweet history which shows that somebody (everybody?) in the Approved™ Right is lying.

The Narrative™ presented to us is that lovely, everyday woman Lucy Connolly was so enraged by the stabbings in Southport England that she posted a call to burn down migrant hotels on 29th July 2024. That this post was completely out of character and triggered by her sensitivity to the deaths of young children.

We were told that Lucy was a lovely lady who worked as a childminder and who was (and is) part of a close-knit family. Democracy 3.0 described her as a “warm, bright, caring woman”. We were told that Lucy posted this expletive laden tweet because she had been traumatised by the death of her own infant son, Ray, back in 2011. Soon after posting, she realised that she made a terrible mistake and quickly deleted the tweet, but unfortunately by this time the tweet had racked-up 310K views.

The heavy-handed “Starmer Regime” sentenced poor Lucy to a term of 31 months in prison in October 2024, of which 40% was served in prison with the remainder to be served on license. As a result, Lucy Connolly became “Starmer’s political prisoner” and her case was championed by the Approved™ Right including by Reform UK’s Nigel Farage and Richard Tice.

A back-of-the envelope review of Lucy Connolly’s archived twitter activity (@LJCJ83) tells me three main things:

The tweet rate of 106 tweets per day is completely unrealistic and has almost certainly been generated by multiple individuals and/or automated technology.

The huge number of likes on these tweets is completely unrealistic and almost certainly amplified by fake bot traffic.

There is a long history of foul-mouthed tweets which cannot have been written by someone characterised as a lovely childminder.

Firstly, the tweet rate of 106 tweets per day is manyfold higher than professional commentators on social media. A high-volume account like James Delingpole is running at around 20 tweets a day, a level five times lower than childminder Lucy Connolly. This suggests that the account was either being run by more than one person or, more likely, posting messages generated by partially automated software.

The next thing that struck me was the incredibly high (as in not credible) number of likes on foul-mouthed but content-free tweets like the one below. Anyone who has spent any time on Twitter will know that it is very rare to get even 100 genuine likes. Do you imagine that if you wrote the message below you would get 2.8K likes?

In fact, the lowest number of likes on the sixty-odd tweets that are visible in the archived sample is 296 likes with many tweets with well over 1K likes. The most liked tweet has 6.8K likes, a level that is almost never achieved by accounts with many more followers than Lucy Connolly’s 9.1K (probably also largely fake). The majority of Lucy Connolly’s tweets are foul-mouthed and content-free:

The Approved™ Right including Allison Pearson, the Free Speech Union, Democracy 3.0, Reform UK and others have clearly spent a lot of time looking into (fabricating?) Lucy Connolly’s history. It is hard to believe that they were not aware of this tweet history, which is publicly available via various archive searches. If they were not aware, it undermines their credibility as commentators. Or perhaps they didn’t mention it because it would undermine their preferred narrative. Regardless of the reason, the narrative they presented to us, of a one-off tweet posted in anger by a lovely childminder, is absolute nonsense.