The British House of Lords is currently debating the assisted dying bill (effectively state sanctioned euthanasia), I previously covered this topic when it was being debated in the House of Commons and exposed the financial influence of billionaire Bernard Lewis (real name Pokrasse) behind this bill and the dishonest arguments propping up the case for the bill. The central lie being that a large number of people want assisted dying legislation, in fact what the surveys show is that a very significant majority of respondents want improvements to palliative care prioritised over assisted dying (state sanctioned euthanasia).

Lord Brooke (who I refer to as Clive Brooke), who has one of the most underwhelming CVs that it is possible to have, made the extraordinary comments below.

“Just think what the 2025 numbers would be if abortion had not been legalised or there had not been wide-scale usage and advocacy of contraception. Indeed, the growth of homosexuality throughout society has reduced the number of children that we would have had.”

Clive Brooke made even more extreme comments in September 2021 “We need to talk about numbers on the planet as well. This is controversial. Bill Gates raised this some years ago and said that the easiest solution to the world’s problems is to take 3 billion people out. Of course, he quickly withdrew that, but we need to recognise that we cannot continue to grow at the current pace.”

For the sake of honesty, I must say that I find Brooke’s statement to be very unlikely, I don’t doubt that Bill Gates thinks that billions of people should be taken out, but he is far too careful to say such a thing in public. Interestingly in an exchange with Grok, it initially denied that Clive Brook even made this statement, even though it is recorded in Hansard. Having dispelled that lie, Grok went on to confirm that there is no trace of Bill Gates actually saying the words attributed to him.

As an introduction to his bizarre comments in the assisted dying bill debate, Clive Brooke informs us that he is not a Christian and dismisses Christianity (and other religions) as being “one of their [human] religions”. Clive Brooke believes In some nameless primordial force. He paints the picture that if the “human race disappears—as it might, faced with AI and climate change” this would not be a source of particular regret for him.

I have long been warning that we are indeed partly governed by a Death Cult and that the green agenda is tied at the hip with the Malthusians’ desire to cull the world’s population. As I have pointed out before, the largest funders of green tyranny (specifically Sir Chris Hohn and Bill Gates) are simultaneously funders of large scale abortion provider Marie Stopes Internation (renamed to MSI Reproductive Choices in order to disguise the company’s links to eugenicist Marie Stopes).

What Clive Brooke doesn’t mention is that not only has the U.K. government legalised abortion, but it has helped to ramp up abortion to around 250,000 a year by paying for abortions via the NHS and removing all barriers to accessing abortion. We also need to compare this number to a live birth rate of around 600,000, so abortions account for around 40% of live births.

Of course, we are not seeing a reduction in the U.K. population which continues to grow, more or less exclusively due to immigration. So whilst domestic fertility rates collapse, the proportion of indigenous population within the overall population falls. As far back as 2010, Prospect magazine included an article from an Oxford University professor of demographics which showed that the “white British” ethic group would be a minority within around 50 years (of 2010).

Clive Brooke also states that the advancement of homosexuality has been a boon for population reduction. I had suspected that the Malthusians have indeed been pushing the LGBT agenda for this very reason, although the T element of LGBT also brings in some explicit anti-Christian thinking as a bonus. It looks like Clive Brooke has now said the quiet part out loud.

Two important elements missing from Clive Brooke’s speech were the long-term decline (52%) in sperm concentration in the West and the disastrous impact of mRNA “vaccines” on male and female fertility, covered here.

Despite numerous denials, it is clear that important globalists like Henry Kissinger wanted to see fertility decrease rapidly as he set out in the now declassified 1974 document titled NSSM 200:

The paper talks specifically about “creating conditions conducive to fertility decline.”