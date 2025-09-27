Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John William Corcoran's avatar
John William Corcoran
7d

Thanks for all your investigative work here Alex. The forces of those inflicting damage on society are no friends of democracy or of building inclusive communities. My MP is immune to anything which goes against the current ideology of the liberal left and fascist, though he/they would accuse us of being what they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nettlerash's avatar
Nettlerash
5d

Test

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thinking Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture