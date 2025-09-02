Those people who sensibly don’t participate in the news cycle probably aren’t aware of the viral story that Irish screenplay writer Graham Linehan was arrested at Heathrow airport by five armed police officers and subsequently interviewed in connection with some transphobic tweets. The process apparently caused so much stress that he was moved to an accident & emergency (A&E) unit where his blood pressure was found to be dangerously high at over two hundred. The Free Speech Union published a photo of Graham Linehan after A&E treatment.

The seemingly sensitive Linehan decided to send a photo to the Free Speech Union from where it inevitably ended up being posted on X despite the fact that his only bail condition was not to post on X?

The first and probably most significant red flag is that all mainstream media outlets have picked up this story and amplified it, as have all major social media talking heads. Many of these same talking heads have a history of pushing stories that turn out to be largely falsified. If you are conservative/libertarian then it is clear that the story has been designed to get you very angry and think something like “bloody Starmer and his attack on free speech” and maybe “the sooner we get Reform in, the better.”

Based on a number of free speech arrest incidents that I have looked at including Montgomery Toms, Lucy Connolly and Tommy Robinson I can state that the actual facts of these cases flatly contradict the narratives we are fed by the Approved™ Right. So Montgomery Toms was not “standing quietly”, Lucy Connolly did not send a single tweet in a “red mist”, and Tommy Robinson was not “arrested for journalism.” With this history in mind, the only sensible position to take with the Graham Linehan narrative is to assume that it has (at best) been misrepresented.

I can’t know exactly what the sequence of events was but I can say that critical context was missing from most reporting, specifically that Graham Linehan has already been charged with harassment and damage and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court sometime around 4th September 2025.

He is also closely connected with the people pushing the current narrative as he was a speaker at ex-Revolutionary Communist Party leader Claire Fox’s Battle of Ideas. The Free Speech Union (where Claire Fox in on the Advisory Board) is also involved in his ongoing case.

The key thing is to step away from the nitty gritty and recognise that the Approved Right which I wrote about here seems to be building up an overarching narrative, which suggests that the Starmer Regime is viciously attacking free speech and imprisoning reasonable conservative-libertarian individuals. In order to deal with this threat, it is necessary to replace the Starmer Regime with Reform UK, who together with help from Trump or J.D. Vance will restore liberties to the UK.

That narrative uses high-profile cases like Toms, Connolly and Robinson which have been grossly misrepresented. Pursing this narrative creates enormous divisions and in-fighting between the conservatives and the progressive factions. The conservatives man the barricades to defend their allotted hero against the unjust Starmer Regime, whilst the progressives legitimately attack the conservatives’ hero over the things that they have done or said, most of which are deliberately provocative. This is a classic divide and conquer strategy which avoids any middle ground that acknowledges that both the punishment imposed was likely unreasonable, but that the conduct leading up to the punishment was also unreasonable.

In fact, these heavily amplified cases create divisions even within tribes, for example many conservatives will blindly support Montgomery Toms having been propagandised by the false “standing quietly” narrative pushed by Hartley-Brewer, Alan Miller, Douglas Murray and others whilst conservatives who understand the facts will not support Toms.

At the same time that we are arguing about these highly divisive cases we are not looking at important issues like the building of the digital gulag and the hollowing out of Western democracy. I suspect the whole trans culture war question has been carefully manufactured since a vanishingly small percentage of people identify as trans whilst media relentlessly covers this topic (0.5% according to ONS). This emboldens cultural Marxists to find ways to oppress anyone who opposed the trans dogma and sets the scene for culture wars.

The focus of the current PsyOps is to get people angry with the Starmer Regime and replace it with Nigel Farage. Ultimately both political fronts will largely stick to the Establishment’s agenda and particularly the creation of a digital gulag. This should be clear from the fact that Reform UK pushed the Establishment Agenda during COVID with Nigel Farage endorsing Tony Blair to run the vaccination programme and Reform UK leadership pushing for compulsory vaccination.

I only know about Linehan’s version of his arrest but based on previous experience it is safer to assume this version is distorted. At a bare minimum readers should avoid joining the Twitter mob and flinging money at the inevitable fund-raiser before understanding the circumstances behind this arrest.

For the avoidance of doubt, this post does not imply that I support or push trans ideology. On the contrary I fully support Christian Concern’s sensible legal challenges to remove trans propaganda and prevent trans-women (men) entering female only spaces.

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)