eveningall
5d

It’s interesting to note that Graham Linehan was the writer behind the hilariously funny ‘Father Ted’ which ridiculed the Irish Priesthood and the Catholic Church, and no doubt played its part in attempting to social engineer the destruction of the Catholic faith in one of its heartlands, or at least chip away at the edifice and play its part in getting the Irish people ready for it’s multi-cultural Marxist Kalergi plan future. Roll forward 30 years and maybe Linehan gets the call to play his part on the world stage once again.

Jonathan McGinlay
5d

Agreed. Thought it was bull right away. It's so ridiculous arresting someone at an airport for a tweet it must be a psyop. Arrested as soon as he comes back from a Rogan interview for maximum impact on a US audience.

