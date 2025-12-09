Considerable attention has gone towards Boris Johnson’s role in scuppering the April 2022 Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, which had the effect of extending the war. I wanted to pay equal attention to Jens Stoltenberg’s “we will not compromise” stance in December 2021, which ensured that a war that could have been stopped wasn’t stopped. At the time, Stoltenberg told some breathtaking lies in relation to Russia’s December 2021 peace proposal.

I also wanted to look at the polycrisis encompassing Covid, Climate and the allegation that Russia intends to invade Europe. Stoltenberg covered all three providing a hint that these separate crises are created by largely the same people using largely the same methods.

Russia’s peace proposal of Dec 2021 was reasonably decent: the main thrust of the document was to have joint Russia-US discussions about security arrangements in Europe. The document was quite general except where it dealt with Ukrainian and former Soviet neutrality. Here the Russians suggested that the US undertake not to admit former Soviet republics (FSU) to NATO. The Baltic states that were existing members of NATO would not have been impacted by the Russian proposals – it applied only to future expansion. The second and related point was again to get the Americans to commit not to create military bases in the former Soviet republics (again excluding existing NATO members) or to create bilateral military relationships with FSU countries.

In previous posts, I discussed the build-up to this negotiation which is shown is the summary table at the end of this post. As I said in those posts, while a case can be made against the Russian invasion on the grounds of illegality, or unjustified aggression, the claim is that the invasion was unprovoked is fantastical, given that it followed around twenty years of deliberate provocation.

The Western media never really reported on the December 2021 proposal and stunningly (or maybe not so stunningly) the then-head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, refused to compromise. In this extract from a January 2022 press conference, he three times refers to an unwillingness to compromise.

The main argument that is advanced is that a sovereign nation has an absolute right to choose whatever alliances it chooses. This claim is to some extent true, but if you accept it as true, you cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine declared its sovereignty in 1990 and committed to remain neutral and not to enter into military alliances. Likewise in the famous 1990 conversation between Secretary Baker and Mikhail Gorbachev there was a commitment not to expand NATO “one inch to the East”. At that point the idea that the Soviet Union and the United States (by far the largest member of NATO) were entitled to discuss future NATO membership was not even remotely controversial.

Could it be that the refusal to compromise following all of the previous provocations was designed to trigger a Russian response?

Amazingly, Stoltenberg lied at a July 2022 hearing in the European Parliament about the contents of Russia’s December 2021 proposal, claiming that Russia had insisted that NATO (effectively the U.S. as the agreement was designed to be between Russia and the U.S.) “remove all troops and infrastructure from members of NATO that joined after 1997, meaning that all members in the eastern part of the Alliance should not have NATO troops, no NATO infrastructure, introducing second-class NATO membership.” If that were true, Stoltenberg would have indeed been speaking about an unreasonable request. In reality though, the December 2021 Russian proposal doesn’t contain any of this insistent language. This statement was a breathtaking fabrication on Stoltenberg’s part.

The purpose, presumably, was to portray the Russians as being wholly unreasonable and therefore validating Stoltenberg’s January 2022 position of “we will not compromise.” An honest presentation of the Russian proposal could have led people to question the reasonableness of his “we will not compromise” stance.

Cui bono? In the previous note, I looked at generic motivations of those seeking to escalate conflict with Russia, ranging from the benign to the downright sinister, including the military-industrial complex’s financial incentives to trigger wars. This time I want to focus in on one particular theory, namely the ideological battle that progressives seemed to be having with Russia and Putin. The government in Russia has decided to invest quite heavily in a conservative world view emphasising the church, the nation state and the family. These are all areas that are a heavily promoted in popular culture. With regard to the family, Russia offers very generous child benefits that increase with the number of children. The progressive worldview is the complete antithesis emphasizing secularisation, multiculturalism and divergent sexual arrangements, including the promotion of transgender psychosis.

George Soros is a strong supporter and funder of this “progressive” woke world view. Russia shut down his NGO network in 2015 and so he has continued to push his destructive policies in the rest of Central Europe. With around USD 875 million in assets in one of his Open Society vehicles and a claimed annual spend around USD 1.2 billion across the Open Societies group, Soros has gigantic lobbying capabilities. He finances almost all of the key foreign policy think tanks including; The German Marshall Fund, Chatham House, the Munich Security Conference, the Atlantic Council and the European Council on Foreign Relations (see network chart below).

That funding ensures that Open Society Foundations, and particularly Alex Soros, get access to the relevant politicians (though the reality is that the politicians are more motivated to have access to Soros!).

Alex Soros “meeting the staff” here with Ursula von der Leyen (Head of the EU Commission), with Mark Rutte (Secretary General of NATO), with Kaja Kallas (EU foreign affairs) and with Radislow Sikorsky (Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs).

I would speculate that Soros uses his funding of foreign policy think tanks and political access to implement an aggressive policy towards Russia in the hope of regime change so that he could continue with his subversive progressive agenda, as well offering an opportunity for a very large asset grab.

The position of NATO Secretary-General (like most important EU positions) is secured by horse trading. In such a situation the people with the most amount of money and influence are likely to play a dominant role in making the final selection, even if it is politicians who formally approve the candidate. So it is worth looking at what the horse traders and politicians get in their choice of Stoltenberg in that role.

Stoltenberg is from a German Schleswig-Holstein family, which traces its roots back to the town of Stoltenberg circa 1590. They don’t seem to be classic nobility, but they have a history of serious church, trade and political positions. Stoltenberg was a protégé of Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem Brundtland, who appointed him as one of her youngest cabinet ministers. Brundtland was also for a time the head of the beloved World Health Organisation. From there, she went onto play a central role in the climate hoax, including authoring the UN Our Common Future report (hat tip to @Wordofbeak for pointing this out). Our Common Future looks to be another classic call for Malthusian One World Government eco-communism.

Jens Stoltenberg with globo-communist Gro Harlem Brundtland (1987)

Prior to heading up NATO, Stoltenberg was also associated with Bill Gates (a coincidence). Specifically, he was a board member of GAVI between 2002 and 2005. GAVI in turn is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

So prior to being appointed Secretary General of NATO, Stoltenberg’s credentials as a globo-communist were firmly established. At GAVI he would most likely have bought in to the concept of one-size-fits-all mass vaccination, possibly including compulsory vaccination.

I suspect that in his role as Secretary General, he would have deliberately increased the chances of war with Russia either for ideological purposes and/or to allow the globalist financiers like Soros to attempt a regime change operation. You may remember that the narrative shifted from defending “European values” in Ukraine (a laughable suggestion) to regime change quite early on.

In another coincidence, Stoltenberg moved on from NATO to become the Norwegian Minister of Finance. Prior to this he was close to becoming head of Norges, the sovereign wealth fund, with around USD 2.2 trillion in assets. As finance minister however he can shove eye-watering amounts of money into funding the Russia-Ukraine conflict that he was instrumental in starting. Tiny Norway (population 5.3 million) has committed a staggering EUR 18.4 billion to military support for Ukraine (commitment basis), in other words, EUR 3,500 and for every man woman and child in Norway. Total commitments (financial, humanitarian and military) are equivalent to 6% of GDP.

In my opinion, Stoltenberg is an important globalist operative who is parachuted into key positions for specific tasks and for which he has no obvious qualifications. His career of cabal service spans all the engineered crises; the COVID “crisis” and the mRNA response, the climate “crisis” and the Russia invading Europe “crisis”. The first crisis was artificial, the second grossly exaggerated and the third triggered by the globalists’ own belligerence. In addition all of these crises were to a large extent pre-planned as set out in various globalists documents which I plan to explain in a subsequent post (COVID response was described in the 2010 Lockstep document, the climate crisis was chosen in the 1991 Club of Rome Global Revolution document and the proxy war with Russia was set out in the 2019 RAND document Overextending Russia).

I hope that you are beginning to see the interesting links between various overlapping crises and the same small group of One World Government globalists who are behind them. The links between NATO’s new Secretary General, Mark Rutte, and George Soros are even more pronounced with the Dutch government under Rutte providing funding to Soros sponsored NGOs in Ukraine.

My guess is that President Trump, for all his faults, has upset the Leftist apple cart by allowing Ukraine’s anti-corruption body (The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to investigate the alleged corrupt practices in Zelenskyy’s inner circle. NABU apparently reports to the U.S. Department of State and its activities are managed by the U.S. embassy in Kiev. The next logical step would be to stop the conflict, arrange amnesties and to start skimming off the cream from the reconstruction process, which will see more taxpayer billions fly off into the Kiev laundromat.

It’s good news that a lot of people are realising that the scuppering of the April 2022 peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was a wicked act and served only to extend the war in order to achieve some corrupt globalist ends. In this note, I wanted to set out that Stoltenberg’s December 2021 position that “we will not compromise” was unreasonable and that his subsequent attempts to portray the Russian demands as being completely unreasonable are based on lies. We also get to see that “the big club” which we ain’t in according to the famous George Carlin gag is actually quite a small club made up of Leftist oligarchs like Soros, global corporates and politicians. In this destructive triumvirate, my guess is that the politicians are the junior partner, using taxpayer money as a slush fund to finance projects initiated by the oligarchs and implementing legislation written by oligarch funded NGOs. I believe that Soros feels so scorned by Russia that he will burn a lot of our blood and treasure attempting to enforce his progressive agenda there. These are themes that I would like to expand on, using insights from network analysis.

