As a general rule, what isn’t reported in the UK media is much more interesting than what is. A case in point is Richard Tice’s recent meeting in France with Russian-born Tory Donor Lubov Chernukhin (neé Golubeva). Given the current paranoia over Russian influence, you have to wonder why the mainly left-leaning “journalists” are not all over this story like a bad rash? I suspect that the answer is that not all Russian influence is equal, and that this is the “right kind” of Russian influence.

A part (probably the bulk) of Lubov Chernukhin’s enormous wealth is derived from her husband, Vladimir Chernukhin, who fled Russia in 2004 and who prior to that was a Russian government official. He fled shortly after one of his employees, Mr. Mikhailov, was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

The pinnacle of Valdimir Chernukhin’s government career was his appointment as Deputy Minister of Finance by Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov in 2000. Shortly after, he was appointed Chairman of the board of state-owned Vneshekonombank in 2002.

Unfortunately, the wheels of his career started to fall off in early 2004 when his mentor, Mikhail Kasyanov, was dismissed as prime minister. Kasyanov subsequently began campaigning against President Putin and attempted to run as a presidential candidate in 2008, but was disqualified.

Despite this setback, Mr. Chernukhin might have consoled himself with the £230 million fortune he managed to amass while serving as employee of the state. Fortunately for him, Nathan Rothschild was able to help him obtain a British passport. Mr. Rothschild (son of the late Lord Jacob Rothschild) created a £275,000 a year role for Mr. Chernukhin which allowed him to get a work visa. After spending five years in the UK, Mr. Chernukin was able to convert his work visa into permanent residency (the so-called “indefinite leave to remain”). After the “work” assignment, Mr. Chernukhin stated that he repaid the wages “loan” in 2009 which suggested that the £275,000 salaried position was a sham. Notably, Nathan Rothschild is no friend of Russia under President Putin, describing it as being as dangerous as Nazi Germany, despite the fact it doesn’t have any totalitarian political ideology and generally sits within its borders whilst NATO continued to roll eastwards.

The first thing that struck me about this arrangement was the fact that Nathan Rothschild’s father, the late Lord Jacob Rothschild, worked extensively with another of President Putin’s political enemies, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, back in 2002. As I discussed in my note Putin the White, Lord Jacob Rothschild was a trustee (with Henry Kissinger) of Khodorkovsky’s “Open Russia Foundation” (subsequently renamed “The Future of Russia Foundation”). At that point, Khodorkovsky was clearly nailing his flag to the mast of the globalist Anglo-American empire. In that note, I showed that Khodorkovsky was arrested shortly after the formation of this board of trustees (below) and subsequently did not take part in the 2003 presidential election (which many believed that he would have won).

Extract from a company resolution signed by Lord Jacob Rothschild, Henry Kissinger and Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

(as an interesting postscript, this foundation still exists but has been again renamed the “New Generation Europe Foundation”. Directors include Establishment figure Baroness Helena Kennedy).

Tice and net zero

Lubov Chernukin is currently a director of Satellite Energy UK Limited. The company was incorporated by British Virgin Islands registered Kersill Overseas in January 2025 and its business plan is to present a “game-changing approach to clean power generation” relying on carbon capture technology. Lubov Cherknukin doesn’t seem to have any relevant background in this business area which requires gigantic capital investment. Her lastest UK venture was a ten-pin bowling and crazy golf venture in Hastings called Owens Entertainment which went out of business shortly after it opened, leaving many local businesses out of pocket.

While I was not privy to the discussions between Tice and Chernukin, it is reasonable to suppose that she might have promoted her newly-incorporated business to Tice.

The British “press” not only failed to report on Tice’s meeting with a Russian-born British national, but also the fact that she is promoting a carbon capture/net zero business whilst Reform UK has denounced net zero as being “net stupid”.

It is always about the money

I suspect that the real reason for the meeting was the fact that Lubov Chernukin is a huge funder of the fake-Conservative party. According to the Electoral Commission, Lubov Chernukhin has provided the fake-Conservatives with £ 2.6 million, the largest individual recipients being Priti Patel and Brandon Lewis (the former Chairman of the fake-Conservative Party). According to media reports, Chernukhin stumped up £160,000 in 2014 to play tennis with Boris Johnson (then London’s mayor) and David Cameron (then prime minister).

Welcoming my enemy’s enemy

To me, it seems pretty clear that the Anglo-American establishment is strongly opposed to the Putin government and therefore welcomes Putin’s political opponents with open arms. This is yet another reason why I don’t agree with the “they are all in it together” theorem because it implies that President Putin is in cahoots with other world leaders and that they in some way de facto work for the same oligarchs and/or other globalist forces. To believe that Putin is on the same team, you need to assume that the repeated calls for Russian regime change, the imposition of 20,000 sanctions, and the provision of EUR 200 billion in military funding to Ukraine are not genuine efforts to remove President Putin from power. To this list you can add the fact that the Anglo-American establishment gives sanctuary to President Putin’s political opponents.

There are various pieces of evidence that suggest that they are “all in it together” and some are more credible than others. The narratives that revolve around the dominant influence of Chabad Lubavitch in Russia are not overly credible and often rely on heavily edited video clips from a talk by Rabbi Eliezrie (the original version is hard to find but is available via the link) .

President Putin pictured with Rabbi Lazar

The evidence concerning Russia’s response to COVID is much more credible and Russia roughly fell in line with the global lockdown and mass “vaccination” policy response. Even in this area there were some important nuances which I wrote about here and which led to Russia having one of the lowest vaccine uptake rates in Europe.

Keep your enemies close

A more realistic picture of how Russia works assumes that the Anglo-American establishment really does want to remove President Putin. Their desire to change the Russian regime does not really come from an ideological perspective, but rather from the Anglo-American establishment’s desire to control Russia’s natural resources and the country’s economy more generally. This was likely the role that Mikhail Khodorkovsky was supposed to fulfil before he was arrested in 2003. I suspect President Putin opposed these moves as he was more interested in having an inner circle of Russian oligarchs owning Russian assets, than divvying up with Western financial and oligarch interests. It is correct to say that he didn’t have any particular ideological objections to integration with the West up until 2008 when the West made it clear that they intended to absorb Ukraine and Georgia into NATO and pursue the 1990s Brzezinski doctrine of American global hegemony.

Since that time, the social policies of the progressive West and conservative Russia have diverged. The Russian government places emphasis on the importance of the nation state, Christianity and increasing the birth rate (which is also falling precipitously in Russia). These differences should not be extrapolated to conclude that President Putin is seeking to build a libertarian paradise in Russia simply because he is pushing conservative social policies. Several authors have built up large followings by demonstrating that Russia is not a freedom-loving conservative paradise, and I never really believed that it would be.

It is clear that the ruling “elites” in all countries will use (or more accurately abuse) technology to increase control over the citizenry. All of the major world leaders seem to agree on this topic. At the moment no political leader anywhere will stop the roll-out of intrusive technology. It is a major challenge for the citizenry to see whether they are able to organise effective resistance before they are corralled into the digital gulag.

Russia is reasonably advanced on Digital ID and you already need an app (Gosuligi) which records various biometric information just to have a Russian mobile phone number. Foreigners are finger-printed and scanned when they pass through Russia’s main airports. So Russia is not a libertarian sanctuary, but it has at least rejected the woke agenda.

Conclusions

The British media’s failure to mention Richard Tice’s trip to France to meet Lubov Chernukhin shows that we don’t have a fourth estate, that media coverage is curative and that outrage is highly selective. The route to citizenship for Vladimir Chernukhin again shows the support that the Rothschild family are willing to provide to Putin’s political opponents. I believe that the “they all in together” claim doesn’t hold water and requires those who believe it to ignore the ongoing and serious challenges to Putin’s leadership.

This doesn’t mean that Russian and Western leaders don’t agree on anything at all and in fact they generally seem to be in agreement that rolling out technology is a good idea. They are also prepared to cooperate on an ad hoc basis – Russia and China’s abstention on Trump’s security resolution on Gaza in November 2025 being an obvious case in point.

When your MP next ignores your letter remember: it’s a big club and we ain’t in it!

(thanks again to Mark Halliday Sutherland for reviewing and editing).

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia.