According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB, the successor to the KGB), the service foiled a Ukrainian-British plot to steal a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet and use it in a false-flag attack on NATO member Romania.

The FSB’s terse press release indicates that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence’s intelligence agency, together with its British “coordinators”, had attempted to bribe a Russian co-pilot to take a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet. He was apparently offered USD 3 million. The aim was to take the MiG-31 fighter and fly it close to NATO’s Constanta’s base, where it “could have been” shot down.

Other Russian news outlets fill in some details, including a video with the Russian weapons system operator who was invited to steal a MiG-31, who can also act as a co-pilot. The weapons system operator was expected to neutralise the pilot and fly the plane himself. He was apparently approached in autumn 2024 initially by a journalist, Sergey Lugovskiy, who claimed to be working for Bellingcat and writing an article about life in the Russian Airforce. This developed into a proposal to hijack a MiG-31 in exchange for a USD 1 million payment in the event that the MiG-31 was fitted with regular missiles, increasing to USD 3 million if fitted with Kinzhal missiles. He was also offered citizenship of a Western country.

Bellingcat represents itself as an open-source investigative news media, however various articles from Grayzone have alleged close relations between Bellingcat and Western intelligence cut-outs.

Russian media coverage does not speculate about the ultimate purpose of this plot. In theory, a Russian MiG-31 incursion into Romania could be used to justify military escalation and the direct involvement of NATO in a war against Russia. This is an outcome that the British “elite” seem to doing everything possible to achieve and there seems to be complete cross party consensus amongst U.K. politicians about the need to escalate the war with Russia.

Normal logic would suggest that Russia would want to avoid a direct confrontation with NATO given the large imbalance between NATO and Russia, with NATO having significantly larger forces. For this reason Russia has limited strikes to Ukraine despite the enormous amounts of weaponry flowing in from adjacent NATO countries.

It is impossible to validate the FSB’s claim because every security agency has an incentive to claim to have foiled secret plots. Having said that, the collective West has a long history of using false-flag incidents to justify foreign wars. So the claimed plot is at least plausible.

Inside Russia, the U.K. is now perceived to be a key enemy (probably the key enemy) having trained thousands of Ukrainian military personnel, assisted with targeting of missile strikes inside Russia, reportedly been involved in the operation to invade the Kursk region of Russia and scuppering the preliminary Russia-Ukraine peace agreement reached in Istanbul in April 2022.

Russia is, after-all, a nuclear power and has demonstrated an ability to withstand tremendous privations when being invaded from the West. Tangling with Russia would prove to be a lot more challenging than with softer targets like Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and others.

Various theories exist as to why the U.K. political “elite” seems to be hellbent on military confrontation with Russia, ranging from fascinating explanations about “blood sacrifices” through to more mundane theories about military-industrial profiteering. It may simply be the case that U.K. political class actually believes its own propaganda about the moral superiority of the “rules based international order” and that its system of governance and progressive politics is so moral at to justify risking a full-scale third world war.

Sky News recently launched a podcast called “The Wargame” involving senior Labour and Conservative politicians and military figures to map out a scenario whereby Russia unilaterally attacks the U.K. This podcast begins with a fictitious assault on a Russian naval base which is wrongly blamed on the U.K. The scrip handily ignores the fact that the U.K. has been using Ukraine as a proxy to fight Russia since at least 2022 and, in truth, Western countries were interacting with Ukrainian nationalists immediately after World War 2.

If Russia did attack the U.K., it wouldn’t need to misattribute blame for a fictitious terrorist attack, because it could reasonably claim that the U.K. was a co-belligerent in Ukraine. The more conspiratorially minded could even claim that the Sky News podcast is predictive programming!

The existence of external enemies is certainly very handy (and possibly necessary) for ruling élites. The Club of Rome’s book “The First Global Revolution” seems to have regretted the dissolution of the Soviet Union as a reliable enemy when it posited: “Can we live without enemies? Every state has been so used to classifying its neighbours as friend or foe, that the sudden absence of traditional adversaries [the Soviet Union] has left government and public opinion with a great void to fill. New enemies have to be identified, new strategies imagined, and new weapons defined.”

In fact, the alleged existential threat from Russia replaced the alleged existential threat from COVID almost overnight in early 2022.

I can’t guarantee the truth of the FSB claims, but I would be suspicious of any Western claims that Russia was attacking NATO and would assume a false-flag operation in the absence of compelling evidence from sources other than the Western mainstream media.

Let me have your thoughts below.

Best wishes

Alex

(Thanks again to Mark Sutherland for edits)

If you appreciate the work that we are doing to expose the truth, as far as we can discern it, and dispel the endless lies and propaganda then it would be great if you could switch to a paid subscription, or at least a one-of donation via Buy-me-a-coffee.