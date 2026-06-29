SAVE THE DATE

Dear friends

This is a nerve-racking time to invest savings. The financial system is unstable with enormously high levels of debt stacked up against a limited number of cash generating activities (GDP). Central banks have been printing vast amounts of money and my research indicates that money printing by the Bank of England in 2022 was the highest in recorded history going all the way back to 1697. In the background significant regional conflicts are underway, any one of which could spiral into mass conflagration.

At the same time, trying to escape these risks by taking a time-out and sitting on cash also carries enormous opportunity cost - so savers need to tread a very fine line.

In all the uncertainty one thing is clear, that millions of UK savers are having their returns and savings crushed by large “asset management” organisations whom they trusted to help them. Through a combination of high fees and insane allocations into bonds, very many mainstream “asset management” companies are delivering dismal single digit rates of return. Savers pay fees that fund enormous sales commissions and enormous dividends to private equity owners via offshore Cayman Islands and Jersey holding companies.

Returns generated by mainstream “asset management” companies are often half or less of returns a saver could achieve by investing on his or her own account in low-cost index products (ETFs). The big caveat here is that an investor needs to understand which ETFs to buy and when.

The dismal performance of the mainstream asset management continues year in and year out through a combination of high-pressure sales tactics coupled with stunningly dishonest marketing materials. One particularly annoying practice is the use of Investment Association (the industry’s own trade body) benchmarks which allow funds to claim “out-performance” whilst delivering returns at around 50% of market indices. Many other devious tricks are used to bamboozle unwary savers. We will disclose all of these tricks at our event and offer you a clear path to increasing your returns and savings.

I’ve personally been involved in protecting individual shareholders against voracious oligarch groups for the best part of thirty years, both in my capacity as a portfolio investor and as a board member of several multi-billion dollar turnover enterprises. The biggest single case that I handled was a successful USD 1.2 billion claim against Sibneft and other entities associated with Roman Abramovich for transfer pricing profits out of a company where we were shareholders. At that time the case was extensively covered by the BBC, The Sunday Times, The Times, The Financial Times and other mainstream media.

I’ve worked for and with multiple investment and hedge funds in my career. My latest employment was with Holland’s mammoth pension fund manager, APG Groep N.V. with EUR 600 billion of pension fund assets under management. I also trained in theoretical physics and so am more than comfortable with the maths which underpins portfolio investment.

I can pretty well promise you that your understanding of investing and asset management will be revolutionised by attending this event and signing up to Berkshire Williams’ solutions.

I hope to see some of you there, the invite is below and priority will be given to clients and to paid subscribers. If there are remaining places, they will be offered to other subscribers. Seating is strictly limited.

Many thanks

Alex

(Location details below for paid subscribers.)

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