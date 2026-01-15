In September 2025, Richard Tice enjoyed an all expenses paid trip to Israel where he performed the seemingly obligatory ritual of putting a hand on the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Every significant politician seems to have performed this ceremony and people interpret this gesture as being either an innocent show of solidarity with Israel or, for the more conspiratorially minded, a sign of fealty to the government of Israel. An interesting feature of Richard Tice’s trip was that it was funded by the newly incorporated RFOI Limited as disclosed in Tice’s register of interests.

My guess is that RFOI stands for Reform Friends of Israel and the incorporation of this company would create a “full house” when added to Conservative Friends of Israel (CFOI) and Labour Friends of Israel (LFOI). I was particularly interested by the fact that RFOI was incorporated by Roy Zabludowicz, son of Israeli-British-Finnish billionaire Poju Zabludowicz who is worth an estimated USD 2.0 billion. In a recent article, I outlined the father’s significant influence over British and Finnish politics.

In Finland, Poju Zabludowicz funded the election of Finland’s current President (Alex Stubb) as well as the election campaign of Finland’s current foreign minister (Elina Valtonen). A number of very senior foreign affairs experts took the unprecedented step of writing an open letter to Ms. Valtonen, in which they complained about Finland’s unwillingness to criticise Israel’s use of force in Gaza. It is reasonable to ask whether Valtonen’s acceptance of Zabludowicz’s funding influenced her position on Gaza to the extent that her actions do not reflect the consensus of foreign policy experts, or the Finnish people.

With regard to the UK, one wonders if funding from Friends of Israel might lead politicians to adopt positions which do not reflect the views of its people. One also wonders to what extent politicians are already captured. It isn’t clear because not much is written about the power of the Israeli lobby in the UK.

Two important American academics – Professors Mearsheimer and Walt – produced a fairly definitive analysis nearly twenty years ago: “The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy” (2006). There doesn’t seem to be an equivalent, high quality analysis covering the Israel lobby and its influence over UK foreign policy.

In a post on Gaza, I suggested that most Western foreign policy initiatives in the Middle east over the past 30 years, including the “war on terror,” were taken directly from Benjamin Netanyahu’s 1987 book “Terrorism: How the West can win.”

Both the Labour and Conservative Friends of Israel file accounts under the small company exemption for companies with a turnover of less than £15 million. This means that they don’t disclose the amount they receive in donations, nor the amount they spend on lobbying for Israel, nor their main donors. At a time when politicians and media seem obsessed with the fictional Russian influence over UK and US politics, it is striking that no one seems to bat an eyelid about Israel’s real and significant influence over the politics of both the UK and US.

My own analysis indicates that 21 MPs have taken all expenses paid trips funded by CFOI, LFOI and now RFOI in the past twelve months alone. The total cost of these trips is just under £80,000. Almost all of them related to visits to Israel and sometimes neighbouring countries, with the exceptions of Suella Braverman (who was paid to attend a CFOI event in the UK), Sharon Hodgson (who was paid to travel to Washington to attend an AIPAC (US Israel lobby) event), and John Pearce (who took three all expenses paid trips with a total value of £7,200 including to the AIPAC event in Washington).

Although neither CFOI nor LFOI disclose the source of their funds, various press articles (from the time in which the UK actually had a media!) did link certain Israeli billionaires to CFOI and LFOI. A “Grok” search shows that Poju Zabludowicz’s Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM) is closely affiliated with CFOI and that he is considered to be a “driving force” behind CFOI. On this basis it is not unreasonable to suppose that RFOI represents the next generation of the Israel lobby.

In addition to being heavily involved in lobbying for Israel, Poju Zabludowicz is closely associated with the defence industry. In my previous article, I explained that the source of the family’s wealth was Israeli arm’s manufacturer Soltam. In 2018, Poju Zabludowicz’s private company (Tamares Group) disclosed that it had a “significant investment” in Palantir.

In my opinion, the arms industry has a worrying level of influence over policy setting, with most foreign policy think-tanks funded by arms manufacturers. In addition, many senior politicians have been through the politics-defence revolving door including Grant Shapps, Boris Johnson and Ben Wallace. In this context it is timely to repeat President Eisenhower’s 1961 warning about guarding against the unwarranted influence of the military industrial complex.

Conclusion and anarcho-tyranny

I don’t have a problem with being a friend of Israel or with any other country for that matter. What I do have a problem with is Israel’s undue influence over the UK’s policy setting to the extent that it supersedes policy settings that are in the UK’s interests. Failing that, it is not hard to foresee the UK being pushed towards Israel’s foreign policy objectives including the implementation of the “Greater Israel” project.

There are all sorts of rules designed to limit foreign interference in domestic politics, but the Israel lobby seems to be de facto exempt from these limitations. Nathan Gill was an individual who was sentenced to ten and half years in prison for receiving relatively small amounts. This is in sharp contrast with the impunity with which MPs and former ministers (who unlike Gill, actually wield real power) who take large amounts of money from foreign and corporate interests.

Although we flatter ourselves with our “rules-based order”, in reality we operate under anarcho-tyranny where the average citizen is endlessly harassed and senior politicians and corporate interests quite literally get away with murder.

Next Substack

Another fascinating item revealed in Richard Tice’s register of interests was his all expenses paid trip to France to meet Lubov Chernukhin, formerly a Russian but now a British citizen. Oddly the Leftist press is not yelling “Russian influence”, I suspect perhaps because Madam Chernukhin is an opponent of President Putin. Her multimillionaire husband and former Russian government official, Vladimir Chernukhin, received sponsorship for his UK citizenship application from none other than Nathaniel Rothschild, son of Lord Jacob Rothschild (1934-2024). Watch this space for more on this!

Substack is currently censoring our work by placing age-verification requirement on parts of our content, which subscribers quite reasonably don’t want to comply with. To helps us to continue producing analysis and insights please convert to paid subscription here or fund us via Patreon (Patreon.com/ThinkingSlow) and/or Buy Me A Coffee (https://buymeacoffee.com/thinkingslow) instead.

Many thanks

Alex

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID model. He spent his career in consultancy and fund management including a long stint in Russia. His last job was in one of the world’s largest pension funds where he handled corporate governance issues and shareholder voting over a portfolio of 2,300 equity investments. He is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about government overreach and are developing practical solutions to protect inalienable individual liberties (www.thinkingcoalition.org)