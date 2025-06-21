Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timbo's avatar
Timbo
4d

Farage possibly a freemason? Tice pictured at social events with establishment figures incl Goldsmiths. UKIP treasurer married to a Rothchild. Deep state uses placement aka entryism, blackmail or orchestrated in fighting eg historical 'far right' groups in 1970's

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thinking Coalition
John William Corcoran's avatar
John William Corcoran
3d

Thanks for this Alex. I am a recent subscriber and appreciate your stance and those you associate with. It is almost impossible to have any confidence on our parliament or the MPs.

I share your opinion on REFORM who flatter to deceive IMO.

Declension seems inevitable and maybe that might open (some) peoples hearts to the Christian Gospel?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thinking Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture