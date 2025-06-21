Reform is sold as an anti-establishment political party based on good old fashioned British values. The party is led by Barbour wearing, pint drinking, flag waving British gents, or so we are told. Reform picked up a lot of disaffected Tories in 2024 who had been shafted just once too often by the duplicitous “Conservative” leadership. Millions of Conservative supporters invested their faith in Reform UK. Will they be shafted again? The signs are that they will be as the political class continue pursuing oligarch drafted policies.

I want to focus on the stomach-turning parliamentary vote on 17th June which decriminalised (effectively allowing) abortion to birth (the vote on assisted dying shares the same features). My guess is that Conservative party refugees who joined Reform would have expected their newfound saviours to have vigorously opposed abortion to birth. Only the most radical and morally lost neo-Marxist abortionists could have supported this. A Telegraph survey showed a whopping 91% of their readers opposed abortion to birth.

Notwithstanding the significance of the legislation and the strength of feeling amongst ordinary Brits, brave knights Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe didn’t bother to show up. The addendum was passed by 379 to 135 (other MPs also did not vote). For full disclosure four Reform MPs did vote against amendment.

Hansard shows “no vote recorded” for Lowe and Farage:

At the time of the vote, Farage seems to have been at GB News pushing out Cabal talking points, like the need for regime change in Iran. It would be interesting to find out how many Reform UK supporters believe that hosting a TV show was more important than protecting children from abortion up to birth? In fact, Farage has a history of not showing up for critical votes and failing in his duty to represent his constituents.

It is not clear what Rupert Lowe was doing; there was certainly a fair bit of Twitter activity on his account on 17th June and no signs of any kind of emergency. For the moment I am guessing that he just did not consider the abortion to birth vote to be sufficiently important to attend. In a Twitter exchange, Lowe bizarrely claimed that he did oppose this amendment (the person on Twitter wrongly calls this an abortion bill, but the meaning is clear).

Based on Reform UK leadership’s willingness to lie (see ), for the time being I am going to assume that Lowe is lying here. He hasn’t responded to a tweet request to clarify or retract.

So what are Reform all about ?

The political class in general are all about implementing the Cabal’s agenda and Reform is no exception. This agenda includes digital ID, forever wars, death cult late-stage abortions, euthanasia and green tyranny and more or less anything that subjugates the individual. This was illustrated in my analysis of the sources of funding behind both euthanasia lobbying and abortion lobbying (see ).

When following the money we find “the usual suspects” with most of the Westminster political class acting as enablers. During COVID Farage famously endorsed Tony Blair to lead the vaccine roll-out, which meant the imposition of digital ID in the form of Blair’s COVID Pass scheme. Two Cabal servants acting as a tag team to implement a Cabal agenda item. When Farage does eventually oppose something, it is often well after the horse has bolted and is generally performative (WHO pandemic treaty) in my opinion.

I will issue a separate Substack covering the fact that neither Farage, Lowe nor Reform UK have said anything at all on X in response to the 5th June 2025 proposal to create the BritCard, another compulsory digital ID initiative.

The key skill of controlled opposition is to maintain the illusion of opposition whilst not actually opposing anything in practice. They fight vigorously over irrelevant issues like bacon flavoured crisps in order to distract their followers from the existential danger posed by the Cabal’s agenda.

Malthusian Globo-Marxism (MGM)

There is no easy way to describe the current ideology that is driving the actions of the political class, for the moment I am calling the Cabal agenda MGM (see also “Yes they are cults”). In this 2022 video I discussed Dr. Rev. Joe Boot’s explanation of the “death cult”.

Joe was miles out in front (I would strongly recommend watching this video on Rumble).

The Malthusian oligarchy has no influence at all over grass roots parties like the Heritage Party and ADF. This is why these parties are starved of media coverage and struggle to grow, they can only grow with our support.

I suggest that instead of wasting energy with the Reform UK charade you join, fund or volunteer for one of the many grass roots organisations that are actually fighting for liberty and opposing the death cult. I can promise you they would turn up to vote on abortion to birth, unlike Rupert and Nigel.

These organisations “held the line” during the COVID tyranny and without them, I am sure that we would already have digital IDs with compulsory bi-annual “vaccines”. They (and we) are all working on shoe-string budgets and as David Kurten says need “members, money and manpower.”

Try a genuine party (Heritage UK, Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) or one of the medical freedom associations (UKMFA, HART Group, Doctors for COVID Ethics) or a pro-life organisation. For religious inspiration as well as Rev. Dr. Joe Boot’s great book, the Ruler of Kings, dial-in and absolutely support Rev. Jamie Franklin’s Irreverend. For analysis The Delingpod with James Delingpole is a must, I’ve learned to go with his takes, initially they appear outlandish but eventually you end up figuring out he was right. My partner in crime Doc Maliks’s podcast is also a must, if things go wrong I hope we get to share a cell (sorry that I can’t list everyone here).

You could join or fund us, anybody who is interested in joining as a volunteer to work on lobbying to resist government overreach should e-mail info@thinkingcoalition.org and we also really need funding.

PLEASE share this work and also convert to a paid subscription, some people have been too long on free subscription, this isn’t reasonable given the amount of work involved in fighting for liberty. As well as converting to paid Substack you can make one-off donations via Buy Me a Coffee (link below), note though that we seem to be shadow-banned there so you have to type in the exact term “thinkingslow” to see a match (these are the low-level hassles we face every day just for bringing you this analysis).

https://buymeacoffee.com/thinkingslow

https://www.patreon.com/c/ThinkingSlow

Coming substacks will look at Matt Goodwin’s (Reform) history as a hard left open-borders academic and his collaboration with Hope not Hate to smear UKIP. There will also be a note on “How to win the Omniwar”.

Stay free

Alex

Alex Kriel is by training a physicist and was one of the first people to highlight the flawed nature of the Imperial COVID mode, he is a founder of the Thinking Coalition which comprises a group of citizens who are concerned about Government overreach (www.thinkingcoalition.org)