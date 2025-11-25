Who started it?

I opposed this horrible proxy war from the outset and understood that it was primarily the US-UK Deep State which wanted this conflict. Using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia was a tactic explicitly recommended by RAND Corporation in their April 2019 report “Unbalancing Russia”. They are not by any means stupid people, and they clearly understood that weaponising Ukraine against Russia could trigger a hot war which Russia would “win” owing to its “significant advantages”. This is quite literally in black-and-white.

RAND Corporation is not some fringe consultancy, it is the King Kong of the U.S. military policy setting apparatus in Washington with a turnover of USD 435 million derived mainly from advising the U.S. military. What it says matters, almost every recommendation that it made in 2019 was subsequently implemented (the eagle eyed may also spot the Syria reference in the screen grab).

Also when I say “win” I mean “lose less badly,” since both Russia and Ukraine will lose. Only the non-combatant US-UK Deep State will win. As soon as the war started there were a flurry of more “think tank” (arms front) papers which cheered on the idea of using Ukraine as a battering ram, including CEPA’s cynical paper “It’s costing peanuts for the US to defeat Russa”. Written by a distant pencil pusher with no intention of himself becoming a Ukrainian peanut. The hopelessly dishonest Western media still to this day pushes the laughable “unprovoked” tag line and point-blank refuses to acknowledge the bigger and dirtier geopolitical game at play.

I don’t get any sense of gratification from the fact that Ukraine is losing, but it certainly appears that their armed forces are imploding. Desertion has been a major problem there for some time, which is the reason why press gangs are hijacking people on the street. The desertion problem was acknowledged in the Special Inspector General Report to U.S. Congress in March 2025 which stated “the number of Ukrainian deserters may be more than 100,000.”

A Ukrainian MP, Artem Dmytruk, posted this chart recently showing desertions at 161,500 so far in 2025.

Dmytruk’s position as an opposition MP of course makes his material possibly credible as an insider but possibly biased as a politician. But overall this estimate is consistent with the IG’s report in March 2025.

In my last piece I mentioned that parts of the UK propaganda apparatus (a.k.a. the media) are finally acknowledging industrial-scale corruption within the Zelenskyy regime. Several key individuals, including Zelenskyy’s close associate Timur Mindich, have fled the country and it would appear that the Zelenskyy ship is sinking.

Show me the money

The other key component is money. Only recently did I realise that the United States had not provided any military assistance to Ukraine since January 2025.

There are essentially two types of financial support: “commitments” which are undertakings to spend money and “allocations” which it the actual spending. In other words, commitments are large and lumpy and are drawn down in the form of allocations. Data from the Kiel Institute (https://www.kielinstitut.de/topics/war-against-ukraine/ukraine-support-tracker) shows no new military allocations since Jan 2025 for the US and very small (near zero) remaining undrawn commitment. There are, however, large amounts of undrawn EU commitments (and the EU tends to make large commitments).

The Kiel Institute shows mainly cumulative data, so it is a bit fiddly to compare US and EU commitments on a monthly basis, however I used the cumulative numbers to create the monthly numbers and came up with this chart:

So, what does this show? That on average this military machine needs EUR 3.48 billion per month (remember that figure when you swerve to avoid the next British pot hole!). That the EU (grey) was not able to make up for the loss of the US (light blue) in 2025. That a payment from the UK and a payment from Norway was enough to cover the gap in funding, which is more or less at average level (for now). The contributions of UK and Norway are included in the “Other allocation” category (dark blue). The story of Norway’s contribution is fascinating and something that I cover in a separate Part 2.

The US has moved from a “free contribution” basis to a commercial sales basis under the PURL mechanism (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List). To make up for the loss of free US contributions, the Europeans (von der Liar and Kallas) have announced enormous new “packages” of taxpayer spend, but these packages have all fallen flat on their faces. The Telegraph (which has dishonestly pushed “Slava Ukraini” propaganda throughout) did at least provide a reasonable analysis of the EU’s fundraising clown show. This situation has again triggered a big EU debate between the Federalists and the union of sovereign states believers. In the meantime, consensus looks difficult and If I was a reasonable southern European I would not wish to pay for the deranged Russia-hating antics of the pre-Baltic politicians who seem to want to tip this conflict into a European conflagration. The Russians, of course, will be closely monitoring this fiasco.

So, in summary, Ukraine remains on the ropes from a combination of desertion, funding uncertainties and corruption pressures. We should remember that it is common knowledge that the idea Ukraine could launch any kind of effective counter-offensive was abandoned some long time ago.

To add to this picture, I recently posted a clip of Niall Ferguson providing a very upbeat (i.e. factual) picture of the Russian economy at the YES event in September 2025. His summary is very similar to my assessment, but when he says this it carries just a bit more weight! The clip went viral which leads me to think that we are seeing something of a coordinated “rug pull” on the Ukraine project, given many of us have known about these “bombshell revelations” for years. All of a sudden, a key globalist admits the Russian economy is strong and the Spectator does a long piece on corruption and the Telegraph describes the EU’s funding problems. So possibly someone, somewhere (other than Russia) may be wanting to shut down this project? If that is the case, progressive Western child-politicians don’t seem to have received the memo and they keep derailing the peace process with idiotic proposals.

Some thoughts on the peace proposals

The crazy world of “X” (hereafter “Twitter”) got the “Trump proposal” completely wrong. Initially the amplified Russia-hating talking heads (Browder, Aslund etc.) went down a largely irrelevant rabbit hole to wonder if it was drafted in Russian or English before pronouncing it as a work of grotesque Ukrainian capitulation imposed by a treasonous Trump.

In Twitter-world people who actually have some relevant insight are, for the most part, ignored. I did spot this tweet from John Foreman CBE who was formally a key spook (naval attaché) in both Ukraine and Russia. Foreman pointed out that this was a good deal for Ukraine, despite the Twitter noise.

This guy has no love for Russia, so there is no question that he would push anything that favoured Russia. Note that he makes a silly error in that the cap on the Ukrainian military was 600K and not 500K.

The European child-politicians are now ramping up their virtue signalling and repeating the “just and lasting” soundbite. Their repetition of pathetic phrases like “borders can’t be redrawn by force” flies in the face of the historical fact that the borders of almost every country in the world have indeed been redrawn by force.

At this stage, it is unclear what they are actually proposing: at first it appeared to be an amended version on the Trump plan in which the amendments were silly but at least moved the process forward. Recently, they have produced documents which comprise a lot of highfalutin virtue signals, but which exclude practical proposals over land, reparations or for that matter anything else.

The European amendment of the Trump document appear to remove the American undertaking to confirm NATO neutrality for Ukraine (which Ukraine would counter-sign) and added an option for Ukraine to join NATO, while at the same time acknowledging that there is currently no consensus among NATO members that would allow this to happen. These child-politicians know that no Russian leader would sign this as it opens the door to Ukraine’s entry into NATO. It is hard to tell whether they are engaging in theatre or attempting to scupper the peace deal altogether, which would bring us closer to an almost-certain Ukrainian collapse and/or an the introduction of EU troops into Ukraine and the possible escalation to World War 3.

On the plus side, US and Russia will work together on nuclear arms talks.

I have also written about the links between the COVID “crisis”, the climate crisis and the Russia crisis. The fingerprints of the same globalists can be seen in all three of these engineered crises with the same operatives and the same propaganda methods used to herd people into accepting obviously destructive policies.

For now, I leave you with this picture of the former NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, who did more than anyone to trigger the Russian invasion of Ukraine, standing together with our friend Bill Gates.

One final point is that I have not criticised Russia in this post, not because I imagine it to be perfect, but because the information landscape is already saturated with such criticism.

