Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JanetteD's avatar
JanetteD
10h

I’m pleased that disparate organisations and individuals are banding together finally. Much needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thinking Coalition
Alice's avatar
Alice
5h

Thanks for your thoughtful and sterlling work, Alex.

It is encouraging to have people like you on our side.

Have upgraded to paid as requested!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Thinking Coalition and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thinking Coalition
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture