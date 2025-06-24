Dear friends

The freedom movement has achieved a lot and I don’t doubt that we would have compulsory Digital IDs and at least biannual mRNA shots destroying our health if it wasn’t for a relatively tiny group of individuals who stood up to the tyranny. One area that worries me though is engagement with the System. When politicians in parliament vote to remove informed consent rights for millions of care home workers, legalise abortion to term, legalise the killing of the elderly and so much more then it is natural to want to walk away. This is especially the case when the People clearly don’t support these measures. Unfortunately all this does is to make the Enemy’s work easier. The Enemy isn’t going to feel embarrassed, or arrive at a point where enough is enough, the direction of travel is clear and relentless.

The Enemy’s initiatives end up in Parliament in the Kafkaesque world of bills, acts, amendments, divisions and so forth. That process leads to laws and laws lead to enforcement by the State, opting out does not change those facts.

Tweeting will also have negligible impact (if any) on that legislative process, I am pretty sure that Twitter is a tool designed to keep people stuck in a doom loop (myself included). We have to recognise that the hard Left, LGBT activists, Islamist sympathisers and others have been far better lobbyists than the easy-going silent British majority. The price is that large sections of the state are becoming weaponised against ordinary citizens. The “Conservative” Party was co-opted and also ended up allowing many of these pressure groups into Whitehall, as well as advancing the interests of those already introduced under Blair.

The recent revelation that opposition to mass immigration could get you classified as an extremist under the Home Office’s PREVENT programme was a bridge too far for our group. We wrote the letter below to the Home Secretary as part of a consortium with Matt Le Tissier, Ahmad Malik, Heritage Party and the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom. We also had help from Alan Miller from the Together Declaration and others listed as co-signatories.

Alex

Ms. Yvette Cooper

Secretary of State for the Home Department

2 Marsham Street

London

SW1P 4DF

United Kingdom

Via e-mail: coopery@parliament.uk

13th June 2025

Dear Home Secretary

Re: Perversion of PREVENT’s purpose in order to both oppress valid views on immigration and to fund the promotion of Islamist ideology

We represent a group of concerned citizens who have recently been made aware of the definition of “Cultural Nationalism” set out in PREVENT’s training material[i]. You will likely be aware that this very wide definition implies that a large section of the U.K. population would fall within the scope of “Cultural Nationalism” for simply expressing reasonable views about immigration. In particular, a majority (or a plurality) wish to see immigration reduced due to a number of factors including those referred to under “Cultural Nationalism[ii]”. We are concerned that the resources of PREVENT are being diverted by open-borders and left-leaning idealogues to oppress such reasonable and non-violent views.

Even more worryingly, the 2023 external Shawcross review indicates that PREVENT has come under the influence of strong lobbying from groups who are to some extent sympathetic to Islamist ideology. An unfeasibly low percentage of PREVENT referrals (22% in 2021) relate to Islamist extremism[iii]. This low level of referrals is completely misaligned with the reality that around 80% of counter-terrorism police investigations relate to Islamist terrorism[iv].

Most worrying of all, PREVENT has been funding non-governmental organisations (NGOs) whose views and activities are directly opposed to PREVENT’s purpose. In one case, the head of one of the recipients of PREVENT funding (Fatima Institute[v]) claimed that the Taliban should be given “the benefit of doubt”[vi]. A quick review of this institute’s activities (including the provision of Fatwa under Sharia law to adjudicate legal questions[vii]) indicates that it is a wholly inappropriate recipient of PREVENT funding.

We would like to receive positive assurance that PREVENT’s definition of Cultural Nationalism will be urgently withdrawn and replaced by proper wording which is consistent with PREVENT’s actual purpose.

Furthermore, we would like assurance that PREVENT is operated in compliance with the Civil Service Code on impartiality[viii]. In particular, we would like to receive assurance that PREVENT staff are not recipients of politically motivated training.

We look forward to hearing from you in due course and would be happy to meet with any relevant representative of the Home Department. We have informed our respective members and the wider public that we have sent this letter to you.

Yours sincerely[ix],

Co-signatories

Alan D Miller - TOGETHER Declaration, Founder

Shiraz Akram BDS, GDC registered - Thinking Coalition

Sean Flanagan - Jet Finance, Founder

John Cook - Thinking Coalition

We are an unincorporated group of individuals who are pro liberty and anti-totalitarianism. We are concerned about the overreach of anglosphere governments in a number of areas including;

· Public health

· Censorship of free speech and

· Family life.

Much of our work springs from the Covid response in April 2020 when we suspected the Coronavirus outbreak had been hijacked to facilitate a reset agenda. Our findings and presentations are not idle guesswork, but rather the result of extensive and ongoing research running into thousands of hours. Every piece of work is referenced to credible external sources and readers can make up their own minds about the credibility of our conclusions. Briefing papers can be found on our website – www.ThinkingCoalition.org and at Substack.