Thinking Coalition’s Substack

Thinking Coalition’s Substack

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Rajesh's avatar
Rajesh
5dEdited

Every money print increases the wealth divide. The last two big prints, 2008 financial crisis and Convid just had more impactful and amplified K shaped economy effects.

£2.7 trillion in debt with £106 billion in annual interest, double the entire defence budget, which still isn't enough to stop dingy's. Isn't this how empires degrade? Mass immigration, coins being chipped (inflation), everyone sick while elites argue what constitutes a woman...

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Ariane's avatar
Ariane
5d

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-chokepoint

and

The New Economics of Technocracy by Patrick M.Wood

- essential reading to understand what is actually going on.

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